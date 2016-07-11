Actelion to provide an update on advancements in its cardiovascular pipeline in PAH and beyond

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 07 November 2016 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN)

announced that the company will provide an update on its cardiovascular

activities today (Monday, 07 November) in an investor conference call and

webcast at 14:00 hrs CET.



Jean-Paul Clozel, M.D. and Chief Executive Officer of Actelion commented:

"Actelion has changed the way pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is treated -

with therapies across the continuum of care that have improved the long-term

outcome for patients suffering from this devastating disease. We are fully

committed to PAH and take our leadership role with great responsibility as we

optimize the way our drugs are used as well as look for potential new PAH

therapeutic targets."



Jean-Paul Clozel continued: "I am pleased to provide an update on the strong

cardiovascular pipeline that we have built beyond PAH. The excellent MERIT

results announced today highlight one of the ways patients with different forms

of pulmonary hypertension (PH) might benefit from Opsumit. With cardiovascular

disease remaining the number one cause of death in many countries, as a

cardiologist, I am proud that Actelion is committed to finding new

cardiovascular therapies."



The investor conference call and webcast will be hosted by Actelion's CEO Jean-

Paul Clozel, Head of Global Clinical Development, Guy Braunstein and Chief

Scientific Officer, Martine Clozel, who will discuss the following topics:



MACITENTAN (OPSUMIT(®))

The company will present its efforts to develop macitentan in new PAH patient



populations (WHO Classification Group 1) with label-enabling studies in children

(TOMORROW), in patients with Eisenmenger Syndrome (MAESTRO), and in patients

with portopulmonary hypertension (PoPH) (PORTICO).



The company will also discuss its commitment to post-launch characterization and

safety activities in PAH with an observational registry (OPUS study), studies

(SYMPHONY & ORCHESTRA) to validate the patient-reported outcome instrument PAH-

SYMPACT(®), a study (REPAIR) to evaluate the effect of macitentan on right

ventricular remodeling and hemodynamic properties in patients with symptomatic

PAH.



Actelion's efforts to expand the clinical utility of macitentan to new pulmonary

hypertension (PH) indications will also be outlined. A study (SOPRANO) to assess

the efficacy and safety of macitentan in patients with pulmonary hypertension

after Left Ventricular Assist Device Implantation will be presented. In

addition, the positive results from the MERIT study in patients with inoperable

chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH; WHO Classification Group

4) are now available and will be presented.



As part of investigating macitentan in new cardiovascular indications beyond PH,

the company will introduce a Phase III study, RUBATO. This study will assess the

efficacy and safety of macitentan in stable Fontan-palliated adolescent and

adult patients. In addition, following full evaluation of the pilot MELODY study

in patients with combined pre- and post-capillary pulmonary hypertension

(CpcPH), the company believes it has identified a heart failure patient

population that could most likely benefit from treatment with an endothelin

receptor antagonist (ERA). A study is currently being discussed with health

authorities.



SELEXIPAG (UPTRAVI(®))

Following the outstanding launch momentum of Uptravi, the company will present

its measures to expand the clinical utility of this important asset.



Actelion is conducting a study (TRANSIT) to assess the tolerability and safety

of the transition from inhaled treprostinil to oral selexipag in adult patients

with PAH.



To further advance standard of care in PAH, Actelion is conducting a study

(TRITON) to compare the efficacy and safety of an initial triple oral treatment

regimen of macitentan together with tadalafil and selexipag versus an initial

dual oral treatment regimen in newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients with

PAH.



Working closely with health authorities, the company is in the process of

developing a strategy for investigating the use of Uptravi in children with PAH.



In addition, an intravenous (i.v.) formulation of selexipag is being developed

for the treatment of patients with PAH who are prescribed oral selexipag and who

are temporarily unable to take oral medication.



BOSENTAN IN PEDIATRIC PAH (TRACLEER(®))

As there is no therapy approved for children with PAH in the US, in August of

this year, Actelion submitted an NDA for the pediatric appropriate dispersible

tablet formulation of Tracleer to the FDA. The company looks forward to further

discussions with FDA on this important program and if approved, will make the

pediatric formulation available to treat these young patients.



ACTELION'S NEW DUAL ENDOTHELIN RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST: ACT-132577

The company is currently investigating a new potent dual ERA, ACT-132577, the

main active metabolite of macitentan, in a dose-finding study in essential

hypertension. Once the optimal dose has been identified, the company will

investigate this dual ERA in resistant hypertension as a first indication.



NEW CHEMICAL ENTITY

Actelion also has a new chemical entity for cardiovascular indications which is

currently in Phase I development.



CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE UPDATE

In addition to the cardiovascular pipeline which Actelion presents today, the

company is also pursuing development of in-house innovation in other therapeutic

areas. The programs are progressing as communicated with the exception of

ponesimod in graft versus host disease, where the company has decided to stop

the current study due to difficulty in enrollment.



Compound Indication Study Status

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cadazolid Clostridium difficile- IMPACT Ongoing

associated diarrhea

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Macitentan Eisenmenger syndrome MAESTRO Ongoing

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Macitentan Pediatric PAH TOMORROW Initiating

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Macitentan Portopulmonary PORTICO Ongoing

Phase III hypertension (PoPH)

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Macitentan Fontan-palliated RUBATO Initiating

---------------------------------------------------------------------



Ponesimod Multiple sclerosis OPTIMUM Ongoing



---------------------------------------------------------------------

Ponesimod Multiple sclerosis POINT Initiating

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cenerimod Systemic lupus - Ongoing

erythematosus

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Reversal of vasospasm

Clazosentan associated with REVERSE Ongoing

aneurysmal subarachnoid

hemorrhage

Phase II ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Dual Orexin Receptor Insomnia - Ongoing

Antagonist

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Endothelin Receptor Specialty cardiovascular - Ongoing

Antagonist disorders

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Macitentan Chronic thromboembolic MERIT Complete

pulmonary hypertension

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Phase Ib Lucerastat Fabry disease - Complete

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

New Chemical Entity Cardiovascular disorders - Ongoing

---------------------------------------------------------------------

New Chemical Entity Inflammatory disorders - Ongoing

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Phase I Selective Orexin 1 Neurological disorders - Ongoing

Receptor Antagonist

---------------------------------------------------------------------

T-type Calcium Channel Neurological disorders - Ongoing

Blocker

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



###



Notes to the Editor



ABOUT PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (PAH)

Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic, life-threatening disorder

characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the

heart and lungs of an affected individual. The symptoms of PAH are non-specific

and can range from mild breathlessness and fatigue during normal daily activity

to symptoms of right heart failure and severe restrictions on exercise capacity

and ultimately reduced life expectancy. PAH is one group within the

classification of pulmonary hypertension (PH). This group includes idiopathic

PAH, heritable PAH and PAH caused by factors which include connective tissue

disease, HIV infection and congenital heart disease.



The last decade has seen significant advances in the understanding of the

pathophysiology of PAH, which has been paralleled by the development of

treatment guidelines and new therapies. Drugs targeting the three pathways that

have been established in the pathogenesis of PAH are endothelin receptor

antagonists (ERAs), prostacyclin receptor agonists, and phosphodiesterase-5

inhibitors. PAH treatments have transformed the prognosis for PAH patients from

symptomatic improvements in exercise tolerance 10 years ago to delayed disease

progression today. Improved disease awareness and evidence-based guidelines

developed from randomized controlled clinical trial data have highlighted the

need for early intervention, goal-oriented treatment and combination therapy.

Learn more at http://www.pahuman.com



ABOUT OPSUMIT(®) (MACITENTAN)

Opsumit (macitentan), an orally available endothelin receptor antagonist,

resulted from a tailored drug discovery process in Actelion's laboratories.



In the US, Opsumit is indicated for the treatment of PAH, WHO Group I to delay

disease progression. Disease progression included: death, initiation of

intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous prostanoids, or clinical worsening of PAH

(decreased 6-minute walk distance, worsened PAH symptoms and need for additional

PAH treatment). Opsumit also reduced hospitalization for PAH. Effectiveness was

established in the long-term study SERAPHIN in PAH patients with predominantly

WHO FC II-III symptoms treated for an average of 2 years. Patients were treated

with Opsumit monotherapy or in combination with phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors

or inhaled prostanoids. Patients had idiopathic and heritable PAH (57%), PAH

caused by connective tissue disorders (31%), and PAH caused by congenital heart

disease with repaired shunts (8%).



In Europe, Opsumit is indicated, as monotherapy or in combination, for the long-

term treatment of PAH in adult patients of WHO Functional Class (FC) II to III.

Efficacy has been shown in a PAH population including idiopathic and heritable

PAH, PAH associated with connective tissue disorders, and PAH associated with

corrected simple congenital heart disease.



Opsumit is very likely to cause major birth defects. It is contraindicated for

use in pregnancy. In the US, Opsumit is distributed under a risk evaluation and

mitigation strategy.



ABOUT THE TOMORROW STUDY WITH MACITENTAN

As pediatric PAH physicians have to mostly rely on research data collected in

adults when weighing up treatment options, there is a significant medical need

for broadening the pediatric knowledge base and showing the benefit of age-

appropriate formulations and adequate doses of PAH-specific medications, in

order to provide children with PAH with the most appropriate treatment.



In July 2016, Actelion announced that it will be initiating a Phase III study to

evaluate the effect of macitentan on delaying disease progression in children

with PAH using a pediatric formulation of macitentan (Opsumit). TOMORROW

(pediaTric use Of Macitentan tO delay disease pRogRessiOn in PAH Worldwide) is a

multicenter, controlled, randomized, open-label event-driven study to assess the

efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of macitentan versus standard of care in

children with PAH. The study will enroll children between the age of 1 month and

18 years in more than 20 countries and is expected to last up to 6 years with

patients remaining in the study until the target number of primary efficacy

endpoints is met.



The primary efficacy endpoint is defined as time to the first Clinical Event

Committee (CEC) confirmed disease progression event, comprising:

* Death (all causes), or

* Atrial septostomy or Pott's anastomosis, or registration on lung transplant

list, or

* Hospitalization due to worsening PAH, or

* Clinical worsening of PAH



Due to the open-label nature of the study, the management of investigational

centers as well as data management, statistical analysis and coordination of the

CEC will be conducted by a CRO. The primary endpoints of the study will be

adjudicated by a blinded CEC, in a similar approach to that used in the Phase

III SERAPHIN study, where macitentan was studied in adult patients with PAH. An

interim analysis for early efficacy or futility is planned when at least 131

CEC-confirmed first disease progression events (70% information fraction) have

occurred. If Actelion completes the study as outlined, the company can apply for

the extension of the marketing exclusivity for Opsumit both in the US and the

European Union.



ABOUT THE MAESTRO STUDY WITH MACITENTAN

Eisenmenger syndrome represents the most advanced form of pulmonary arterial

hypertension in conjunction with congenital heart disease (PAH-CHD). It is

characterized by eventual reversal of the initial systemic-to-pulmonary shunt

due to the increase in pulmonary vascular resistance coinciding with the

development of chronic cyanosis and limited exercise capacity.



MAESTRO (MAcitentan in Eisenmenger Syndrome To RestOre exercise capacity) is a

Phase III multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-

group study to evaluate the effects of macitentan on exercise capacity in

patients with Eisenmenger syndrome. This study is fully recruited and results

are expected early in 2017.



ABOUT THE PORTICO STUDY WITH MACITENTAN

Portopulmonary hypertension (PoPH) is a life-threatening complication of portal

hypertension. It is most commonly observed in patients with portal hypertension

due to cirrhosis of the liver. The outcome of liver transplants in the presence

of PoPH is poor, creating a medical need for PAH-specific therapies in PoPH with

the aim of improving pulmonary hemodynamics in order to allow liver transplants

to be successfully performed.



PORTICO (PORtopulmonary Hypertension Treatment wIth maCitentan - a randOmized

Clinical Trial) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, prospective,

multicenter, parallel group Phase IV study to assess the safety and efficacy of

macitentan in patients with portopulmonary hypertension (PoPH). The primary

objective of the study is to evaluate the effect of 10 mg macitentan on

pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) as compared to placebo. Secondary objectives

include the evaluation of the effect of macitentan as compared to placebo on

exercise capacity and WHO functional class, as well as the evaluation of the

safety and tolerability of macitentan in patients with PoPH.



ABOUT THE OPUS STUDY WITH MACITENTAN

The ongoing OPUS study (OPsumit Users Registry(®)) is the largest systematic

collection of data from patients newly treated with macitentan. OPUS is being

conducted at 150 sites across the US, with over 1'000 patients already enrolled

(the first patients were enrolled on April 30, 2014). The objective of the study

is to characterize the safety profile of macitentan and to describe clinical

characteristics and outcomes of patients newly treated with macitentan in the

real-world post-marketing setting. The results to date show that the safety

profile of macitentan observed in the real-world setting is consistent with that

observed in the clinical study setting, with very low incidence of hepatic and

hepatobiliary disorders and no unexpected safety findings.



ABOUT THE PAH-SYMPACT(®) VALIDATION IN THE SYMPHONY & ORCHESTRA STUDIES WITH

MACITENTAN

The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Symptoms and Impact (PAH-SYMPACT(®))

questionnaire is a new patient-reported outcome instrument for PAH that captures

symptoms and impacts relevant to the patient population. It is the first tool

for PAH patients developed following the process outlined in the FDA's guidance.

The psychometric validation of PAH-SYMPACT has been conducted in two

prospective, open label studies in patients with PAH: SYMPHONY (in the US), and

ORCHESTRA (in the EU). The objective of the studies is to demonstrate the

psychometric characteristics of reliability and construct validity of PAH-

SYMPACT.



ABOUT THE REPAIR STUDY WITH MACITENTAN

PAH is characterized by a progressive increase in pulmonary arterial pressure

(PAP) and in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) potentially leading to right

heart failure and death.



The primary objective of REPAIR (Right vEntricular Remodeling in Pulmonary

ArterIal hypertension), a Phase IV study, is to evaluate the effect of 10 mg

macitentan on Right Ventricular Stroke Volume assessed by magnetic resonance

imaging (MRI) and on PVR assessed with right heart catheterization (RHC) in

patients with symptomatic PAH. Secondary objectives include the evaluation of

the safety and tolerability of macitentan in symptomatic PAH patients



ABOUT THE SOPRANO STUDY WITH MACITENTAN

No medical therapy has been established yet to ameliorate pulmonary hypertension

(PH) due to left heart disease. Heart transplantation is the only therapy for

stage D heart failure, but concomitant PH is one of the major risk factors after

heart transplantation. The implantation of a left ventricular assist device

(LVAD) is commonly used as a bridge to transplant. The administration of an

endothelin receptor antagonist can significantly decrease pulmonary vascular

resistance (PVR) and therefore be useful for patients with LVAD implant and

severe PH.



SOPRANO (Macitentan in pulmonary hypertenSiOn Post-left ventRiculAr assist

device implantation) is a prospective, multicenter, double-blind, randomized,

placebo-controlled, parallel group Phase II study to assess the efficacy and

safety of macitentan in patients with pulmonary hypertension after Left

Ventricular Assist Device Implantation. The primary objective of the study is to

evaluate the effect of 10 mg macitentan on PVR as compared to placebo in

patients with PH after LVAD implantation. Secondary objectives include the

evaluation of the effect of macitentan as compared to placebo on cardio-

pulmonary hemodynamics and disease severity in patients after LVAD implantation.

ABOUT THE MERIT STUDY WITH MACITENTAN

CTEPH is the only potentially curable form of PH (WHO Group 4) with pulmonary

thromboendarterectomy (PTE) being the primary treatment. However, PTE is not

feasible or curative in all CTEPH patients. Operability is determined by CTEPH

type and co-morbidities. It is estimated that a third of CTEPH patients are

inoperable.



MERIT (Macitentan in thE tReatment of Inoperable chronic Thromboembolic

pulmonary hypertension) was a Phase II prospective, randomized, placebo-

controlled, double-blind, multi-center, parallel-group study to assess the

efficacy, safety and tolerability of 10 mg macitentan in patients with

inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH).



In MERIT, 80 inoperable patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio into 2 treatment

groups (macitentan 10 mg or placebo) over a 24 week treatment period. The study

started in August 2014 and was completed in September 2016. Patients with

symptomatic PH in WHO Functional Class (FC) III or IV at baseline were allowed

to receive PH background therapy throughout the study, including PDE-5

inhibitors or oral/inhaled prostanoids. All patients included into the study

underwent independent operability assessment based on local or central

adjudication committees.



After 16 weeks the treatment effect was a significant 16% reduction in pulmonary

vascular resistance (PVR) with macitentan compared with placebo (95% CL: -30%,

-1%; p=0.04 intention-to-treat (ITT)). The efficacy observed was consistent

across all sub-groups, included patients receiving background PH specific

therapy at baseline (61%), including PDE-5 inhibitors (59%). Mean PVR decreased

from baseline in both macitentan and placebo groups (geometric mean percent

ratios of Week 16/baseline 73.0% and 87.2%, respectively).



The study also showed a significant positive effect of macitentan compared to

placebo on exercise capacity. After 24 weeks of treatment, the mean change in 6-

minute walk distance (6-MWD) from baseline was an increase of 35 meters (m) in

macitentan and 1 m in placebo. The 6-MWD least-squares mean difference at Week

24 was 34.0 meters between macitentan and placebo (95% CL: 2.9, 65.2 m; p=0.03).



Macitentan was well tolerated in this patient population and safety was in

general consistent with the known safety profile for macitentan from previous

clinical studies. The most frequently reported adverse events that occurred with

higher frequency on macitentan vs. placebo were peripheral edema (22.5% vs.

10.0%) and events related to anemia (17.5% vs. 2.5%). Hemoglobin decreases were

observed in both macitentan and placebo groups and in only one subject in each

group hemoglobin values decreased below 100 g/L during the study.



ABOUT THE RUBATO STUDY WITH MACITENTAN

The Fontan procedure is a life-saving surgical procedure to treat children born

with complex heart defects. By connecting the venae cavae directly to the

pulmonary artery, it diverts venous blood to the lungs without passing through

the absent right ventricle. The Fontan procedure stops cyanosis and improves

effort tolerance and survival - however, when patients reach adolescence, there

is a decline in exercise capacity that accelerates, with the risk of poor

functional outcome in the long-term.



Actelion will assess the efficacy and safety of macitentan in stable Fontan-

palliated adolescents and adults in the Phase III study RUBATO. The primary

objective of this prospective, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled

parallel group study is to assess the effect of macitentan 10 mg as compared to

placebo on exercise capacity through cardiopulmonary exercise testing (peak

VO(2)). Secondary objectives include the evaluation of the safety and

tolerability of macitentan as compared to placebo in stable Fontan-palliated

patients. The duration of the study is expected to be approximately 28 months;

the start is planned for mid-2017.



ABOUT ACT-132577 IN RESISTANT HYPERTENSION

Actelion's latest dual ERA ACT-132577 is being evaluated in a Phase II

prospective, multi-center, double-blind, double-dummy, randomized, placebo- and

active reference, parallel group, dose-finding study in patients with essential

hypertension (grade 1 and 2) to establish a dose-effect relationship. The

results from this study will form the basis for development decisions in

specialty cardiovascular disorders. Patients will be randomized in the 6 groups

in a 1:1:1:1:1:1 ratio: placebo; dose 1, dose 2, dose 3, dose 4 of Actelion's

ERA; and lisinopril 20 mg.



ABOUT UPTRAVI(®) (SELEXIPAG)

Uptravi (selexipag), originally discovered and synthesized by Nippon Shinyaku,

is the only approved oral, selective IP receptor agonist targeting the

prostacyclin pathway in PAH.



In the US, Uptravi is indicated for the treatment of PAH (WHO Group I) to delay

disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization for PAH.

Effectiveness was established in a long-term study in PAH patients with WHO

Functional Class II-III symptoms. Patients had idiopathic and heritable PAH

(58%), PAH associated with connective tissue disease (29%), and PAH associated

with congenital heart disease with repaired shunts (10%).



In Europe, Uptravi is indicated for the long-term treatment of PAH in adult

patients with WHO functional class II-III, either as combination therapy in

patients insufficiently controlled with an endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA)

and/or a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE-5) inhibitor, or as monotherapy in

patients who are not candidates for these therapies. Efficacy has been shown in

a PAH population including idiopathic and heritable PAH, PAH associated with

connective tissue disorders, and PAH associated with corrected simple congenital

heart disease.



As with other therapies targeting the prostacyclin pathway, hyperthyroidism has

been observed with Uptravi. If there are any signs of pulmonary edema, the

possibility of pulmonary veno-occlusive disease should be considered and, if

confirmed, Uptravi should be discontinued. Other adverse events observed with

Uptravi usage were similar in nature to those expected with prostacyclin

receptor agonists.



ABOUT THE TRANSIT STUDY WITH SELEXIPAG

Due to the burden of inhaled therapies targeting the prostacyclin pathway,

patients and physicians may consider a transition from inhaled therapy to oral

therapy. With the Phase IIIb study TRANSIT (TRANSITion from inhaled treprostinil

to oral selexipag in adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension),

Actelion is aiming at providing guidance on this transition. TRANSIT assesses

the tolerability and the safety of the transition from inhaled treprostinil to

oral selexipag in adult patients with PAH. During the study, the treatment with

inhaled treprostinil is tapered off and simultaneously replaced with selexipag.

34 patients at 12 US sites have been enrolled in the study, which is expected to

be completed before the end of 2016.



ABOUT THE TRITON STUDY WITH MACITENTAN & SELEXIPAG

The objective of the Phase III TRITON study is to compare the efficacy and

safety of an initial triple oral treatment regimen versus an initial dual oral

treatment regimen in newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients with PAH. The

triple oral combination treatment arm comprises macitentan, tadalafil and

selexipag; the dual oral combination treatment arm macitentan, tadalafil and

placebo. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the effect of the

triple oral combination treatment on pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) as

compared to the dual oral treatment regimen. Secondary objectives include the

evaluation of the triple oral combination treatment as compared to dual oral

treatment regimen on exercise capacity (6MWD), disease severity and progression,

and safety and tolerability.



ABOUT I.V. SELEXIPAG

Intravenous (i.v.) selexipag is being developed for the treatment of patients

with PAH who are currently prescribed oral selexipag and who are temporarily

unable to take oral medication. In a single pivotal study that is expected to

enroll approximately 20 patients, the tolerability and safety of i.v. selexipag

will be assessed in a study design of 1 week oral selexipag - 3 doses i.v.

selexipag (administered in hospital) - 1 week oral selexipag. The study is

expected to start in the first half of 2017.



References

For a full list of references please see our key literature list available here.



INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST



Date/Time



------------------------------------------------------

07 November 2016 14:00 hrs - 15:00 hrs Basel

------------------------------------------------------

13:00 hrs - 14:00 hrs London

------------------------------------------------------

08:00 hrs - 09:00 hrs New York

------------------------------------------------------



Conference Call Connect #: Dial-in participants should start calling the number

below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Dial: Europe: +41 (0)44 583 18 01

-----------------------------------------

UK: +44 (0)203 009 24 60

-----------------------------------------

US: +1 855 228 38 74

-----------------------------------------



Participant's mode: Listen-Only with possibility to open individual lines during

Q&A session. Participants will be asked for their name and company.

Webcast Access: Webcast participants should go to the Actelion

website http://www.actelion.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to

start.

Webcast Replay: The archived Investor Webcast will be available for replay

through http://www.actelion.com/ approximately 60 minutes after the call has

ended.



Actelion Ltd.

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,

development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with

significant unmet medical needs.



Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our

portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional

Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.

Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by

health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher

disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from

systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.



Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all

key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and

Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel,

Switzerland.



Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as

part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI(®)). All

trademarks are legally protected.



For further information please contact:

Andrew Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 61 565 62 62

www.actelion.com



The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.



Press release PDF:

http://hugin.info/131801/R/2054628/769242.pdf



Key literature list PDF:

http://hugin.info/131801/R/2054628/769243.pdf







