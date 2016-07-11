(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ahlstrom Corporation PRESS RELEASE November 7, 2016 at 08:15
Ahlstrom to divest Osnabrück plant to Kämmerer
Ahlstrom has signed an agreement to sell its German subsidiary with operations
in Osnabrück to Kämmerer Paper Holding GmbH.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price of the transaction.
Ahlstrom produces base papers for wallcovers, poster papers as well as release
liners for self-adhesive labels at the Osnabrück plant, which is part of the
Filtration & Performance business area. The sale will reduce Ahlstrom's annual
net sales by about EUR 80 million and the impact on adjusted operating profit is
slightly positive. The transaction will also include Ahlstrom's 50% stake in AK
Energie (a joint venture with Kämmerer), which is the site's utility providing
power and water treatment services.
The divestment will allow Ahlstrom to develop its other businesses more
efficiently and pursue growth in areas aligned to the company's strategy.
Kämmerer is a specialty paper company operating two production lines at the same
site, producing pre-impregnated decor papers and abrasive paper backings. The
transaction is expected to be completed in January 2017.
For more information, please contact:
Juho Erkheikki
Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager
Tel. +358 10 888 4731
Ahlstrom in brief
Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday
life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the
best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in
everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and
diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,
Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve
customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.
