Range Services and Affordable Tactical Gear Offered at Long Beach Shooting Range

LAX Firing Range is the premiere Long Beach shooting range . They have been serving their community and customers for over two decades. The ranges number one goal is to provide a safe and exciting experience for every shooter and spectator. LAX Range features a variety of amenities, including gun rental services, a fully-stocked pro shop with ammunition & firearms accessories, a gun-cleaning service and much more! They have made turned themselves into the one-stop shop of shooting ranges. The Long Beach shooting range is a favorite among their customers.



Whether youre new to shooting or an advanced enthusiast, LAX Firing Range is the ideal place to practice your skills. Their staff is accommodating to any and all skill levels, offering a free 10-minute training course for those who have never fired a gun before. For anyone looking to perfect their shooting skills, the Long Beach shooting range offers beginning and advanced courses. During these classes, shooters be taught how to handle firearms in a safe and effective manner.



The Long Beach shooting range has its own Pro Shop located right next to the range. This large shop includes clothing, ammunition, rifle upper kits, accessories, scopes and more. Whatever youre looking for, theyre sure to have it readily available to take home same day. The team at LAX Firing Range has worked hard to offer an amazing experience for everyone that enters their range or Pro Shop. The Long Beach shooting range isnt satisfied unless all of their customers receive five-star customer service.



