Ahlstrom and Munksjö to combine, creating a global leader in sustainable and innovative fiber-based solutions

Ahlstrom Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 7, 2016 at 08:30



Ahlstrom and Munksjö to combine, creating a global leader in sustainable and

innovative fiber-based solutions



The Boards of Directors of Munksjö Oyj ("Munksjö") and Ahlstrom Corporation

("Ahlstrom") announce the combination of the two companies through a merger.



* The combination will create a global leader in sustainable and innovative

fiber-based solutions with preliminary combined annual net sales of

approximately EUR 2.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 249 million(i). The

combined company will have approximately 6,200 employees as well as

production in 14 countries.

* The combination is expected to create significant value for the stakeholders

in the combined company through stronger global growth opportunities and

improved operational efficiency. The combined company's growth ambitions

will be supported by a strong balance sheet and strong cash flow generation.

* Annual cost synergies are estimated to be approximately EUR 35 million. The

cost synergies are expected to be gradually realised over two years

following completion of the combination with a more pronounced impact

expected from the fourth quarter of 2017.

* The combination will be implemented as a statutory absorption merger whereby



Ahlstrom will be merged into Munksjö.

* Ahlstrom's shareholders will receive as merger consideration 0.9738 new

shares in Munksjö for each share in Ahlstrom owned by them, corresponding to

an ownership in the combined company following the completion of the

combination of approximately 52.8% for Munksjö shareholders and

approximately 47.2% for Ahlstrom shareholders.



* Based on the one-month volume-weighted average share prices of both

Munksjö and Ahlstrom, the corresponding ownership of Munksjö and

Ahlstrom shareholders would have been approximately 52.1% / 47.9%,

respectively(ii)

* Based on the three-month volume-weighted average share prices of both

Munksjö and Ahlstrom, the corresponding ownership of Munksjö and

Ahlstrom shareholders would have been approximately 54.0% / 46.0%,

respectively(iii)

* Munksjö and Ahlstrom propose to distribute funds in the total amount of

approximately EUR 23 million each, corresponding to EUR 0.45 per share in

Munksjö and EUR 0.49 per share in Ahlstrom, to their respective shareholders

before the combination is completed in lieu of the companies' ordinary

annual distribution.

* The completion of the combination is subject to, inter alia, approval by the

Extraordinary General Meetings (each, an "EGM") of Munksjö and Ahlstrom,

which are currently expected to be held on 11 January 2017, as well as

merger control approvals from relevant competition authorities.

* The combined entity has obtained underwritten financing for the merger from

Nordea and SEB.

* Shareholders holding in aggregate approximately 32.9% of the shares and

votes in Ahlstrom and approximately 39.6% of the shares and votes in

Munksjö, have irrevocably undertaken to attend the companies' respective

EGMs and to vote in favour of the combination.

* The combination is expected to be completed in the beginning of the second

quarter of 2017.

* Financial targets for the combined company are expected to include an EBITDA

margin above 14% over a business cycle, net gearing below 100%, as well as a

stable and annually increasing dividend.

Peter Seligson, Chairman of the Board of Munksjö, commented:



"After the very successful integration of our acquired businesses during the

past years and strong operating performance, the combination with Ahlstrom is a

natural first step in the execution of our growth strategy, combining two

leading businesses into one strong engine for performance and growth. The

combined company will be positioned for strong long term-financial returns

partly through the significant communicated cost synergies but mainly through

enhanced future competitiveness and growth opportunities."



Hans Sohlström, Chairman of the Board of Ahlstrom, continued:



"During the past two years the Ahlstrom management has executed a very focused

and successful business turn-around by shedding costs and by focusing on

commercial excellence with new products and value adding solutions for our

customers. The financial results speak for themselves. The combination now

enables us to directly jump into a growth mode with a much stronger balance

sheet and greater earnings potential which will benefit our shareholders and our

customers as well as other stakeholders. We will together be able to leverage

several strategic advantages and we will focus on shareholder returns through

increased profits as well as profitable global growth initiatives in the area of

sustainable and innovative fiber-based solutions."



Jan Åström, President and CEO of Munksjö, commented:



"Munksjö and Ahlstrom are two solid and profitable companies with strong cash

flows that already today have attractive positions within their respective

businesses. Together we will form an even stronger growth platform supported by

the cost synergies identified but also by the added top line opportunities. The

offerings and market presences are complementary, enabling us to offer our

customers a broader range of solutions with a truly global reach. Our collective

quality leadership, know-how and innovation capacity will add further value to

all customers. About 90 per cent of the combined company's products are made

from renewable fibers, which will be increasingly important for our

sustainability ambitions and footprint going forward."



Press and analyst conference



A joint press conference and conference call will be held today, 7 November

2016, at 11:00 a.m. EET (10:00 a.m. CET), at Restaurant Savoy (Eteläesplanadi

14, 7th floor) in Helsinki, Finland. Please see below for additional details.



BACKGROUND TO THE COMBINATION



Munksjö and Ahlstrom are both focused on sustainable and innovative fiber-based

solutions. The companies have also had a jointly operated site in Turin, Italy

since the business combination of Munksjö AB and Ahlstrom's Label and Processing

business in 2013. For the past years, both companies have focused on

streamlining operations and improving operational efficiency with clear results.



The combination is a natural next step in the development of the two companies

as it has a strong strategic logic and is expected to improve competitiveness.

The combination is also expected to increase and create new growth opportunities

through the complementary customer bases, product portfolios and geographical

footprints of the two companies. The companies also believe that by combining

their operations they can achieve further efficiency improvements as well as

benefits of scale in the capital markets in the form of increased liquidity,

investor interest and analyst coverage. As a result of their history, both

companies know each other well and strongly believe the companies will have a

good operational fit. Therefore, the Boards of Directors of Munksjö and Ahlstrom

have, on 7 November 2016, entered into a combination agreement (the "Combination

Agreement") and executed a merger plan, pursuant to which the companies will

combine. The merger plan and a summary of the Combination Agreement are included

as annexes to this stock exchange release.



RATIONALE FOR THE COMBINATION



The combination will create a global leader in sustainable and innovative fiber-

based solutions (more than 90% produced from renewable fibers), with leading

global positions in the main product areas decor, filtration and release liners.

The combined company will be better positioned to serve customers and will have

a strengthened position in the value chain through increased size.



Through the combination, a strong and well-established platform will be created

with multiple growth opportunities through a broadened customer base, a widened

geographical footprint and expanded product and service offerings. Together, the

companies will be able to serve a broad range of end-market segments with

complementary product and service offerings (e.g., filtration and abrasives to

the automotive industry as well as food and beverage packaging and release

liners to the food and beverage industry), which creates potential for

innovation within new customer-focused solutions. The two companies have

complementary geographical footprints, as Munksjö has strong market positions in

Europe and South America and Ahlstrom has strong market positions in Europe,

North America and Asia, which opens up new geographical growth opportunities

through coordination of the product portfolios and distribution and logistics

networks. The combined company will have a more diversified revenue and earnings

base through this wider geographic footprint and broader product offering and is

expected to have a strong financial position and cash flow to support the

combined company's strategic growth ambitions. The increased size and

strengthened capital base also gives potential for increased financing options

and lower cost of debt. Furthermore, the combination offers employees enhanced

career opportunities, supporting the combined company's ability to attract and

retain top talent.



Synergies



The combination is expected to create significant value for the stakeholders in

the combined company through synergies resulting from the coordination of the

operations of the two companies. Short to mid-term, the annual cost synergies

are estimated to be approximately EUR 35 million.



The majority of the planned cost synergies are expected to be achieved through

organisational streamlining, mainly within general, administrative and sales

expenses (SG&A) as well as through a focusing of central administration and a

combination of administration for closely located sales offices and mills. The

remaining planned cost synergies are mainly expected to be reached through

coordination of purchasing and production.



The annual cost synergies are expected to be gradually realised over two years

following completion of the combination. A more pronounced impact on the

combined company's profitability is expected from the fourth quarter of 2017 and

the cost synergies are expected to be fully realised as from the second quarter

of 2019. Integration costs of approximately EUR 30 million are expected to have

nonrecurring cash flow impacts from the third quarter of 2017 to the second

quarter of 2018, with the majority of nonrecurring costs impacting the second

and third quarters of 2017. Munksjö and Ahlstrom will inform, consult and

negotiate with relevant employee organisations regarding the social, economic

and legal consequences of the proposed combination in accordance with the

applicable legal requirements.



The combined company will continue to evaluate additional revenue and cost

synergies beyond the current plan through leveraging the combined R&D platform,

cross selling through the combined customer base and further coordination of

production, sales and procurement.



THE COMBINED COMPANY



Overview



The combined company will become a global leader in sustainable and innovative

fiber-based solutions with preliminary combined annual net sales of

approximately EUR 2.2 billion and EBITDA of EUR 249 million for the twelve

months ended 30 September 2016, and approximately 6,200 employees. The combined

company will have 41 production and converting facilities in 14 countries and

will have leading global positions in its main product areas:



* Decor: Surface cover for wood-based panels, used in the production of

furniture, flooring and other interior and exterior architectural panels.

* Filtration: Products used for automotive applications (oil, fuel, and air

filters), gas turbines, and indoor air quality filters. Advanced filter

applications for, among others, laboratory use and life science

applications.

* Industrial Solutions: Release liners and other products used for, among

others, labelling, specialty tapes, abrasive backings, electrotechnical

insulation and other industrial applications.

* Specialties: Specialty products used for, among others, building and wind

applications, medical care, hygiene and food packaging.

Board of Directors and Management



Following consultation with the shareholders' nomination board of each of

Munksjö and Ahlstrom, the Board of Directors of Munksjö will make a proposal to

the EGM of Munksjö resolving on the combination that Peter Seligson, Elisabet

Salander Björklund, Sebastian Bondestam, Alexander Ehrnrooth, Hannele Jakosuo-

Jansson, Mats Lindstrand and Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, current members of the Board

of Directors of Munksjö, be conditionally elected to continue to serve on the

Board of Directors of Munksjö following the completion of the combination and

that Hans Sohlström, Jan Inborr, Johannes Gullichsen and Harri-Pekka Kaukonen,

current members of the Board of Directors of Ahlstrom, be conditionally elected

as members of the Board of Directors of Munksjö following the completion of the

combination. The nominees have indicated that if elected they will elect Hans

Sohlström as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Munksjö, and Peter Seligson

and Elisabet Salander Björklund as Vice-Chairmen of the Board of Directors of

Munksjö.



Munksjö's current CEO, Jan Åström, will continue to serve as the CEO of the

combined company. The management team of the combined company will also include

the current CFO of Munksjö, Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, and the current CFO of

Ahlstrom, Sakari Ahdekivi.



Ownership Structure and Corporate Governance



Pursuant to the merger plan, Ahlstrom shareholders will receive as merger

consideration 0.9738 new shares in Munksjö for each share in Ahlstrom owned by

them, corresponding to an ownership in the combined company following the

completion of the combination of approximately 52.8% for Munksjö shareholders

and approximately 47.2% for Ahlstrom shareholders. The table below illustrates

the largest owners of the combined company, assuming all current Ahlstrom

shareholders are also shareholders at the completion of the combination.



+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|Owner % of shares and votes|

+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|Ahlström Capital(iv) 13.4%|

| |

|Virala group of companies(v) 12.6%|

| |

|Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company 4.7%|

| |

|Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company 2.4%|

| |

|OP Mutual Funds 2.3%|

+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|Top 5 shareholders 35.4%|

| |

|Other shareholders 64.6%|

+----------------------------------------------------------------+

|Total 100.0%|

| |

| |

| |

|Ahlstrom shareholders 47.2%|

| |

|Munksjö shareholders 52.8%|

| |

| |

+----------------------------------------------------------------+

The combined company will have a primary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and a

secondary listing on Nasdaq Stockholm Ltd. The combined company will be

domiciled in Finland.



The combined company will provisionally be called Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, with the

intention to propose a new name by the time of completion of the combination for

approval by the annual general meeting of Munksjö following the completion of

the combination.



Divestment of Osnabrück plant



As announced by Ahlstrom on 7 November 2016, Ahlstrom has signed an agreement to

divest its German subsidiary with operations in Osnabrück to Kämmerer GmbH. The

transaction will also include Ahlstrom's 50% stake in AK Energie (a joint

venture with Kämmerer). The transaction is expected to be completed in January

2017. For more information, please see the release at

http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/Investors/.



Preliminary Combined Financial Information



Basis for Preparation



The unaudited financial information for the combined company presented below is

based on Munksjö's and Ahlstrom's audited consolidated financial statements for

the year ended 31 December 2015 and unaudited consolidated interim information

for the nine months ended 30 September 2016 and unaudited financial statements

bulletins for the year ended 31 December 2015.



The combined financial information is presented for illustrative purposes only.

The combined income statement information, the combined operating cash flow and

capital expenditure information have been calculated assuming the activities had

been included in one entity from the beginning of each period. The preliminary

annual net sales, adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA of the combined company have been

calculated as a sum of combined financial information for the twelve months

ended 30 September 2016. The combined statement of financial position and

interest-bearing net debt illustrates the impacts of the combination as if it

had occurred on 30 September 2016.



The combined financial information is based on a hypothetical situation and

should not be viewed as pro forma financial information inasmuch as any purchase

price allocation, differences in accounting principles, adjustments related to

transaction costs and impacts of the refinancing have not been taken into

account. The difference between the preliminary merger consideration, which has

been calculated based on the closing price of the shares in Munksjö on 2

November 2016 and Ahlstrom's net assets as at 30 September 2016 has been

allocated to non-current assets. The expected cost synergies have not been

included.



For the purposes of financial reporting, the actual combined financial

information will, however, be calculated based on the final merger consideration

and the fair values of Ahlstrom's identifiable assets and liabilities as at the

date of completion of the combination, including the impacts of the refinancing

that is contingent on the completion of the combination. The combined company's

financial information that will be published in the future following the

completion of the combination could therefore differ significantly from the

illustrative combined financial information presented below. Accordingly, this

information is not indicative of what the combined company's actual financial

position, results of operations or key figures would have been had the

combination been completed on the dates indicated.



Combined Income Statement Information



+--------------+-------------------------------+-------------------------------+

| | January - September 2016 | January - December 2015 |

+--------------+--------------+-------+--------+--------------+-------+--------+

|EUR | Combined|Munksjö|Ahlstrom| Combined|Munksjö|Ahlstrom|

|million | company| | | company| | |

+--------------+--------------+-------+--------+--------------+-------+--------+

|Net Sales | 1,680.3| 860.5| 819.8| 2,205.4|1,130.7| 1,074.7|

+--------------+--------------+-------+--------+--------------+-------+--------+

|EBITDA (Adj.)*| 205.3| 100.6| 104.7| 198.6| 93.6| 105.0|

+--------------+--------------+-------+--------+--------------+-------+--------+

|EBITDA -% | 12.2| 11.7| 12.8| 9.0| 8.3| 9.8|

|(Adj.)* | | | | | | |

+--------------+--------------+-------+--------+--------------+-------+--------+

|EBITDA* | 201.9| 100.6| 101.3| 182.9| 86.3| 96.6|

+--------------+--------------+-------+--------+--------------+-------+--------+

|EBITDA -%* | 12.0| 11.7| 12.4| 8.3| 7.6| 9.0|

+--------------+--------------+-------+--------+--------------+-------+--------+





+-----------------+---------------------------------+

| | October 2015 - September 2016 |

+-----------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|EUR |Combined company|Munksjö|Ahlstrom|

|million | | | |

+-----------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Net Sales | 2,225.3|1,150.5| 1,074.8|

+-----------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|EBITDA (Adj.)* | 249.1| 122.7| 126.4|

+-----------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|EBITDA -% (Adj.)*| 11.2| 10.7| 11.8|

+-----------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|EBITDA* | 239.0| 122.7| 116.3|

+-----------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|EBITDA -%* | 10.7| 10.7| 10.8|

+-----------------+----------------+-------+--------+





* The adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA of Ahlstrom have been adjusted by including

share of profit / loss of equity accounted investments into these line items to

align with Munksjö's reporting format. The adjusted EBITDA of Munksjö and

Ahlstrom exclude items affecting comparability.



The transactions between Munksjö and Ahlstrom have not been eliminated from the

combined income statement information. The combined net sales include

transactions between Munksjö and Ahlstrom that amounted to EUR 18.1 million for

the nine months ended 30 September 2016 and to EUR 30.7 million for the year

ended 31 December 2015. The transactions between Munksjö and Ahlstrom did not

have any impact on the combined EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA.



The income statement information of Ahlstrom has not been adjusted for the sale

of Osnabrück. The net sales of Osnabrück amounted to EUR 60.4 million for the

nine months ended 30 September 2016 and EUR 80.9 million for the year ended 31

December 2015. The EBITDA of Osnabrück amounted to EUR -1.2 million for the nine

months ended 30 September 2016 and EUR -10.7 million for the year ended 31

December 2015. The adjusted EBITDA of Osnabrück amounted to EUR -1.2 million for

the nine months ended 30 September 2016 and EUR -9.1 million for the year ended

31 December 2015.



Combined Statement of Financial Position Information



+----------------------------+---------------------------------+

| | 30 September 2016 |

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|EUR million |Combined company|Munksjö|Ahlstrom|

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Non-current assets | 1,600.8| 738.8| 486.0|

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Current assets excl. cash | 571.4| 303.5| 267.9|

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Cash and cash equivalents | 170.7| 116.2| 54.5|

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Total assets | 2,342.9|1,158.5| 808.4|

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

| | | | |

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Total equity | 1,008.5| 424.9| 307.6|

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Non-current liabilities | 642.9| 440.5| 202.4|

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Current liabilities | 691.5| 293.1| 298.4|

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Total equity and liabilities| 2,342.9|1,158.5| 808.4|

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

| | | | |

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Interest bearing net debt | 430.3| 199.8| 130.5|

+----------------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

The statement of financial position of Ahlstrom has not been adjusted for the

sale of Osnabrück. The financial line items of Osnabrück included in the

statement of financial position of Ahlstrom as at 30 September 2016 are non-

current assets of EUR 3.8 million, current assets excluding cash of EUR 49.3

million, cash and cash equivalents of EUR 2.6 million, total equity of EUR 5.7

million, non-current liabilities of EUR 33.3 million and current liabilities of

EUR 16.7 million. In addition to the cash and cash equivalents of Osnabrück as

at 30 September 2016, Ahlstrom will settle Osnabrück's internal receivable from

Ahlstrom amounting to EUR 26.5 million in connection with the sale of Osnabrück.



The receivable balance as at 30 September 2016 between Munksjö and Ahlstrom

amounting to EUR 2.5 million is not eliminated from the combined current assets

and liabilities balances.



The hybrid bond of EUR 100.0 million recorded in Ahlstrom's equity is included

in current liabilities and interest-bearing net debt in the combined statement

of financial position information.



Combined statement of financial position information has not been adjusted for

the proposals of Munksjö and Ahlstrom to distribute funds in the total amount of

approximately EUR 23 million each to their respective shareholders before the

combination is completed.



Combined Key Figures



+----------------+------------------------------+------------------------------+

| | January - September 2016 | January - December 2015 |

+----------------+-------------+-------+--------+-------------+-------+--------+

|EUR million | Combined|Munksjö|Ahlstrom| Combined|Munksjö|Ahlstrom|

| | company| | | company| | |

+----------------+-------------+-------+--------+-------------+-------+--------+

|Operating cash | 171.9| 73.0| 98.9| 115.5| 55.5| 60.0|

|flow | | | | | | |

+----------------+-------------+-------+--------+-------------+-------+--------+

|Capital | 46.5| 28.5| 18.0| 67.1| 39.8| 27.3|

|expenditure | | | | | | |

+----------------+-------------+-------+--------+-------------+-------+--------+







+-------------------+---------------------------------+

| | October 2015 - September 2016 |

+-------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|EUR million |Combined company|Munksjö|Ahlstrom|

+-------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Operating cash flow| 239.7| 117.5| 122.2|

+-------------------+----------------+-------+--------+

|Capital expenditure| 69.0| 37.4| 31.6|

+-------------------+----------------+-------+--------+







Financial Targets



The Boards of the Directors of Munksjö and Ahlstrom have together with the

management of the companies considered appropriate financial targets for the

combined company and agreed on the following framework. Subsequent to the

completion of the combination, the new management team of the combined company

will together with the Board of Directors of the combined company refine and

possibly adapt these targets.



* EBITDA margin target: EBITDA margin above 14% over a business cycle

* Net gearing target: Net gearing below 100%

* Dividend target: The combined company aims for a stable and annually

increasing dividend





THE MERGER



The Statutory Merger in Brief



The proposed combination of Munksjö and Ahlstrom will be executed through a

statutory absorption merger pursuant to the Finnish Companies Act in such a

manner that all assets and liabilities of Ahlstrom are transferred without a

liquidation procedure to Munksjö.



Ahlstrom's shareholders will receive as merger consideration 0.9738 new shares

in Munksjö to be issued for each share in Ahlstrom (i.e., new shares in Munksjö

will be issued to Ahlstrom's shareholders in proportion to their existing

shareholdings in Ahlstrom in the ratio of 0.9738:1). The aggregate number of the

new shares in Munksjö to be issued is expected to be 45,376,992 shares

(excluding treasury shares held by Ahlstrom and assuming that none of Ahlstrom's

shareholders demand at the EGM of Ahlstrom to decide on the merger that their

shares be redeemed).



Ahlstrom has received an advance tax ruling from the Finnish Tax Office for

Major Corporations (Konserniverokeskus) according to which the statutory merger

will be treated as a tax neutral merger as defined in Section 52 a of the

Finnish Business Income Tax Act.



The completion of the statutory merger is subject to, inter alia, approval by

the EGMs of Munksjö and Ahlstrom currently expected to be held on 11 January

2017, as well as merger control approvals from relevant competition authorities.

The companies will publish the invitations to their respective EGMs through

separate stock exchange releases.



The Board of Directors of Munksjö and Ahlstrom have also agreed to propose to

their respective EGMs the authorisation of the respective Board of Directors to

resolve upon the distribution of funds in the total amount of approximately EUR

23 million each, corresponding to EUR 0.45 per share in Munksjö and EUR 0.49 per

share in Ahlstrom, to their respective shareholders before the completion of the

combination in lieu of the companies' ordinary annual distribution. Munksjö

would implement such distribution as a return of equity from the reserve for

invested unrestricted equity and Ahlstrom would implement such distribution as a

dividend payment. The completion of the combination is expected to take place in

the beginning of the second quarter of 2017, provided that the conditions for

the statutory merger have been fulfilled. Therefore, no annual general meeting

of Ahlstrom is expected to be held in 2017. The 2017 annual general meeting of

Munksjö is expected to be held following the completion of the combination.



The merger plan is included as an annex to this stock exchange release and

contains information, inter alia, on the merger consideration to Ahlstrom's

shareholders, the planned time for completion of the statutory merger, the

division of Ahlstrom's assets and liabilities to Munksjö and the conditions for

the completion of the statutory merger.



Further information about the combination, the merger and the combined company

will also be available in a prospectus to be published by Munksjö prior to the

EGMs of Munksjö and Ahlstrom.



Preliminary Timetable



* December 2016: Publication of merger prospectus

* 11 January 2017: EGMs of Munksjö and Ahlstrom

* Beginning of the second quarter of 2017: Expected completion of the

combination

* On or about first trading date following the completion: Expected first

trading day of the new shares in Munksjö issued to Ahlstrom's shareholders

Fairness Opinions



With support in their assessments in the form of a fairness opinion from the

respective financial advisors of Munksjö and Ahlstrom, the Boards of Directors

of Munksjö and Ahlstrom have concluded that the merger and the merger

consideration are in the best interest of the respective companies and their

respective shareholders.



Financing



The combined entity has obtained underwritten financing for the merger from

Nordea and SEB, as the joint underwriters. The new financing arranged in

connection with the combination consists of the following credit facilities:



* In the aggregate, approximately EUR 560 million multicurrency term and

revolving credit facilities for Munksjö with maturities ranging between

three and five years; and

* EUR 200 million bridge facility for Ahlstrom, which will be assumed by

Munksjö as from the date of completion of the merger with amended terms and

commitments reduced to EUR 100 million. The bridge facility has a maturity

of 18 months from the planned combination date.

The facilities are to be used, inter alia, for the refinancing of existing

indebtedness, for transaction costs and for general corporate purposes. Ahlstrom

intends to obtain relevant waivers and consents for certain existing financing

arrangements. The financing secured for the combined company is expected to

lower its total cost of financing.



Shareholder Support



Shareholders holding in aggregate approximately 32.9% of the shares and votes in

Ahlstrom and approximately 39.6% of the shares and votes in Munksjö, including

Ahlström Capital(vi), Virala group of companies(vii), Ilmarinen Mutual Pension

Insurance Company, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company, Peter Seligson(viii),

Johan Erik Gullichsen, Robin Ahlström, Johannes Gullichsen, Thomas Ahlström and

Martti Saikku, have irrevocably undertaken to attend the respective EGMs of

Munksjö and Ahlstrom and to vote in favour of the combination.



Advisors



Munksjö is being advised by Access Partners and SEB as financial advisors, and

White & Case LLP as legal advisor. Ahlstrom is being advised by Nordea as

financial advisor, and Hannes Snellman as legal advisor.









Stockholm, Sweden, 7 November 2016 Helsinki, Finland, 7 November 2016

Board of Directors Board of Directors

Munksjö Oyj Ahlstrom Corporation





PRESS AND ANALYST CONFERENCE



A joint press conference and conference call will be held today, 7 November

2016, at 11:00 a.m. EET (10:00 a.m. CET), at Restaurant Savoy (Eteläesplanadi

14, 7th floor) in Helsinki, Finland.



The presentation held at the event will be made available on the corporate

websites of Munksjö and Ahlstrom during today.



The conference call will be sent live and can be followed on the Internet via

the link below. An on-demand version will be available via the same link later

today.



To join the conference call, participants are requested to dial one of the

numbers below 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the event.



Conference call information



Finnish callers: +358 (0)9 7479 0404

Swedish callers: +46 (0)8 5065 3942

US callers: +1 719-457-2086

UK callers: +44 (0)330 336 9436



Conference ID: 9136329



Link to the webcast: http://qsb.webcast.fi/m/munksjo/munksjo_2016_1107_info/







For further information, please contact



Munksjö Oyj Ahlstrom Corporation



Peter Seligson Hans Sohlström

Chairman of the Board Chairman of the

Board

Tel. +358 50 1493 Tel. +358 400 547 717



Jan Åström

President and CEO

Tel. +46 10 250 1001

Contact person for Ahlstrom bondholders



Sakari Ahdekivi

CFO

Tel. +358 10 888 4768

Communications contacts



Anna Selberg Satu Perälampi

SVP Communications Vice President,

Communications

Tel. +46 703 23 10 32 Tel.

+358 10 888 4738





INFORMATION ON MUNKSJÖ AND AHLSTROM IN BRIEF



Munksjö in Brief



Munksjö is a world-leading manufacturer of advanced paper products developed

with intelligent paper technology. Munksjö offers customer-specific innovative

design and functionality in areas ranging from flooring, kitchens and

furnishings to release papers, consumer-friendly packaging and energy

transmission. The transition to a sustainable society is a natural driving force

for Munksjö's growth as the products can replace non-renewable materials. This

is what "Made by Munksjö" stands for. Given Munksjö's global presence and way of

integrating with the customers, the company forms a worldwide service

organisation with approximately 2,900 employees and 15 facilities located in

France, Sweden, Germany, Italy, Spain, Brazil and China. Munksjö's share is

listed on Nasdaq in Helsinki and Stockholm. Read more at www.munksjo.com.



Ahlstrom in Brief



Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday

life. Ahlstrom is committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving

the best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Ahlstrom's products are

used in everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and

diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,

Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Ahlstrom's 3,300 employees

serve customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.



(i) Based on the twelve months ended 30 September 2016. Excluding merger effects

and Ahlstrom's divestment of Osnabrück.



(ii) Based on the volume-weighted average share prices of Munksjö (EUR 12.71)

and Ahlstrom (EUR 12.70) on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during the last month up to and

including 4 November 2016.



(iii) Based on the volume-weighted average share prices of Munksjö (EUR 11.86)

and Ahlstrom (EUR 10.99) on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd during the last three months up

to and including 4 November 2016.



(iv) Through AC Invest Five B.V. and AC Invest Six B.V.



(v) Through Vimpu Intressenter Ab and Viknum AB. Includes also the shares held

by Belgrano Inversiones Oy, a company controlled by Alexander Ehrnrooth (and not

a part of the Virala group of companies).



(vi) Through AC Invest Five B.V. and AC Invest Six B.V.



(vii) Through Vimpu Intressenter Ab and Viknum AB. Includes also the shares held

by Belgrano Inversiones Oy, a company controlled by Alexander Ehrnrooth (and not

a part of the Virala group of companies).



(viii) Including holdings of Baltiska Handels A.B.







ANNEX 1



merger plan



The Boards of Directors of Ahlstrom Corporation and Munksjö Oyj propose that

Ahlstrom Corporation shall be merged into Munksjö Oyj through an absorption

merger, so that all assets and liabilities of Ahlstrom Corporation shall be

transferred without a liquidation procedure to Munksjö Oyj, as set forth in this

merger plan (the "Merger Plan") (the "Merger").



As merger consideration, the shareholders of Ahlstrom Corporation shall receive

new shares of Munksjö Oyj, in proportion to their existing shareholdings.

Ahlstrom Corporation shall automatically dissolve as a result of the Merger.



The Merger shall be carried out in accordance with Chapter 16 of the Finnish

Companies Act (624/2006, as amended) (the "Finnish Companies Act") and Section

52 a of the Finnish Business Income Tax Act (360/1968, as amended).



1 Companies Involved in the Merger



1.1 Merging Company



Corporate name: Ahlstrom Corporation (the "Merging Company")



Business ID: 1670043-1



Address: Alvar Aallon katu 3 C, FI-00100 Helsinki, Finland



Domicile: Helsinki, Finland









The Merging Company is a public limited liability company, the shares of which

are publicly traded on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (the "Helsinki

Stock Exchange").



1.2 Recipient Company



Corporate name: Munksjö Oyj (the "Recipient Company")



Business ID: 2480661-5



Address: Eteläesplanadi 14, FI-00130 Helsinki, Finland



Domicile: Helsinki, Finland









The Recipient Company is a public limited liability company, the shares of which

are publicly traded on the official lists of the Helsinki Stock Exchange and

Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Stockholm Stock Exchange").



The Merging Company and the Recipient Company are hereinafter jointly referred

to as the "Parties" or the "Companies Involved in the Merger".



2 Reasons for the Merger



The Companies Involved in the Merger have on 7 November 2016 entered into a

business combination agreement concerning the combination of the business

operations of the Companies Involved in the Merger through a statutory

absorption merger of the Merging Company into the Recipient Company in

accordance with the Finnish Companies Act (the "Combination Agreement"). The

purpose of the Merger is to create a global leader in sustainable and innovative

fiber-based solutions, with leading global positions in the main product areas

decor, filtration and release liners. The combined company will be better

positioned to serve customers and will have a strengthened position in the value

chain through increased size. Through the Merger, a strong and well-established

platform will be created with multiple growth opportunities through a broadened

customer base, a widened geographical footprint and expanded product and service

offerings. Together, the Companies Involved in the Merger will be able to serve

a broad range of end-market segments with complementary product and service

offerings, which creates potential for innovation within new customer-focused

solutions. The Companies Involved in the Merger have complementary geographical

footprints inasmuch as the Recipient Company has strong market positions in

Europe and South America and the Merging Company has strong market positions in

Europe, North America and Asia, which opens up new geographical growth

opportunities through coordination of the product portfolios and distribution

and logistics networks. The combined company will have a more diversified

revenue and earnings base through this wider geographic footprint and broader

product offering and is expected to have a strong financial position and cash

flow to support the combined company's strategic growth ambitions. The increased

size and strengthened capital base also gives potential for increased financing

options and lower cost of debt. Furthermore, the Merger offers employees

enhanced career opportunities, supporting the combined company's ability to

attract and retain top talent. The Merger is expected to create significant

value for the stakeholders in the combined company through synergies resulting

from the coordination of the operations of the Companies Involved in the Merger.



3 Amendments to the Recipient Company's Articles of Association



Section 1, the first sentence of Section 2, Section 4 and Section 6 of the

Articles of Association of the Recipient Company are proposed to be amended in

connection with the registration of the execution of the Merger to read as

follows:



"1 § The name of the Company is Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj. The domicile of the

Company is Helsinki.";



"2 § The Company's field of business is to engage in the manufacture, converting

and sale of fiber-based solutions and products and in other related or

supporting activities.";



"4 § The Board of Directors of the Company shall comprise a minimum of four (4)

and a maximum of twelve (12) ordinary members."; and



"6 § The Company shall have one (1) auditor, which shall be an audit firm

authorised by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office."



The Articles of Association, including the above proposals, are attached to this

Merger Plan in its entirety as Appendix 1.



4 Board of Directors of the Recipient Company



According to the proposed Articles of Association of the Recipient Company, the

Recipient Company shall have a Board of Directors consisting of a minimum of

four (4) and a maximum of twelve (12) members. The number of the members of the

Board of Directors of the Recipient Company shall be conditionally confirmed and

the members of the Board of Directors shall be conditionally elected by the

Extraordinary General Meeting of the Recipient Company resolving on the Merger.

The term of such members of the Board of Directors shall commence on the date of

registration of the execution of the Merger (the "Effective Date") and shall

expire at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Recipient Company

following the Effective Date.



The Board of Directors of the Recipient Company, after consultation with the

Shareholders' Nomination Board of each of the Recipient Company and the Merging

Company, proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Recipient Company

resolving on the Merger that Peter Seligson, Elisabet Salander Björklund,

Sebastian Bondestam, Alexander Ehrnrooth, Hannele Jakosuo-Jansson, Mats

Lindstrand and Anna Ohlsson-Leijon, each a current member of the Board of

Directors of the Recipient Company, be conditionally elected to continue to

serve on the Board of Directors of the Recipient Company and that Hans

Sohlström, Jan Inborr, Johannes Gullichsen and Harri-Pekka Kaukonen, each a

current member of the Board of Directors of the Merging Company, be

conditionally elected as members of the Board of Directors of the Recipient

Company for the term commencing on the Effective Date and expiring on the end of

the next annual general meeting of the Recipient Company following the Effective

Date.



The Board of Directors of the Recipient Company, after consultation with the

Shareholders' Nomination Boards of each of the Recipient Company and the Merging

Company, may amend the above-mentioned proposal concerning the election of

members of the Board of Directors of the Recipient Company, in case one or more

of the above-mentioned persons would not be available for election at the

Extraordinary General Meeting of the Recipient Company resolving on the Merger.



The Board of Directors of the Recipient Company, after consultation with the

Shareholders' Nomination Boards of each of the Recipient Company and the Merging

Company, may as necessary convene a General Meeting of Shareholders after the

Extraordinary General Meeting of the Recipient Company resolving on the Merger

to resolve to supplement or amend the composition of the Board of Directors of

the Recipient Company prior to the Effective Date, for example in case an

elected member of the Board of Directors of the Recipient Company dies, resigns

or has to be replaced by another person for some other reason.



5 Merger Consideration in shares



The shareholders of the Merging Company shall receive as merger consideration

0.9738 new shares of the Recipient Company for each share owned in the Merging

Company (the "Merger Consideration"), that is, the Merger Consideration shall be

issued to the shareholders of the Merging Company in proportion to their

existing shareholding with a ratio of 0.9738:1. There is only one share class in

the Recipient Company, and the shares of the Recipient Company do not have a

nominal value.



In case the number of shares received by a shareholder of the Merging Company as

Merger Consideration would be a fractional number, the fractions shall be

rounded down to the nearest whole number. Fractional entitlements to new shares

of the Recipient Company shall be aggregated and sold in the market and the

proceeds shall be distributed pro rata to the Merging Company's shareholders

entitled to receive such fractional entitlements. Any costs related to the sale

and distribution of fractional entitlements shall be borne by the Recipient

Company.



The allocation of the Merger Consideration is based on the shareholding in the

Merging Company at the end of the last trading day preceding the Effective Date.

The final total number of shares in the Recipient Company issued as Merger

Consideration shall be determined on the basis of the number of shares in the

Merging Company held by shareholders, other than the Merging Company itself, on

the Effective Date. On the date of this Merger Plan, the Merging Company holds

72,752 treasury shares. Based on the situation on the date of this Merger Plan,

the total number of shares in the Recipient Company to be issued as Merger

Consideration would therefore be 45,376,992 shares.



6 Other consideration



Apart from the Merger Consideration to be issued in the form of new shares of

the Recipient Company and proceeds from the sale of fractional entitlements, all

as set forth in Section 5 above, no other consideration shall be distributed to

the shareholders of the Merging Company.



7 Distribution of the Merger Consideration, other terms and

conditions concerning the Merger Consideration and the grounds for the

determination of the Merger Consideration



The Merger Consideration shall be distributed to the shareholders of the Merging

Company on the Effective Date or as soon as reasonably possible thereafter.



The Merger Consideration shall be distributed in the book-entry securities

system maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. Th





