MorphoSys AG Reports Results for the First Nine Months of 2016

MorphoSys AG /

MorphoSys AG Reports Results for the First Nine Months of 2016

Financial Guidance for 2016 Confirmed



Conference call and webcast (in English) today at 2:00pm CET (1:00pm GMT/8:00am EST)

EST)



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; TecDAX, OTC: MPSYY) today

published its financial results for the first nine months of 2016, and outlined

the key events for the third quarter ending September 30, 2016.



Financial results for the first nine months of 2016



* For first nine months of 2016, group revenues totaled EUR 36.7 million and

EBIT amounted to EUR -32.3 million. Previous year's figures included a non-

recurring effect of approximately EUR 59 million (9-months 2015 revenues:

EUR 93.9 million; 9-months 2015 EBIT: EUR 34.7 million).

* Adjusted for last year's one-off effect, 9-months group revenues rose by 5%

year-on-year.

* The Group's liquidity position on September 30, 2016 amounted to EUR 267.2

million (December 31, 2015: EUR 298.4 million).

* The Company confirms its 2016 guidance for revenues in the range of EUR 47

million to EUR 52 million and EBIT between EUR -58 million and EUR -68

million.



Operating highlights of the third quarter of 2016



* In early August, MorphoSys announced the successful completion of the safety

run-in of its phase 2 clinical trial of MOR208 in combination with

lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell

lymphoma (DLBCL) (L-MIND trial).

* At the beginning of September, MorphoSys disclosed that the first patient

had been dosed in the safety run-in of a phase 2/3 combination trial of

MOR208 with bendamustine. The B-MIND trial will evaluate the safety and



efficacy of MOR208 combined with the chemotherapeutic agent bendamustine in

comparison to rituximab plus bendamustine. The study is expected to

transition into a pivotal phase 3 part in 2017.

* At the end of September, MorphoSys and its Belgian development partner

Galapagos NV announced that the first patient with atopic dermatitis was

dosed in an ongoing phase 1 trial of MOR106 against IL-17C after the

antibody showed favorable safety in healthy volunteers.

* In early July, MorphoSys disclosed the receipt of a milestone payment from

Novartis, which was recognized in the second quarter of 2016. This payment

was triggered by the initiation of a phase 1 clinical study of a novel HuCAL

antibody for the prevention of thrombosis.

* In September, the Company announced the appointment of four experts to its

newly formed Scientific Advisory Board. This international panel of

scientific experts was established to advise the Company on the strategic

options and future perspectives within its research and development

activities.

* In September, MorphoSys's Dutch subsidiary Lanthio Pharma B.V., which

specializes in the development of lanthipeptides, announced the appointment

of Axel Mescheder, M.D. as its Chief Medical Officer.

* In mid-October, the Company announced the receipt of a milestone payment

from Novartis, which was booked in the third quarter of 2016. The payment

was triggered by the start of a phase 1 clinical trial with a novel HuCAL

antibody in the field of cancer.

* At the end of the third quarter, MorphoSys's pipeline comprised an all-time

high of 110 therapeutic programs, 28 of which are in clinical development.



Key events after the end of the third quarter of 2016



On October 1, 2016, MorphoSys announced that its licensee Janssen Research &

Development, LLC (Janssen) reported positive results from a phase 3 clinical

study of guselkumab in 837 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

("VOYAGE 1" study). Guselkumab is a fully human antibody targeting IL-23 which

was selected from MorphoSys's HuCAL antibody library. According to Janssen, both

co-primary endpoints were met. Janssen also reported that all major secondary

endpoints achieved statistical significance in comparisons of guselkumab versus

adalimumab (Humira®). Following the positive study results, Janssen announced

plans to apply for regulatory approval in 2016. Guselkumab is expected to be the

first HuCAL antibody to reach the market.



In EURO million* 9-Months 2016 9-Months 2015

Group Revenues 36.7 93.9

Total Operating Expenses 69.1 63.6

Other Income/Expenses 0.1 4.5

Earnings Before Interest and Taxes - EBIT (32.3) 34.7

Consolidated Net Profit / (Loss) (31.6) 28.2

Total EPS, diluted, in EURO (1.21) 1.07

* Differences due to rounding



"We are excited about the phase 3 data in moderate-to-severe psoriasis that our

partner Janssen has generated with guselkumab. This could become the first

product based on our proprietary technology to reach the market," commented Dr.

Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG. "Our therapeutic

pipeline is progressing well, now with 110 programs in development, more than

ever before, of which 28 are in clinical studies."



"With the results shown for the first nine months of 2016 we are on track to

meet our targets for the full year," stated Jens Holstein, Chief Financial

Officer of MorphoSys AG. "Based on our solid financial situation with liquidity

of EUR 267.2 million at the end of the third quarter, MorphoSys will continue to

invest in our promising development candidates from a position of strength."



Financial Review of the First Nine Months of 2016 (IFRS)



Group revenues in the first nine months of 2016 amounted to EUR 36.7 million,

compared to EUR 93.9 million in the first nine months of 2015. The main reason

for the decline compared to the previous year period is a non-recurring effect

of about EUR 59 million in 2015 in connection with the termination of the

collaboration with Celgene for MOR202. Adjusted for last year's one-off effect,

revenues for the first nine months rose by 5%.



The Proprietary Development segment recorded revenues of EUR 0.5 million (9-

months 2015: EUR 59.9 million). Revenues in the Partnered Discovery segment

reached EUR 36.2 million (9-months 2015: EUR 34.0 million). Success-based

payments amounted to about 10% of total revenues, or EUR 3.5 million (9-months

2015: 3% or EUR 2.5 million).



Total operating expenses for the first nine months of 2016 amounted to EUR 69.1

million (9-months 2015: EUR 63.6 million). Total research and development

expenses were EUR 58.8 million (9-months 2015: EUR 53.1 million). The increase

is mainly due to intensified clinical development activities with MorphoSys's

proprietary antibody candidates, in particular the start of two phase 2 trials

with MOR208 in 2016. R&D expenses mainly consisted of costs for external

laboratory services and personnel costs. General and administrative expenses

decreased slightly to EUR 10.3 million (9-months 2015: EUR 10.6 million).



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR -32.3 million (9-

months 2015: EUR 34.7 million). Adjusted for the one-off effect in 2015

amounting to EUR 59 million, the operating loss (EBIT) for the first nine months

rose by 33%, mainly due to the increase in R&D activities.



The Proprietary Development segment reported a segment EBIT of EUR -45.5 million

(9-months 2015: EUR 26.5 million), while Partnered Discovery showed a nine

months segment EBIT of EUR 22.8 million (9-months 2015: EUR 18.1 million).

Proprietary R&D expenses including technology development amounted to EUR 46.2

million, the comparative figure for 9-months 2015 was EUR 39.9 million.



On September 30, 2016, the Group's liquidity position amounted to EUR 267.2

million compared to EUR 298.4 million on December 31, 2015. The Company's

liquidity is reflected in the balance sheet items "cash and cash equivalents",

"available-for-sale financial assets", "bonds, available-for-sale" and current

and non-current "financial assets classified as loans and receivables". The

decline in liquidity was mainly the result of the use of cash for operations in

the first nine months of 2016 and the repurchase of shares for the Group's long-

term incentive program.



Financial guidance for 2016



MorphoSys re-confirmed its guidance for 2016. MorphoSys anticipates total Group

revenues in the range of EUR 47 million to EUR 52 million and expects EBIT to be

in the range of EUR -58 million to EUR -68 million. Proprietary R&D expenses are

expected to rise to EUR 76 million to EUR 83 million. This guidance does not

include any potential in-licensing or co-development of additional development

candidates.







MorphoSys will hold a public conference call and webcast today at 02:00 p.m. CET

(01:00 p.m. GMT, 08:00 a.m. EST) to present the 9-months 2016 results and report

on current developments.



Dial-in number for the analyst conference call (listen-only):

Germany: +49 89 2444 32975

For UK residents: +44 20 3003 2666

For US residents: +1 202 204 1514



Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.

A replay and transcript will be made available at http://www.morphosys.com.



The complete third quarter interim statement 2016 (January - September 2016) is

available on the Company's website (PDF):

http://www.morphosys.com/FinancialReports





About MorphoSys

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



Humira® is a registered trademarks of AbbVie Inc.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.



For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser

Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR



Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR



Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors(at)morphosys.com





Q3 2016 Interim Statement (PDF):

http://hugin.info/130295/R/2054446/769161.pdf



Media Release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/130295/R/2054446/769160.pdf







