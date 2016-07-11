Laguna Blends Announces Spokesperson Torrie Wilson and Mozhdah Jamalzadah



KELOWNA, BC - November 07, 2016 - Laguna Blends, Inc. (CSE: LAG) (OTC: LAGBF) (Frankfurt: LB6A.F) (the Company or Laguna) All-natural lifestyle company Laguna Blends, which offers a range of products from functional beverages that provide high quality hemp-based protein and nutrition to a natural anti-aging hemp CBD-infused skin care line, announced today that fitness expert Torrie Wilson and womans rights activist and performer Mozhdah Jamalzadah will act as the brand's spokespersons for North America. Ms. Wilson and Ms. Jamalzadah will collaborate with Laguna Blends for various marketing and public relations activities including retailer promotions and personal appearances, and digital and social media campaigns.



"We see this partnership with Torrie and Mozhdah as a way to reach a broader audience, and deliver credibility of our efficacy and brand promise," said Stuart Gray, Founder and CEO of Laguna Blends. "Each perfectly embodies Laguna Blends and what we, as a company, stand for. They are definitive proof that natural cosmetics and healthy supplements and lifestyles can be compatible with beauty."



Ms. Wilson is best known for her career as a professional WWE wrestler and fitness and lifestyle expert. Ms. Jamalzadah, regarded as Afghanistan's Oprah, is best known for her song, Dokhtare Afghan, and her support of womans issues in Afghanistan and worldwide.



Both Ms. Wilson and Ms. Jamalzadah are devoted to fitness and living a green and healthy lifestyle and are strong supporters in the fight for women's rights and empowerment.



"I am a huge fan of Laguna Blends products," Ms. Wilson states. "Their dedication to natural, hemp-based products is truly inspiring, and it's something I want to be a part of.



"I wouldnt be associated with a company I don't believe in," adds Ms. Jamalzadah. "I love Laguna Blends' positive and natural approach to fitness and beauty because it's so important to celebrate our natural beauty. I'm really impressed by their products. They really have something for everyone."





About Torrie Wilson

Torrie is an American model, fitness competitor, actress and retired professional wrestler. She is best known for her time in World Championship Wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment. As a fitness competitor, Wilson won the Miss Galaxy competition in 1999.



About Mozhdah Jamalzadah

Mozhdah is a Canadian TV personality, singer/songwriter, and international spokesperson for women. As a songrwriter, she wrote and performed Dokhtare Afghan (Afghan Girl), an instant hit on Afghan TV stations and airwaves, earning Mozhdah many nominations and awards. On International Womens Day 2010, Mozhdah was asked to be the first Afghan to perform at the White House for President and Mrs. Obama. She remains active in womans issues in Afghanistan.



About Laguna Blends Inc.



Laguna is engaged in development, sales, marketing and distribution of hemp based products and solutions. We specialize in identifying emerging trends and opportunities such as Cannabidiol (CBD), one of the most useful compounds found in the hemp plant.



Laguna generates retail sales through a proprietary, online, social media platform, driven by affiliates. Laguna currently markets products in the USA and Canada. In addition, Laguna is seeking joint ventures, acquisitions and wholesale distribution opportunities in the hemp and CBD industry. Laguna is planning an aggressive international expansion into Asia and Europe in 2017. Laguna offers both hemp and CBD related products.



Laguna is currently seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio and will aggressively begin international expansion into Asia and Europe in 2017.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Stuart Gray

Chief Executive Officer



CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS:

Howe & Bay

Suite 600 - 535 Howe St.

Vancouver BC

V6C 2Z4

1.604.449.5302

COMPANY:

Laguna Blends

ir(at)lagunablends.com

www.lagunablends.com

https://cbdskincream.com/



Join Us On Face Book: https://www.facebook.com/LagunaBlends/

Twitter: (at)LagunaBlends



Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Companys business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. None of the statements contained in this news release are health claims and the FDA has not evaluated these claims. Lagunas products and proposed products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.











