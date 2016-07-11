(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Actelion will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss the MERIT
results and provide an update on its cardiovascular pipeline at 14:00 hrs CET
ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 07 November 2016 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today
announced that the MERIT study to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability
of macitentan in patients with inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary
hypertension (CTEPH; Pulmonary hypertension group 4) has met its primary
endpoint.
In MERIT, 80 inoperable CTEPH patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either
macitentan 10 mg once daily or placebo. After 16 weeks the treatment effect was
a significant 16% reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) with
macitentan compared with placebo (95% CL: -30%, -1%; p=0.04 intention-to-treat
(ITT)). The efficacy observed was consistent across all sub-groups, included
patients receiving background PH specific therapy at baseline (61%), including
PDE-5 inhibitors (59%). Mean PVR decreased from baseline in both macitentan and
placebo groups (geometric mean percent ratios of Week 16/baseline 73.0% and
87.2%, respectively).
The study also showed a significant positive effect of macitentan compared to
placebo on exercise capacity. After 24 weeks of treatment, the mean change in 6-
minute walk distance (6-MWD) from baseline was an increase of 35 meters (m) in
macitentan and 1 m in placebo. The 6-MWD least-squares mean difference at Week
24 was 34.0 meters between macitentan and placebo (95% CL: 2.9, 65.2 m; p=0.03).
Guy Braunstein, Head of Global Clinical Development at Actelion, commented:
"Inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension is associated with a
poor prognosis if left untreated, and additional therapeutic options are needed
for these patients who are not candidates for surgery. I am very pleased that
the study has shown a significant decrease in PVR with macitentan and by the
significant improvement in exercise capacity. I would like to thank everyone who
has participated in this study. The company will now fully analyze the data and
discuss the findings with health authorities."
The MERIT safety set comprised 80 patients, who received at least one dose of
study treatment, 40 patients in each macitentan and placebo groups. All 40
patients in the macitentan group and 34 patients in the placebo group completed
the protocol-defined treatment period of 24 weeks. Macitentan was well tolerated
in this patient population and safety was in general consistent with the known
safety profile for macitentan from previous clinical studies. The most
frequently reported adverse events that occurred with higher frequency on
macitentan vs. placebo were peripheral edema (22.5% vs. 10.0%) and events
related to anemia (17.5% vs. 2.5%). Hemoglobin decreases were observed in both
macitentan and placebo groups and in only one subject in each group hemoglobin
values decreased below 100 g/L during the study. Three (7.5%) patients on
macitentan experienced a serious adverse event compared with seven (17.5%)
patients on placebo. No elevations of liver aminotransferases greater than three
times the upper limit of normal were observed in the study. All treatment
discontinuations occurred in the placebo group. During the course of the study,
there were two deaths reported, both in patients receiving placebo.
Full data from this study will be made available through scientific disclosure
at an upcoming congress and peer-reviewed publication.
ABOUT CHRONIC THROMBOEMBOLIC PULMONARY HYPERTENSION (CTEPH)
CTEPH is a unique form of pulmonary hypertension caused by chronic obstruction
of the pulmonary arteries. The obstructions can result from blood clots that
become stuck to the walls of the pulmonary arteries. The lining of the pulmonary
arteries then begins to form excess tissue around the clots, transforming them
into fibrous scar tissue that is attached to the artery wall. This creates a
blockage that restricts the blood flow and increases the blood pressure, causing
pulmonary hypertension and chronic stress to the right side of the heart - the
heart risks going into failure over time.
Pulmonary thromboendarterectomy (PTE) remains the preferred treatment for CTEPH.
However, certain CTEPH patients are not operative candidates due to the nature
of the disease, location of the thrombi or multiple co-morbid conditions. New
medical treatment options are therefore needed for the effective management of
this patient group.
###
Notes to the Editor
ABOUT THE MERIT STUDY
MERIT (Macitentan in thE tReatment of Inoperable chronic Thromboembolic
pulmonary hypertension) was a Phase II prospective, randomized, placebo-
controlled, double-blind, multi-center, parallel-group study to assess the
efficacy, safety and tolerability of 10 mg macitentan in patients with
inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH).
In MERIT, 80 inoperable patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio into 2 treatment
groups (macitentan 10 mg or placebo) over a 24 week treatment period. The study
started in August 2014 and was completed in September 2016. Patients with
symptomatic PH in WHO Functional Class (FC) III or IV at baseline were allowed
to receive PH background therapy throughout the study, including PDE-5
inhibitors or oral/inhaled prostanoids. All patients included into the study
underwent independent operability assessment based on local or central
adjudication committees.
ABOUT OPSUMIT(®) (MACITENTAN)
Opsumit (macitentan), an orally available endothelin receptor antagonist,
resulted from a tailored drug discovery process in Actelion's laboratories.
In the US, Opsumit is indicated for the treatment of PAH, WHO Group I to delay
disease progression. Disease progression included: death, initiation of
intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous prostanoids, or clinical worsening of PAH
(decreased 6-minute walk distance, worsened PAH symptoms and need for additional
PAH treatment). Opsumit also reduced hospitalization for PAH.
Effectiveness was established in a long-term study in PAH patients with
predominantly WHO FC II-III symptoms treated for an average of 2 years. Patients
were treated with Opsumit monotherapy or in combination with phosphodiesterase-
5 inhibitors or inhaled prostanoids. Patients had idiopathic and heritable PAH
(57%), PAH caused by connective tissue disorders (31%), and PAH caused by
congenital heart disease with repaired shunts (8%).
In Europe, Opsumit is indicated, as monotherapy or in combination, for the long-
term treatment of PAH in adult patients of WHO Functional Class (FC) II to III.
Efficacy has been shown in a PAH population including idiopathic and heritable
PAH, PAH associated with connective tissue disorders, and PAH associated with
corrected simple congenital heart disease.
Opsumit is very likely to cause major birth defects. It is contraindicated for
use in pregnancy. In the US, Opsumit is distributed under a risk evaluation and
mitigation strategy.
AVAILABLE CLINICAL DATA
SERAPHIN, a global, pivotal Phase III study, was designed to evaluate the
efficacy and safety of macitentan in patients with symptomatic PAH, through the
primary endpoint of time to first morbidity and all-cause mortality event.
A total of 742 patients were randomized to placebo (n=250), macitentan 3 mg
(n=250), or macitentan 10 mg (n=242). The primary endpoint occurred in
46.4%, 38.0%, and 31.4% of the patients in these groups, respectively. The
hazard ratio for macitentan 3 mg versus placebo was 0.70 (97.5% CI, 0.52 to
0.96; p=0.0108) and the hazard ratio for macitentan 10 mg versus placebo was
0.55 (97.5% CI, 0.39 to 0.76; p<0.0001). Worsening of pulmonary arterial
hypertension was the most frequent primary endpoint event. Patients were allowed
to receive PAH background therapy throughout the study, either PDE-5 inhibitors
or oral/inhaled prostanoids. The effect of macitentan on the endpoint was
observed irrespective of background therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension.
The most commonly reported adverse drug reactions with Opsumit were
nasopharyngitis (14.0%), headache (13.6%) and anemia (13.2%).
PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (PAH)
PAH is a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high
blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs of an affected
individual. The symptoms of PAH are non-specific and can range from mild
breathlessness and fatigue during normal daily activity to symptoms of right
heart failure and severe restrictions on exercise capacity and ultimately
reduced life expectancy. PAH is one group within the classification of pulmonary
hypertension (PH). This group includes idiopathic PAH, heritable PAH and PAH
caused by factors which include connective tissue disease, HIV infection and
congenital heart disease.
The last decade has seen significant advances in the understanding of the
pathophysiology of PAH, which has been paralleled with developments of treatment
guidelines and new therapies. Drugs targeting the three pathways that have been
established in the pathogenesis of PAH are endothelin receptor antagonists
(ERAs), prostacyclin receptor agonists, and phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors. PAH
treatments have transformed the prognosis for PAH patients from symptomatic
improvements in exercise tolerance 10 years ago to delayed disease progression
today. Improved disease awareness and evidence-based guidelines developed from
randomized controlled clinical trial data have highlighted the need for early
intervention, goal-oriented treatment and combination therapy. Learn more
at http://www.pahuman.com/
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST
Date/Time
------------------------------------------------------
07 November 2016 14:00 hrs - 15:00 hrs Basel
------------------------------------------------------
13:00 hrs - 14:00 hrs London
------------------------------------------------------
08:00 hrs - 09:00 hrs New York
------------------------------------------------------
Conference Call Connect #: Dial-in participants should start calling the number
below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.
Dial: Europe: +41 (0)44 583 18 01
-----------------------------------------
UK: +44 (0)203 009 24 60
-----------------------------------------
US: +1 855 228 38 74
-----------------------------------------
Participant's mode: Listen-Only with possibility to open individual lines during
Q&A session. Participants will be asked for their name and company.
Webcast Access: Webcast participants should go to the Actelion
website http://www.actelion.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to
start.
Webcast Replay: The archived Investor Webcast will be available for replay
through http://www.actelion.com/ approximately 60 minutes after the call has
ended.
Actelion Ltd.
Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,
development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with
significant unmet medical needs.
Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our
portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional
Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.
Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by
health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher
disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from
systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all
key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and
Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel,
Switzerland.
Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as
part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI(®)). All
trademarks are legally protected.
For further information please contact:
Andrew Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 61 565 62 62
www.actelion.com
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.