Striking a chord

Leonhard Kurz looks back on a successful K 2016

(PresseBox) - A trade-fair stand full of innovations, fascinating topics in tune with the times and enthusiastic visitors, some of whom had to fight for a place at the machines and exhibits - such was the scene at decoration specialist Leonhard Kurz's stand at the plastics trade fair K 2016 in Düsseldorf.

"The throngs of visitors and interest in in our trade-fair topics were enormous," reported Nikolas Wagner, Head of Plastics Decoration Sales and Marketing at Kurz. "Our new technologies, developments and designs have struck a chord in the plastics decorating sector. The topics of highest interest included our trail-blazing decorating technology for carbon composites, our unique process for partial chrome finishing, and trend-setting concepts for backlighting, touch functions and their combinations."

At K 2016 Kurz introduced a new process for decorating carbon composites, which forms, back-injection molds and decorates lightweight components in a single step. Another highlight was a hot stamping machine equipped with RFID functions which simplifies partial decoration with chromium and other metallization. The touch- and gesture-control demonstration with industrially and very economically built-in sensors was also well received. Visitors to the stand were especially fascinated by the combination with dead-front effects, in which a closed design front transforms into ambient or symbol illumination when approached or touched.

"The quality of the discussions was remarkable," assessed Wagner. "We are especially happy to have already been able to speak with our customers about specific decorating projects."



The KURZ Group is a global leader in hot stamping and coating technology. KURZ develops and manufactures decorative and functional layers applied to carrier foils for a large variety of applications. The range includes metallized, pigmented and holographic stamping foils for packaging or print products, surface finishes for electronic devices or automotive parts, protective and decorative lacquers for furniture or household appliances, authenticity features for brand name items, metallic applications for textiles, and different types of coatings for many other applications. With 4,700 employees in twelve production plants in Europe, Asia and the USA, 24 international subsidiaries and a global network of agencies and sales offices, the KURZ Group manufactures and sells a comprehensive range of products for surface finishing, decoration, marking and counterfeit protection, rounded off by an extensive range of stamping machines and stamping tools. KURZ also continuously invests in new technologies, and is developing innovative solutions for integrating functionality into surfaces.







