Actelion to provide an update on advancements in its cardiovascular pipeline in PAH and beyond

ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 07 November 2016 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN)
announced that the company will provide an update on its cardiovascular
activities today (Monday, 07 November) in an investor conference call and
webcast at 14:00 hrs CET.
Jean-Paul Clozel, M.D. and Chief Executive Officer of Actelion commented:
"Actelion has changed the way pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is treated -
with therapies across the continuum of care that have improved the long-term
outcome for patients suffering from this devastating disease. We are fully
committed to PAH and take our leadership role with great responsibility as we
optimize the way our drugs are used as well as look for potential new PAH
therapeutic targets."
Jean-Paul Clozel continued: "I am pleased to provide an update on the strong
cardiovascular pipeline that we have built beyond PAH. The excellent MERIT
results announced today highlight one of the ways patients with different forms
of pulmonary hypertension (PH) might benefit from Opsumit. With cardiovascular
disease remaining the number one cause of death in many countries, as a
cardiologist, I am proud that Actelion is committed to finding new
cardiovascular therapies."
The investor conference call and webcast will be hosted by Actelion's CEO Jean-
Paul Clozel, Head of Global Clinical Development, Guy Braunstein and Chief
Scientific Officer, Martine Clozel, who will discuss the following topics:
MACITENTAN (OPSUMIT(®))
The company will present its efforts to develop macitentan in new PAH patient
populations (WHO Classification Group 1) with label-enabling studies in children
(TOMORROW), in patients with Eisenmenger Syndrome (MAESTRO), and in patients
with portopulmonary hypertension (PoPH) (PORTICO).
The company will also discuss its commitment to post-launch characterization and
safety activities in PAH with an observational registry (OPUS study), studies
(SYMPHONY & ORCHESTRA) to validate the patient-reported outcome instrument PAH-
SYMPACT(®), a study (REPAIR) to evaluate the effect of macitentan on right
ventricular remodeling and hemodynamic properties in patients with symptomatic
PAH.
Actelion's efforts to expand the clinical utility of macitentan to new pulmonary
hypertension (PH) indications will also be outlined. A study (SOPRANO) to assess
the efficacy and safety of macitentan in patients with pulmonary hypertension
after Left Ventricular Assist Device Implantation will be presented. In
addition, the positive results from the MERIT study in patients with inoperable
chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH; WHO Classification Group
4) are now available and will be presented.
As part of investigating macitentan in new cardiovascular indications beyond PH,
the company will introduce a Phase III study, RUBATO. This study will assess the
efficacy and safety of macitentan in stable Fontan-palliated adolescent and
adult patients. In addition, following full evaluation of the pilot MELODY study
in patients with combined pre- and post-capillary pulmonary hypertension
(CpcPH), the company believes it has identified a heart failure patient
population that could most likely benefit from treatment with an endothelin
receptor antagonist (ERA). A study is currently being discussed with health
authorities.
SELEXIPAG (UPTRAVI(®))
Following the outstanding launch momentum of Uptravi, the company will present
its measures to expand the clinical utility of this important asset.
Actelion is conducting a study (TRANSIT) to assess the tolerability and safety
of the transition from inhaled treprostinil to oral selexipag in adult patients
with PAH.
To further advance standard of care in PAH, Actelion is conducting a study
(TRITON) to compare the efficacy and safety of an initial triple oral treatment
regimen of macitentan together with tadalafil and selexipag versus an initial
dual oral treatment regimen in newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients with
PAH.
Working closely with health authorities, the company is in the process of
developing a strategy for investigating the use of Uptravi in children with PAH.
In addition, an intravenous (i.v.) formulation of selexipag is being developed
for the treatment of patients with PAH who are prescribed oral selexipag and who
are temporarily unable to take oral medication.
BOSENTAN IN PEDIATRIC PAH (TRACLEER(®))
As there is no therapy approved for children with PAH in the US, in August of
this year, Actelion submitted an NDA for the pediatric appropriate dispersible
tablet formulation of Tracleer to the FDA. The company looks forward to further
discussions with FDA on this important program and if approved, will make the
pediatric formulation available to treat these young patients.
ACTELION'S NEW DUAL ENDOTHELIN RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST: ACT-132577
The company is currently investigating a new potent dual ERA, ACT-132577, the
main active metabolite of macitentan, in a dose-finding study in essential
hypertension. Once the optimal dose has been identified, the company will
investigate this dual ERA in resistant hypertension as a first indication.
NEW CHEMICAL ENTITY
Actelion also has a new chemical entity for cardiovascular indications which is
currently in Phase I development.
CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE UPDATE
In addition to the cardiovascular pipeline which Actelion presents today, the
company is also pursuing development of in-house innovation in other therapeutic
areas. The programs are progressing as communicated with the exception of
ponesimod in graft versus host disease, where the company has decided to stop
the current study due to difficulty in enrollment.
Compound Indication Study Status
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cadazolid Clostridium difficile- IMPACT Ongoing
associated diarrhea
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Macitentan Eisenmenger syndrome MAESTRO Ongoing
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Macitentan Pediatric PAH TOMORROW Initiating
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Macitentan Portopulmonary PORTICO Ongoing
Phase III hypertension (PoPH)
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Macitentan Fontan-palliated RUBATO Initiating
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Ponesimod Multiple sclerosis OPTIMUM Ongoing
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Ponesimod Multiple sclerosis POINT Initiating
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cenerimod Systemic lupus - Ongoing
erythematosus
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Reversal of vasospasm
Clazosentan associated with REVERSE Ongoing
aneurysmal subarachnoid
hemorrhage
Phase II ---------------------------------------------------------------------
Dual Orexin Receptor Insomnia - Ongoing
Antagonist
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Endothelin Receptor Specialty cardiovascular - Ongoing
Antagonist disorders
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Macitentan Chronic thromboembolic MERIT Complete
pulmonary hypertension
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Phase Ib Lucerastat Fabry disease - Complete
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New Chemical Entity Cardiovascular disorders - Ongoing
---------------------------------------------------------------------
New Chemical Entity Inflammatory disorders - Ongoing
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Phase I Selective Orexin 1 Neurological disorders - Ongoing
Receptor Antagonist
---------------------------------------------------------------------
T-type Calcium Channel Neurological disorders - Ongoing
Blocker
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
###
Notes to the Editor
ABOUT PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (PAH)
Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a chronic, life-threatening disorder
characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the
heart and lungs of an affected individual. The symptoms of PAH are non-specific
and can range from mild breathlessness and fatigue during normal daily activity
to symptoms of right heart failure and severe restrictions on exercise capacity
and ultimately reduced life expectancy. PAH is one group within the
classification of pulmonary hypertension (PH). This group includes idiopathic
PAH, heritable PAH and PAH caused by factors which include connective tissue
disease, HIV infection and congenital heart disease.
The last decade has seen significant advances in the understanding of the
pathophysiology of PAH, which has been paralleled by the development of
treatment guidelines and new therapies. Drugs targeting the three pathways that
have been established in the pathogenesis of PAH are endothelin receptor
antagonists (ERAs), prostacyclin receptor agonists, and phosphodiesterase-5
inhibitors. PAH treatments have transformed the prognosis for PAH patients from
symptomatic improvements in exercise tolerance 10 years ago to delayed disease
progression today. Improved disease awareness and evidence-based guidelines
developed from randomized controlled clinical trial data have highlighted the
need for early intervention, goal-oriented treatment and combination therapy.
Learn more at http://www.pahuman.com
ABOUT OPSUMIT(®) (MACITENTAN)
Opsumit (macitentan), an orally available endothelin receptor antagonist,
resulted from a tailored drug discovery process in Actelion's laboratories.
In the US, Opsumit is indicated for the treatment of PAH, WHO Group I to delay
disease progression. Disease progression included: death, initiation of
intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous prostanoids, or clinical worsening of PAH
(decreased 6-minute walk distance, worsened PAH symptoms and need for additional
PAH treatment). Opsumit also reduced hospitalization for PAH. Effectiveness was
established in the long-term study SERAPHIN in PAH patients with predominantly
WHO FC II-III symptoms treated for an average of 2 years. Patients were treated
with Opsumit monotherapy or in combination with phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors
or inhaled prostanoids. Patients had idiopathic and heritable PAH (57%), PAH
caused by connective tissue disorders (31%), and PAH caused by congenital heart
disease with repaired shunts (8%).
In Europe, Opsumit is indicated, as monotherapy or in combination, for the long-
term treatment of PAH in adult patients of WHO Functional Class (FC) II to III.
Efficacy has been shown in a PAH population including idiopathic and heritable
PAH, PAH associated with connective tissue disorders, and PAH associated with
corrected simple congenital heart disease.
Opsumit is very likely to cause major birth defects. It is contraindicated for
use in pregnancy. In the US, Opsumit is distributed under a risk evaluation and
mitigation strategy.
ABOUT THE TOMORROW STUDY WITH MACITENTAN
As pediatric PAH physicians have to mostly rely on research data collected in
adults when weighing up treatment options, there is a significant medical need
for broadening the pediatric knowledge base and showing the benefit of age-
appropriate formulations and adequate doses of PAH-specific medications, in
order to provide children with PAH with the most appropriate treatment.
In July 2016, Actelion announced that it will be initiating a Phase III study to
evaluate the effect of macitentan on delaying disease progression in children
with PAH using a pediatric formulation of macitentan (Opsumit). TOMORROW
(pediaTric use Of Macitentan tO delay disease pRogRessiOn in PAH Worldwide) is a
multicenter, controlled, randomized, open-label event-driven study to assess the
efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of macitentan versus standard of care in
children with PAH. The study will enroll children between the age of 1 month and
18 years in more than 20 countries and is expected to last up to 6 years with
patients remaining in the study until the target number of primary efficacy
endpoints is met.
The primary efficacy endpoint is defined as time to the first Clinical Event
Committee (CEC) confirmed disease progression event, comprising:
* Death (all causes), or
* Atrial septostomy or Pott's anastomosis, or registration on lung transplant
list, or
* Hospitalization due to worsening PAH, or
* Clinical worsening of PAH
Due to the open-label nature of the study, the management of investigational
centers as well as data management, statistical analysis and coordination of the
CEC will be conducted by a CRO. The primary endpoints of the study will be
adjudicated by a blinded CEC, in a similar approach to that used in the Phase
III SERAPHIN study, where macitentan was studied in adult patients with PAH. An
interim analysis for early efficacy or futility is planned when at least 131
CEC-confirmed first disease progression events (70% information fraction) have
occurred. If Actelion completes the study as outlined, the company can apply for
the extension of the marketing exclusivity for Opsumit both in the US and the
European Union.
ABOUT THE MAESTRO STUDY WITH MACITENTAN
Eisenmenger syndrome represents the most advanced form of pulmonary arterial
hypertension in conjunction with congenital heart disease (PAH-CHD). It is
characterized by eventual reversal of the initial systemic-to-pulmonary shunt
due to the increase in pulmonary vascular resistance coinciding with the
development of chronic cyanosis and limited exercise capacity.
MAESTRO (MAcitentan in Eisenmenger Syndrome To RestOre exercise capacity) is a
Phase III multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel-
group study to evaluate the effects of macitentan on exercise capacity in
patients with Eisenmenger syndrome. This study is fully recruited and results
are expected early in 2017.
ABOUT THE PORTICO STUDY WITH MACITENTAN
Portopulmonary hypertension (PoPH) is a life-threatening complication of portal
hypertension. It is most commonly observed in patients with portal hypertension
due to cirrhosis of the liver. The outcome of liver transplants in the presence
of PoPH is poor, creating a medical need for PAH-specific therapies in PoPH with
the aim of improving pulmonary hemodynamics in order to allow liver transplants
to be successfully performed.
PORTICO (PORtopulmonary Hypertension Treatment wIth maCitentan - a randOmized
Clinical Trial) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, prospective,
multicenter, parallel group Phase IV study to assess the safety and efficacy of
macitentan in patients with portopulmonary hypertension (PoPH). The primary
objective of the study is to evaluate the effect of 10 mg macitentan on
pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) as compared to placebo. Secondary objectives
include the evaluation of the effect of macitentan as compared to placebo on
exercise capacity and WHO functional class, as well as the evaluation of the
safety and tolerability of macitentan in patients with PoPH.
ABOUT THE OPUS STUDY WITH MACITENTAN
The ongoing OPUS study (OPsumit Users Registry(®)) is the largest systematic
collection of data from patients newly treated with macitentan. OPUS is being
conducted at 150 sites across the US, with over 1'000 patients already enrolled
(the first patients were enrolled on April 30, 2014). The objective of the study
is to characterize the safety profile of macitentan and to describe clinical
characteristics and outcomes of patients newly treated with macitentan in the
real-world post-marketing setting. The results to date show that the safety
profile of macitentan observed in the real-world setting is consistent with that
observed in the clinical study setting, with very low incidence of hepatic and
hepatobiliary disorders and no unexpected safety findings.
ABOUT THE PAH-SYMPACT(®) VALIDATION IN THE SYMPHONY & ORCHESTRA STUDIES WITH
MACITENTAN
The Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Symptoms and Impact (PAH-SYMPACT(®))
questionnaire is a new patient-reported outcome instrument for PAH that captures
symptoms and impacts relevant to the patient population. It is the first tool
for PAH patients developed following the process outlined in the FDA's guidance.
The psychometric validation of PAH-SYMPACT has been conducted in two
prospective, open label studies in patients with PAH: SYMPHONY (in the US), and
ORCHESTRA (in the EU). The objective of the studies is to demonstrate the
psychometric characteristics of reliability and construct validity of PAH-
SYMPACT.
ABOUT THE REPAIR STUDY WITH MACITENTAN
PAH is characterized by a progressive increase in pulmonary arterial pressure
(PAP) and in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) potentially leading to right
heart failure and death.
The primary objective of REPAIR (Right vEntricular Remodeling in Pulmonary
ArterIal hypertension), a Phase IV study, is to evaluate the effect of 10 mg
macitentan on Right Ventricular Stroke Volume assessed by magnetic resonance
imaging (MRI) and on PVR assessed with right heart catheterization (RHC) in
patients with symptomatic PAH. Secondary objectives include the evaluation of
the safety and tolerability of macitentan in symptomatic PAH patients
ABOUT THE SOPRANO STUDY WITH MACITENTAN
No medical therapy has been established yet to ameliorate pulmonary hypertension
(PH) due to left heart disease. Heart transplantation is the only therapy for
stage D heart failure, but concomitant PH is one of the major risk factors after
heart transplantation. The implantation of a left ventricular assist device
(LVAD) is commonly used as a bridge to transplant. The administration of an
endothelin receptor antagonist can significantly decrease pulmonary vascular
resistance (PVR) and therefore be useful for patients with LVAD implant and
severe PH.
SOPRANO (Macitentan in pulmonary hypertenSiOn Post-left ventRiculAr assist
device implantation) is a prospective, multicenter, double-blind, randomized,
placebo-controlled, parallel group Phase II study to assess the efficacy and
safety of macitentan in patients with pulmonary hypertension after Left
Ventricular Assist Device Implantation. The primary objective of the study is to
evaluate the effect of 10 mg macitentan on PVR as compared to placebo in
patients with PH after LVAD implantation. Secondary objectives include the
evaluation of the effect of macitentan as compared to placebo on cardio-
pulmonary hemodynamics and disease severity in patients after LVAD implantation.
ABOUT THE MERIT STUDY WITH MACITENTAN
CTEPH is the only potentially curable form of PH (WHO Group 4) with pulmonary
thromboendarterectomy (PTE) being the primary treatment. However, PTE is not
feasible or curative in all CTEPH patients. Operability is determined by CTEPH
type and co-morbidities. It is estimated that a third of CTEPH patients are
inoperable.
MERIT (Macitentan in thE tReatment of Inoperable chronic Thromboembolic
pulmonary hypertension) was a Phase II prospective, randomized, placebo-
controlled, double-blind, multi-center, parallel-group study to assess the
efficacy, safety and tolerability of 10 mg macitentan in patients with
inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH).
In MERIT, 80 inoperable patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio into 2 treatment
groups (macitentan 10 mg or placebo) over a 24 week treatment period. The study
started in August 2014 and was completed in September 2016. Patients with
symptomatic PH in WHO Functional Class (FC) III or IV at baseline were allowed
to receive PH background therapy throughout the study, including PDE-5
inhibitors or oral/inhaled prostanoids. All patients included into the study
underwent independent operability assessment based on local or central
adjudication committees.
After 16 weeks the treatment effect was a significant 16% reduction in pulmonary
vascular resistance (PVR) with macitentan compared with placebo (95% CL: -30%,
-1%; p=0.04 intention-to-treat (ITT)). The efficacy observed was consistent
across all sub-groups, included patients receiving background PH specific
therapy at baseline (61%), including PDE-5 inhibitors (59%). Mean PVR decreased
from baseline in both macitentan and placebo groups (geometric mean percent
ratios of Week 16/baseline 73.0% and 87.2%, respectively).
The study also showed a significant positive effect of macitentan compared to
placebo on exercise capacity. After 24 weeks of treatment, the mean change in 6-
minute walk distance (6-MWD) from baseline was an increase of 35 meters (m) in
macitentan and 1 m in placebo. The 6-MWD least-squares mean difference at Week
24 was 34.0 meters between macitentan and placebo (95% CL: 2.9, 65.2 m; p=0.03).
Macitentan was well tolerated in this patient population and safety was in
general consistent with the known safety profile for macitentan from previous
clinical studies. The most frequently reported adverse events that occurred with
higher frequency on macitentan vs. placebo were peripheral edema (22.5% vs.
10.0%) and events related to anemia (17.5% vs. 2.5%). Hemoglobin decreases were
observed in both macitentan and placebo groups and in only one subject in each
group hemoglobin values decreased below 100 g/L during the study.
ABOUT THE RUBATO STUDY WITH MACITENTAN
The Fontan procedure is a life-saving surgical procedure to treat children born
with complex heart defects. By connecting the venae cavae directly to the
pulmonary artery, it diverts venous blood to the lungs without passing through
the absent right ventricle. The Fontan procedure stops cyanosis and improves
effort tolerance and survival - however, when patients reach adolescence, there
is a decline in exercise capacity that accelerates, with the risk of poor
functional outcome in the long-term.
Actelion will assess the efficacy and safety of macitentan in stable Fontan-
palliated adolescents and adults in the Phase III study RUBATO. The primary
objective of this prospective, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled
parallel group study is to assess the effect of macitentan 10 mg as compared to
placebo on exercise capacity through cardiopulmonary exercise testing (peak
VO(2)). Secondary objectives include the evaluation of the safety and
tolerability of macitentan as compared to placebo in stable Fontan-palliated
patients. The duration of the study is expected to be approximately 28 months;
the start is planned for mid-2017.
ABOUT ACT-132577 IN RESISTANT HYPERTENSION
Actelion's latest dual ERA ACT-132577 is being evaluated in a Phase II
prospective, multi-center, double-blind, double-dummy, randomized, placebo- and
active reference, parallel group, dose-finding study in patients with essential
hypertension (grade 1 and 2) to establish a dose-effect relationship. The
results from this study will form the basis for development decisions in
specialty cardiovascular disorders. Patients will be randomized in the 6 groups
in a 1:1:1:1:1:1 ratio: placebo; dose 1, dose 2, dose 3, dose 4 of Actelion's
ERA; and lisinopril 20 mg.
ABOUT UPTRAVI(®) (SELEXIPAG)
Uptravi (selexipag), originally discovered and synthesized by Nippon Shinyaku,
is the only approved oral, selective IP receptor agonist targeting the
prostacyclin pathway in PAH.
In the US, Uptravi is indicated for the treatment of PAH (WHO Group I) to delay
disease progression and reduce the risk of hospitalization for PAH.
Effectiveness was established in a long-term study in PAH patients with WHO
Functional Class II-III symptoms. Patients had idiopathic and heritable PAH
(58%), PAH associated with connective tissue disease (29%), and PAH associated
with congenital heart disease with repaired shunts (10%).
In Europe, Uptravi is indicated for the long-term treatment of PAH in adult
patients with WHO functional class II-III, either as combination therapy in
patients insufficiently controlled with an endothelin receptor antagonist (ERA)
and/or a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE-5) inhibitor, or as monotherapy in
patients who are not candidates for these therapies. Efficacy has been shown in
a PAH population including idiopathic and heritable PAH, PAH associated with
connective tissue disorders, and PAH associated with corrected simple congenital
heart disease.
As with other therapies targeting the prostacyclin pathway, hyperthyroidism has
been observed with Uptravi. If there are any signs of pulmonary edema, the
possibility of pulmonary veno-occlusive disease should be considered and, if
confirmed, Uptravi should be discontinued. Other adverse events observed with
Uptravi usage were similar in nature to those expected with prostacyclin
receptor agonists.
ABOUT THE TRANSIT STUDY WITH SELEXIPAG
Due to the burden of inhaled therapies targeting the prostacyclin pathway,
patients and physicians may consider a transition from inhaled therapy to oral
therapy. With the Phase IIIb study TRANSIT (TRANSITion from inhaled treprostinil
to oral selexipag in adult patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension),
Actelion is aiming at providing guidance on this transition. TRANSIT assesses
the tolerability and the safety of the transition from inhaled treprostinil to
oral selexipag in adult patients with PAH. During the study, the treatment with
inhaled treprostinil is tapered off and simultaneously replaced with selexipag.
34 patients at 12 US sites have been enrolled in the study, which is expected to
be completed before the end of 2016.
ABOUT THE TRITON STUDY WITH MACITENTAN & SELEXIPAG
The objective of the Phase III TRITON study is to compare the efficacy and
safety of an initial triple oral treatment regimen versus an initial dual oral
treatment regimen in newly diagnosed, treatment-naïve patients with PAH. The
triple oral combination treatment arm comprises macitentan, tadalafil and
selexipag; the dual oral combination treatment arm macitentan, tadalafil and
placebo. The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the effect of the
triple oral combination treatment on pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) as
compared to the dual oral treatment regimen. Secondary objectives include the
evaluation of the triple oral combination treatment as compared to dual oral
treatment regimen on exercise capacity (6MWD), disease severity and progression,
and safety and tolerability.
ABOUT I.V. SELEXIPAG
Intravenous (i.v.) selexipag is being developed for the treatment of patients
with PAH who are currently prescribed oral selexipag and who are temporarily
unable to take oral medication. In a single pivotal study that is expected to
enroll approximately 20 patients, the tolerability and safety of i.v. selexipag
will be assessed in a study design of 1 week oral selexipag - 3 doses i.v.
selexipag (administered in hospital) - 1 week oral selexipag. The study is
expected to start in the first half of 2017.
Actelion Ltd.
Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with
significant unmet medical needs.
Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our
portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional
Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.
Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by
health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher
disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from
systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all
key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and
Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel,
Switzerland.
Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as
part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI(®)). All
trademarks are legally protected.
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
