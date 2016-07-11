Actelion announces positive results of the MERIT study with macitentan in patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd /

Actelion announces positive results of the MERIT study with macitentan in

patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Actelion will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss the MERIT

results and provide an update on its cardiovascular pipeline at 14:00 hrs CET



ALLSCHWIL/BASEL, SWITZERLAND - 07 November 2016 - Actelion Ltd (SIX: ATLN) today

announced that the MERIT study to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability

of macitentan in patients with inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary

hypertension (CTEPH; Pulmonary hypertension group 4) has met its primary

endpoint.



In MERIT, 80 inoperable CTEPH patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either

macitentan 10 mg once daily or placebo. After 16 weeks the treatment effect was

a significant 16% reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) with

macitentan compared with placebo (95% CL: -30%, -1%; p=0.04 intention-to-treat

(ITT)). The efficacy observed was consistent across all sub-groups, included

patients receiving background PH specific therapy at baseline (61%), including

PDE-5 inhibitors (59%). Mean PVR decreased from baseline in both macitentan and

placebo groups (geometric mean percent ratios of Week 16/baseline 73.0% and

87.2%, respectively).



The study also showed a significant positive effect of macitentan compared to

placebo on exercise capacity. After 24 weeks of treatment, the mean change in 6-

minute walk distance (6-MWD) from baseline was an increase of 35 meters (m) in

macitentan and 1 m in placebo. The 6-MWD least-squares mean difference at Week

24 was 34.0 meters between macitentan and placebo (95% CL: 2.9, 65.2 m; p=0.03).





Guy Braunstein, Head of Global Clinical Development at Actelion, commented:

"Inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension is associated with a

poor prognosis if left untreated, and additional therapeutic options are needed

for these patients who are not candidates for surgery. I am very pleased that

the study has shown a significant decrease in PVR with macitentan and by the

significant improvement in exercise capacity. I would like to thank everyone who

has participated in this study. The company will now fully analyze the data and

discuss the findings with health authorities."



The MERIT safety set comprised 80 patients, who received at least one dose of

study treatment, 40 patients in each macitentan and placebo groups. All 40

patients in the macitentan group and 34 patients in the placebo group completed

the protocol-defined treatment period of 24 weeks. Macitentan was well tolerated

in this patient population and safety was in general consistent with the known

safety profile for macitentan from previous clinical studies. The most

frequently reported adverse events that occurred with higher frequency on

macitentan vs. placebo were peripheral edema (22.5% vs. 10.0%) and events

related to anemia (17.5% vs. 2.5%). Hemoglobin decreases were observed in both

macitentan and placebo groups and in only one subject in each group hemoglobin

values decreased below 100 g/L during the study. Three (7.5%) patients on

macitentan experienced a serious adverse event compared with seven (17.5%)

patients on placebo. No elevations of liver aminotransferases greater than three

times the upper limit of normal were observed in the study. All treatment

discontinuations occurred in the placebo group. During the course of the study,

there were two deaths reported, both in patients receiving placebo.



Full data from this study will be made available through scientific disclosure

at an upcoming congress and peer-reviewed publication.





ABOUT CHRONIC THROMBOEMBOLIC PULMONARY HYPERTENSION (CTEPH)

CTEPH is a unique form of pulmonary hypertension caused by chronic obstruction

of the pulmonary arteries. The obstructions can result from blood clots that

become stuck to the walls of the pulmonary arteries. The lining of the pulmonary

arteries then begins to form excess tissue around the clots, transforming them

into fibrous scar tissue that is attached to the artery wall. This creates a

blockage that restricts the blood flow and increases the blood pressure, causing

pulmonary hypertension and chronic stress to the right side of the heart - the

heart risks going into failure over time.



Pulmonary thromboendarterectomy (PTE) remains the preferred treatment for CTEPH.

However, certain CTEPH patients are not operative candidates due to the nature

of the disease, location of the thrombi or multiple co-morbid conditions. New

medical treatment options are therefore needed for the effective management of

this patient group.



###



Notes to the Editor



ABOUT THE MERIT STUDY

MERIT (Macitentan in thE tReatment of Inoperable chronic Thromboembolic

pulmonary hypertension) was a Phase II prospective, randomized, placebo-

controlled, double-blind, multi-center, parallel-group study to assess the

efficacy, safety and tolerability of 10 mg macitentan in patients with

inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH).

In MERIT, 80 inoperable patients were randomized in a 1:1 ratio into 2 treatment

groups (macitentan 10 mg or placebo) over a 24 week treatment period. The study

started in August 2014 and was completed in September 2016. Patients with

symptomatic PH in WHO Functional Class (FC) III or IV at baseline were allowed

to receive PH background therapy throughout the study, including PDE-5

inhibitors or oral/inhaled prostanoids. All patients included into the study

underwent independent operability assessment based on local or central

adjudication committees.



After 16 weeks the treatment effect was a significant 16% reduction in pulmonary

vascular resistance (PVR) with macitentan compared with placebo (95% CL: -30%,

-1%; p=0.04 intention-to-treat (ITT)). The efficacy observed was consistent

across all sub-groups, included patients receiving background PH specific

therapy at baseline (61%), including PDE-5 inhibitors (59%). Mean PVR decreased

from baseline in both macitentan and placebo groups (geometric mean percent

ratios of Week 16/baseline 73.0% and 87.2%, respectively).



The study also showed a significant positive effect of macitentan compared to

placebo on exercise capacity. After 24 weeks of treatment, the mean change in 6-

minute walk distance (6-MWD) from baseline was an increase of 35 meters (m) in

macitentan and 1 m in placebo. The 6-MWD least-squares mean difference at Week

24 was 34.0 meters between macitentan and placebo (95% CL: 2.9, 65.2 m; p=0.03).



Macitentan was well tolerated in this patient population and safety was in

general consistent with the known safety profile for macitentan from previous

clinical studies. The most frequently reported adverse events that occurred with

higher frequency on macitentan vs. placebo were peripheral edema (22.5% vs.

10.0%) and events related to anemia (17.5% vs. 2.5%). Hemoglobin decreases were

observed in both macitentan and placebo groups and in only one subject in each

group hemoglobin values decreased below 100 g/L during the study.



ABOUT OPSUMIT(®) (MACITENTAN)

Opsumit (macitentan), an orally available endothelin receptor antagonist,

resulted from a tailored drug discovery process in Actelion's laboratories.



In the US, Opsumit is indicated for the treatment of PAH, WHO Group I to delay

disease progression. Disease progression included: death, initiation of

intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous prostanoids, or clinical worsening of PAH

(decreased 6-minute walk distance, worsened PAH symptoms and need for additional

PAH treatment). Opsumit also reduced hospitalization for PAH.



Effectiveness was established in a long-term study in PAH patients with

predominantly WHO FC II-III symptoms treated for an average of 2 years. Patients

were treated with Opsumit monotherapy or in combination with phosphodiesterase-

5 inhibitors or inhaled prostanoids. Patients had idiopathic and heritable PAH

(57%), PAH caused by connective tissue disorders (31%), and PAH caused by

congenital heart disease with repaired shunts (8%).



In Europe, Opsumit is indicated, as monotherapy or in combination, for the long-

term treatment of PAH in adult patients of WHO Functional Class (FC) II to III.

Efficacy has been shown in a PAH population including idiopathic and heritable

PAH, PAH associated with connective tissue disorders, and PAH associated with

corrected simple congenital heart disease.



Opsumit is very likely to cause major birth defects. It is contraindicated for

use in pregnancy. In the US, Opsumit is distributed under a risk evaluation and

mitigation strategy.



AVAILABLE CLINICAL DATA

SERAPHIN, a global, pivotal Phase III study, was designed to evaluate the

efficacy and safety of macitentan in patients with symptomatic PAH, through the

primary endpoint of time to first morbidity and all-cause mortality event.



A total of 742 patients were randomized to placebo (n=250), macitentan 3 mg

(n=250), or macitentan 10 mg (n=242). The primary endpoint occurred in

46.4%, 38.0%, and 31.4% of the patients in these groups, respectively. The

hazard ratio for macitentan 3 mg versus placebo was 0.70 (97.5% CI, 0.52 to

0.96; p=0.0108) and the hazard ratio for macitentan 10 mg versus placebo was

0.55 (97.5% CI, 0.39 to 0.76; p<0.0001). Worsening of pulmonary arterial

hypertension was the most frequent primary endpoint event. Patients were allowed

to receive PAH background therapy throughout the study, either PDE-5 inhibitors

or oral/inhaled prostanoids. The effect of macitentan on the endpoint was

observed irrespective of background therapy for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The most commonly reported adverse drug reactions with Opsumit were

nasopharyngitis (14.0%), headache (13.6%) and anemia (13.2%).



PULMONARY ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (PAH)

PAH is a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high

blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs of an affected

individual. The symptoms of PAH are non-specific and can range from mild

breathlessness and fatigue during normal daily activity to symptoms of right

heart failure and severe restrictions on exercise capacity and ultimately

reduced life expectancy. PAH is one group within the classification of pulmonary

hypertension (PH). This group includes idiopathic PAH, heritable PAH and PAH

caused by factors which include connective tissue disease, HIV infection and

congenital heart disease.



The last decade has seen significant advances in the understanding of the

pathophysiology of PAH, which has been paralleled with developments of treatment

guidelines and new therapies. Drugs targeting the three pathways that have been

established in the pathogenesis of PAH are endothelin receptor antagonists

(ERAs), prostacyclin receptor agonists, and phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors. PAH

treatments have transformed the prognosis for PAH patients from symptomatic

improvements in exercise tolerance 10 years ago to delayed disease progression

today. Improved disease awareness and evidence-based guidelines developed from

randomized controlled clinical trial data have highlighted the need for early

intervention, goal-oriented treatment and combination therapy. Learn more

at http://www.pahuman.com/



References

1. Marius M. Hoeper. Pharmacological therapy for patients with chronic

thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension. European Respiratory

Review 2015 24: 272-282

2. Galiè N, et al. 2015 ESC/ERS Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of

pulmonary hypertension: The Joint Task Force for the Diagnosis and Treatment

of Pulmonary Hypertension of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and

the European Respiratory Society (ERS): Endorsed by: Association for

European Paediatric and Congenital Cardiology (AEPC), International Society

for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT).Eur Heart J. 2016 Jan

1;37(1):67-119.

3. Gatzoulis MA, Beghetti M, Landzberg MJ, Galiè N. Pulmonary arterial

hypertension associated with congenital heart disease: recent advances and

future directions. Int J Cardiol 2014;177:340-7.

4. Pulido T et al. Macitentan and Morbidity and Mortality in Pulmonary Arterial

Hypertension. N Engl J Med 2013;369:809-18.

5. Simonneau G, et al. Incident and prevalent cohorts with pulmonary arterial

hypertension: insight from SERAPHIN. Eur Respir J. 2015;46:1711-20

6. Channick RN, et al. Effect of macitentan on hospitalizations: results from

the SERAPHIN trial. JACC Heart Fail. 2015;3:1-8

7. Youssef P, et al. Vachiery JL, Adir Y, Barbera JA et al. Pulmonary

hypertension due to left heart diseases. Journal of the American College of

Cardiology 2013;62:D100-8.

8. Proceedings of the 5th world symposium on pulmonary hypertension J Am Coll

Cardiol. 2013;62(Suppl)





INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST



Date/Time



------------------------------------------------------

07 November 2016 14:00 hrs - 15:00 hrs Basel

------------------------------------------------------

13:00 hrs - 14:00 hrs London

------------------------------------------------------

08:00 hrs - 09:00 hrs New York

------------------------------------------------------



Conference Call Connect #: Dial-in participants should start calling the number

below 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to start.

Dial: Europe: +41 (0)44 583 18 01

-----------------------------------------

UK: +44 (0)203 009 24 60

-----------------------------------------

US: +1 855 228 38 74

-----------------------------------------



Participant's mode: Listen-Only with possibility to open individual lines during

Q&A session. Participants will be asked for their name and company.



Webcast Access: Webcast participants should go to the Actelion

website http://www.actelion.com 10-15 minutes before the conference is due to

start.



Webcast Replay: The archived Investor Webcast will be available for replay

through http://www.actelion.com/ approximately 60 minutes after the call has

ended.



Actelion Ltd.

Actelion Ltd. is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery,

development and commercialization of innovative drugs for diseases with

significant unmet medical needs.



Actelion is a leader in the field of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Our

portfolio of PAH treatments covers the spectrum of disease, from WHO Functional

Class (FC) II through to FC IV, with oral, inhaled and intravenous medications.

Although not available in all countries, Actelion has treatments approved by

health authorities for a number of specialist diseases including Type 1 Gaucher

disease, Niemann-Pick type C disease, Digital Ulcers in patients suffering from

systemic sclerosis, and mycosis fungoides type cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.



Founded in late 1997, with now over 2,500 dedicated professionals covering all

key markets around the world including Europe, the US, Japan, China, Russia and

Mexico, Actelion has its corporate headquarters in Allschwil / Basel,

Switzerland.



Actelion shares are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: ATLN) as

part of the Swiss blue-chip index SMI (Swiss Market Index SMI(®)). All

trademarks are legally protected.



For further information please contact:

Andrew Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gewerbestrasse 16, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 61 565 62 62

www.actelion.com



The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.



Press release PDF:

http://hugin.info/131801/R/2054623/769235.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.actelion.com



PressRelease by

Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 505210

Character count: 19842

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Stadt: Allschwil





Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease