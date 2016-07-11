FLSmidth to supply key pyroprocessing equipment to Chinese lithium plant in Australia

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





COPENHAGEN, DENMARK FLSmidth has signed a contract for the supply of

pyroprocessing and comminution equipment for Tianqi Lithium Australia's lithium

hydroxide processing plant, which will be located in Kwinana, Western Australia.



Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc., which controls a majority stake in the

Greenbushes mine, the world's premier producer of lithium concentrate from

spodumene, is building a downstream processing plant for lithium hydroxide in

Kwinana, 38 km south of Perth. The plant will convert around 161,000 tonnes per

year of spodumene concentrate into 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide, for use

in the growing global market for lithium ion batteries.



FLSmidth has won a contract for supplying equipment that will support critical

functions in the overall process. FLSmidth's pyroprocessing equipment includes a

2-stage cyclone preheater rotary kiln with an indirect rotary cooler, a natural,

gas-fired kiln burner and a complete, off-gas handling circuit. The 2-stage

preheater rotary kiln represents the state-of-the-art system for facilitating

spodumene phase conversion for maximum lithium recovery, while minimising fuel

consumption.



"This order was won on our superior pyroprocessing technology; competing

pyroprocessing solutions are hampered by issues such as refractory wear, flow

instabilities and inefficient transport of solids. Our kiln system design

ensures maximum efficiency, stability and availability and thereby minimum

operational costs," states Paul Avey, Senior Vice President of Minerals,

Australia South-East Asia & China. He goes on to explain the leading technology:

"We have designed the cyclone preheater with a velocity profile that reduces

refractory wear potential, and the rotary cooler combines indirect and direct

water-cooling to achieve a low product temperature. At the same time, it is

decoupled from the rotary kiln in terms of gas flow, eliminating the fine



product recirculation between the kiln and cooler, which has a negative impact

on system stability and product quality."



Facts

* Order size: $12 million USD

* Scope: A complete, state-of-the-art pyroprocessing solution and comminution

equipment

* Customer: Tianqi Lithium Australia

* Geography: Kwinana, Western Australia

* The order will be delivered by the end of 2017





Global Australia

Jette Westerdahl Paul Avey

Senior Communications Advisor Senior VP, Minerals, Australia South-East Asia &

Mobile: +45 3093 1855 China

jewe(at)flsmidth.com Mobile: +61 731212965

PAV-AU(at)flsmidth.com







FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and

cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in

more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service

solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability and quality are

focus areas for the 13,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generated revenue

of DKK 20 billion in 2015.

Read more at www.flsmidth.com.



Link to PDF:

http://hugin.info/2106/R/2054608/769231.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: FLSmidth via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.flsmidth.com



PressRelease by

FLSmidth

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 06:00

Language: English

News-ID 505206

Character count: 3892

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: FLSmidth

Stadt: Valby





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease