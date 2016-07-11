(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ahlstrom Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 7, 2016 at 08.33
Sakari Ahdekivi appointed interim President & CEO of Ahlstrom
The Board of Directors of Ahlstrom Corporation has appointed Sakari Ahdekivi as
the interim President & CEO with immediate effect. He replaces Marco Levi due to
the announced merger plan between Ahlstrom and Munksjö Oyj.
Hans Sohlström, Chairman of the Board Directors at Ahlstrom comments:
"Marco Levi has done an excellent job as the President & CEO of Ahlstrom. During
his leadership the company has achieved a remarkable turnaround in
profitability, resulting in significant value growth for the shareholders. As a
leader he has created a truly customer-driven culture and an inspiring team
spirit at Ahlstrom. On the behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like
to sincerely thank Marco and wish him all the best and continued success in the
future."
Sakari Ahdekivi will continue as Chief Financial Officer of Ahlstrom and will be
a member of the management team of the combined Ahlstrom-Munksjö.
"I'm pleased that Sakari Ahdekivi will lead Ahlstrom through the transition
period until the planned merger with Munksjö will be completed during the first-
half of 2017," Sohlström concludes.
For more information, please contact:
Hans Sohlström
Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ahlstrom Corporation
Tel: + 358 400 547 717
Sakari Ahdekivi
Interim President & CEO, Ahlstrom Corporation
Tel: + 358 10 888 4768
Ahlstrom in brief
Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday
life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the
best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in
everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and
diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,
Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve
customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.
