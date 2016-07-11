UKs Leading Eye Health Care Provider Optegra Announces Complimentary Nationwide Open Evenings

Optegra, a pioneer in eye health care in the UK has announced its open evening lineup through December 2016.

The nationwide open evenings hosted in a relaxed informal setup, will give patients contemplating vision correction the opportunity to educate themselves on the full spectrum of procedures including laser eye surgery, refractive lens exchange & cataract. The open evenings are also the ideal venue to learn how revolutionary 3rd Generation SMILE laser eye surgery is changing the way people are enjoying 20/20 vision in a safe & minimally invasive way. The pioneering new SMILE laser treatment is bladeless and conducted via keyhole techniques which eliminates the need to create a flap unlike traditional laser eye surgery. The open evenings are also held to educate attendees on the complete A to Z of eye health care, and provide advanced solutions to numerous eye conditions.



Dedicated consultants will also be on hand to answer questions and provide a guided tour of the state of the art eye hospital.



To view upcoming opening evenings and book a place in advance click on the link here :



Optegra Eye Health Care has been looking after the eye health of UK for over 8 years. With over 1 million eyes treated, Optegra is the most trusted provider of ophthalmic services in the UK bringing together top ophthalmic surgeons, state-of-the-art technology and ground breaking research for ultimate patient outcomes.



Offering free initial consultation with no deposit required, patients looking for A-Z of eye health care need not look any further. Patients can also avail of flexible finance options including 48 months 0% interest free facility.



To find out why Optegra is UKs most trusted eye health care provider recommended by GPs & optometrists, its wide range of treatments and money saving offer, visit Optegra.com or call 0808 178 2815 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-4pm.



About Optegra Eye Health Care



Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services in the UK, China, Czech Republic, Poland and Germany. Optegra operates 23 eye hospitals and clinics and brings together leading edge research and medical expertise, state-of-the-art surgical equipment and top ophthalmic surgeons renowned for their areas of expertise to offer excellent clinical outcomes in laser vision correction, refractive lens exchange (Clarivu), cataract removal, AMD, vitreoretinal and oculoplastics procedures all carried out in five-star patient facilities.





Optegra Eye Health Care operates seven dedicated eye hospitals based in Birmingham, Central London, Hampshire, Manchester, North London, Surrey and Yorkshire. For more information please visit www.optegra.com



