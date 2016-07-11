Ahlstrom to divest Osnabrück plant to Kämmerer

Ahlstrom Corporation PRESS RELEASE November 7, 2016 at 08:15



Ahlstrom to divest Osnabrück plant to Kämmerer



Ahlstrom has signed an agreement to sell its German subsidiary with operations

in Osnabrück to Kämmerer Paper Holding GmbH.



The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the transaction.



Ahlstrom produces base papers for wallcovers, poster papers as well as release

liners for self-adhesive labels at the Osnabrück plant, which is part of the

Filtration & Performance business area. The sale will reduce Ahlstrom's annual

net sales by about EUR 80 million and the impact on adjusted operating profit is

slightly positive. The transaction will also include Ahlstrom's 50% stake in AK

Energie (a joint venture with Kämmerer), which is the site's utility providing

power and water treatment services.



The divestment will allow Ahlstrom to develop its other businesses more

efficiently and pursue growth in areas aligned to the company's strategy.



Kämmerer is a specialty paper company operating two production lines at the same

site, producing pre-impregnated decor papers and abrasive paper backings. The

transaction is expected to be completed in January 2017.



For more information, please contact:

Juho Erkheikki

Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager

Tel. +358 10 888 4731



Ahlstrom in brief

Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday

life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the

best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in

everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and

diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,

Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve

customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.









Ahlstrom Oyj

Date: 11/07/2016 - 07:15

