MPH Travel Morecambe Provides Door-to-Door Airport Transportation

Local Company Offers Spacious Minibus and Professional, Experienced Staff

(firmenpresse) - Arranging transport to and from the airport can be a tedious task for many travelers. MPH Travel offers relief from this stress by offering door-to-service in their spacious minibus for travelers going to or returning from any major UK airport.



MPH Travel transports families or groups comfortably in their 8-seater Ford minibus with plenty of room for both passengers (up to eight adults) and luggage. Travelers are guaranteed a comfortable and safe journey, with MPH Travel providing well-maintained vehicles and highly qualified, professional drivers.



We take pride in our customers having a pleasant and hassle-free journey to the airport, explains MPH Travel Morecambe owner and driver Mark, Providing the best customer service is important to us, and we always go above and beyond to ensure a positive traveling experience.



Customers often note the many benefits of utilizing the minibus for airport transport. By hiring MPH Travel, travelers no longer have to worry about parking or carrying heavy luggage to the terminal. They can also count on a timely pick-up from MPH Travels experienced and friendly drivers.



MPH Travel conveniently provides transportation to the Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, London, Glasgow, and Edinburgh airports. They also offer seaport transport from the Morecambe Bay area.



In addition to airport and seaport transportation, MPH Travels transportation is ideal for group events and parties. Their 8-seater minibus is perfect for weddings, stag and hen parties, field trips, or even just a night out on the town.



Visitors can reserve MPH Travels minibus and request a quote by calling 07951 640105 or visiting the companys website at http://www.mphtravelmorecambe.co.uk/



About MPH Travel Morecambe



MPH Travel Morecambe is a small, independent operator providing minibus transportation services in Morecambe & Lancaster to all major airports and seaports. The local companys 8-seater minibus provides travelers with a comfortable trip and overall positive experience, all at an affordable and fair rate. To learn more and request a quote for your next trip, please call MPH Travel at 07951 640105 or visit http://www.mphtravelmorecambe.co.uk/





Contact:

Mark Howarth or Jane

Company: MPH Travel Morecambe

Address: Morecambe, Heysham, UK

Phone: 07951 640105 (UK)

E-mail: mphtravel8(at)gmail.com

Website: http://www.mphtravelmorecambe.co.uk/





