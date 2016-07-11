FLSmidth to supply key pyroprocessing equipment to Chinese lithium plant in Australia

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK FLSmidth has signed a contract for the supply of
pyroprocessing and comminution equipment for Tianqi Lithium Australia's lithium
hydroxide processing plant, which will be located in Kwinana, Western Australia.
Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc., which controls a majority stake in the
Greenbushes mine, the world's premier producer of lithium concentrate from
spodumene, is building a downstream processing plant for lithium hydroxide in
Kwinana, 38 km south of Perth. The plant will convert around 161,000 tonnes per
year of spodumene concentrate into 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide, for use
in the growing global market for lithium ion batteries.
FLSmidth has won a contract for supplying equipment that will support critical
functions in the overall process. FLSmidth's pyroprocessing equipment includes a
2-stage cyclone preheater rotary kiln with an indirect rotary cooler, a natural,
gas-fired kiln burner and a complete, off-gas handling circuit. The 2-stage
preheater rotary kiln represents the state-of-the-art system for facilitating
spodumene phase conversion for maximum lithium recovery, while minimising fuel
consumption.
"This order was won on our superior pyroprocessing technology; competing
pyroprocessing solutions are hampered by issues such as refractory wear, flow
instabilities and inefficient transport of solids. Our kiln system design
ensures maximum efficiency, stability and availability and thereby minimum
operational costs," states Paul Avey, Senior Vice President of Minerals,
Australia South-East Asia & China. He goes on to explain the leading technology:
"We have designed the cyclone preheater with a velocity profile that reduces
refractory wear potential, and the rotary cooler combines indirect and direct
water-cooling to achieve a low product temperature. At the same time, it is
decoupled from the rotary kiln in terms of gas flow, eliminating the fine
product recirculation between the kiln and cooler, which has a negative impact
on system stability and product quality."
Facts
* Order size: $12 million USD
* Scope: A complete, state-of-the-art pyroprocessing solution and comminution
equipment
* Customer: Tianqi Lithium Australia
* Geography: Kwinana, Western Australia
* The order will be delivered by the end of 2017
Global Australia
Jette Westerdahl Paul Avey
Senior Communications Advisor Senior VP, Minerals, Australia South-East Asia &
Mobile: +45 3093 1855 China
jewe(at)flsmidth.com Mobile: +61 731212965
PAV-AU(at)flsmidth.com
FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and
cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in
more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service
solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability and quality are
focus areas for the 13,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generated revenue
of DKK 20 billion in 2015.
Read more at www.flsmidth.com.
