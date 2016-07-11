Corvil to Showcase New ITOA Solutions for Unified Communications and Security Solutions at Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2016

(firmenpresse) - DUBLIN, IRELAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Today announced it will be showcasing enhanced ITOA and Security Analytics solutions at the Gartner Symposium in Barcelona. Corvil's latest enhancements display the power of machine-time analytics in providing new insights into today's IT infrastructure, which is necessary for IT Operations and Security teams to safeguard the delivery of business services.

"We believe our unique machine-time analytics approach to transforming network data into streaming intelligence will prove critical for IT and Security operations teams that are looking to assure and safeguard critical business services in an increasingly machine-automated IT world," said Corvil CEO Donal Byrne. "We look forward to showcasing our new solutions for unified communications and security at the upcoming Gartner ITxpo."

Corvil's enhanced ITOA Analytics capabilities for Unified Communications/VoIP use cases include:

Live production dashboards of all calls in progress, MOS scores, gateways volumes and performance, signalling paths

Reduce mean-time to repair of VoIP escalations -- one click access to the underlying packets

Scalable to report real user experience for 15,000 concurrent calls per appliance

Cost effective VoIP packet capture on remote network segments for VOIP replay

Hold Service Providers to account by reporting point-to-point latency, jitter, loss of every VoIP call

Integration with Splunk delivering a live view of VoIP call records, ladder diagram visualization of the call lifecycle and in-call RTP quality metrics

In addition to the expanded ITOA capabilities, Corvil is also showcasing its Security Analytics solution at the Gartner Symposium. Keeping with its unique machine-time approach, Corvil's Security capabilities allow for the level of transparency and surveillance that is necessary in today's business organizations.

Corvil's Security Analytics capabilities include:

Full visibility with the ability to identify any kind of cyber threat, from ransomware to more sophisticated intrusions

Out-of-the-box, real-time, wire data integration with leading threat intelligence sources

Real-time attack indicator detection and enrichment based on all packet data

Real-time tracking and retrospective analysis of user activity for remote access, host login attempts, file access, file transfers, emails and database queries

Analysis of communication patterns, exposing baseline deviations, tunnelling, command and control and communications to suspect top level domains

Automatic detection and reporting on exposures such as weak or expiring encryption certificates, and active exploit attempts

Valuable Corvil Security network data analytics made available to Splunk

Additionally, Corvil's Director of Technical Services James Wylie will discuss the application of machine-time analytics to specific IT Operations use cases, such as VoIP and Citrix services, on Tuesday, November 8, 2016 at 18:30 on ITxpo Stage A, CCIB, in the emerging technology pavilion. Corvil will be at booth ET3 to showcase its ITOA and Security Analytics solutions throughout the duration of the conference.

To learn more about Corvil's ITOA solution, please visit:

To learn more about Corvil's Security Analytics solution, please visit:

Corvil was recently listed as a dedicated Unified Communications/VoIP specialist in the Gartner Market Guide, Unified Communications Monitoring, written by Principal Research Gartner analyst Vivek Bhalla. View .

Corvil provides the streaming machine-time analytics platform to run business in a machine world. As companies adopt faster and smarter machine technology, our solution allows business to operate with full transparency, assured performance, and continuous cyber surveillance of their users, infrastructure, applications, and services. We do this by tapping directly into what the machines are saying to each other. Our unique approach captures, decodes, and learns from network data, transforming it into streaming machine-time intelligence for business, security and IT teams to operate efficiently and securely in this new machine world.

The Corvil solution is trusted by leading financial institutions to safeguard their businesses across the globe involving 227 trillion transactions with a value in excess of $170 billion, every day.

Comments on this PressRelease