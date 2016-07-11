DiveSkins Company SlipIns Launches New Website

With customer satisfaction as their top priority, SlipIns recently launched their all-new website to provide better overall service to their customers.

We want our customers to be able to navigate through our new site easily, and find what theyre looking for as fast as possible, says Robin Chesnie, co-founder of the company. Just as we value their satisfaction, we also value their time and want to make things simple and convenient for them.



A California-based company, SlipIns offers a line of innovative swimwear and sun protection clothing in different types, styles, colors and patterns, including the revolutionary Surfskins, DiveSkins, rashguards, Zippered Minis, and many more.



Apart from changing the design of their website, SlipIns also added a few new things to the site, such as an On Sale page, a SlipIns Sea Sisters page, and offers new video capabilities. The Sale page makes it easier for customers to find discounted items as it already lists down all the products that are currently on sale. Their products are categorized by type allowing customers to easily compare one from the other.



The Sea Sisters page presents the companys ambassadorsa group of women of different ages and backgrounds who have incredible talent and skills in surfing. Most of them are big names in the field of surfing and have won various surfing competitions. Some of them are as young as 14 and 16 years old, but have already showed great promise in the sport. We strongly support individuals who put in great effort to get better at what they love doing, adds Robin, and we will continue to show our support by producing swimwear and non-water sportswear that will help these talented and skilled individuals perform to the best of their abilities.





For customers who want to see SlipIns products in action, the new website now has a video page that contains interesting videos featuring and highlighting their line of products.



Just recently, SlipIns was featured in a few articles for their unique products and their sun protection capabilities. DiveSkins and SurfSkin Minis are the best body-fitting suits that make getting in and out of wetsuits easier for every water sport from surfing to paddle boarding to scuba diving, says Mom-Spot.com, a trendy blog for mothers that provide honest reviews on a wide variety of products that mothers would find useful. Its perfect for those concerned about harmful effects of the sunthe fabrics boast a 60+upf sun protection, adds greersOC, an Orange County-based website that covers trending topics as well as the latest products and services in the county. SlipIns was also ranked 8th on thesurfchannel.coms Top 10 Summer Bikinis of 2016.



To see the new website and learn more about the company, visit https://slipins.com/



About SlipIns



SlipIns is a company that creates innovative and eye-catching swimwear for women as well as sun protection clothing for non-water sports. All their products provide 60+ SPF, offering extreme protection from the sun. Their line of products include the Surfskins, DiveSkins, Zippered Minis, SlipIns crop tops and leggings, sand pants and Gymskins. It was founded in 2013 by surfing enthusiasts Robin Chesnie and Rick Rickman.



Contact:

Robin Chesnie

SlipIns

Address: 16400 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, California 92649, United States

Phone: (949) 230-0550

Email: Robin(at)SlipIns.com

Website: https://slipins.com/





