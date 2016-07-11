Loadingbar  the multifunctional charging station to brighten up your home or office

Chaos, cable spaghetti and dead batteries are now a thing of the past  thanks to the Loadingbar. This practical yet stylish multifunctional charging station can charge up to eight different mobile devices at once, and also offers the ability to listen to music via an integrated Bluetooth speaker as well as to make hands-free or conference calls. LED lighting creates a special atmosphere resembling light therapy. There are three introductory Loadingbar models to choose from  BASIC, LOADINGBAR and DOUBLE-U.



Everybody knows how it is nowadays: People never leave the house without their smartphone, tablet and headphones. Items like these have quite simply become part of daily life. However, all this equipment continually needs charging; the result being endless cables knotted all over sofas and tables. Theres never an outlet free when needed, and mobile devices lie everywhere, causing chaos. And when friends come round to visit, the proper cable to charge their smartphone or tablet is often nowhere to be found. All of this can be a real annoyance for many people.



(firmenpresse) - Charging station for eight mobile devices with different connectors  including inductive



The Loadingbar offers the solution to all of these problems: It can charge up to eight mobile devices at once  all whilst saving space and staying at the cutting edge of technology. The charging station is equipped with intelligent electronics to enable automatic device recognition and specific charging capacity allocation, meaning that the charging process is simple even for mobile devices with different connectors. One device can even be inductively (i.e. wirelessly) charged.



The Loadingbar design offers plenty of space for everyday mobile companions. This means that cell phones, tablets, e-readers, controllers, fitness wristbands, e-cigarettes, cameras, and much more, can be kept tidy and secure. Cable chaos and dead mobile devices become a thing of the past!



Individually customized for any situation: three Loadingbar models to choose from



From the entry-level Loadingbar Basic, to the mid-level Loadingbar, to the premium Loadingbar Double-U, we have the right charging station for each individual's space requirements. Each model has its own particular features designed to meet user needs.  as an eye-catching feature in an apartment, for multifunctional office use, or as a living-room hotspot for the entire family. The Powercube comes with every Loadingbar and is available in white, red, or black. The Loadingbar Basic has a wing plate offering space for multiple mobile devices. In additon to the standard wing plate found on all models, the single-U on the mid-level Loadingbar provides a central point to store an additional tablet or e-reader. The premium Loadingbar Double-U offers the most space: 2 single-Us ensure even more storage space and options.



Various types of mobile devices can be connected to the Powercube. Five patented USB cable rollers with micro-USB connectors, external USB ports, and a Qi 1.0 inductive charging system are all available for charging devices. If a mobile device is equipped with the necessary technology (i.e. integrated inductive functionality or a retrofitted module such as a charging cradle), it can simply be placed on the Powercube for wireless charging.





The acrylic material of the Loadingbar gives it a stylish, eye-catching, high-gloss finish. Each product is hand-made and thus unique  demonstrating the exceptional quality of the Loadingbar. The Powercube shape is classic yet still up-to-date, a true eye-catcher for any room.



Other highlights: Bluetooth speaker and LED lighting



Mobile devices can be connected to the Loadingbar via Bluetooth  to listen to music, for example. The music player has a range of up to 10 meters. Music can be streamed wirelessly, the music selection actively managed, and continuous playing of music is possible  all whilst charging. Not a problem with the Loadingbar! The controls on the front of the Powercube can be used to skip to the next or previous song, or to turn the music volume up or down. As well as its musical function, the Loadingbar is also equipped with a microphone which means it can be used as a hands-free module or to make conference calls.



The LED lighting on the Loadingbar creates a pleasant atmosphere. There is an on/off switch for the LED lighting on the back of the Powercube, and four different light levels are available. The LED lighting consists of LED lights in various colors with a color changer, just like one's very own personal light therapy.







More information:

http://www.idesignag.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About idesign AG: The idesign AG was founded by Michael Kohne in 2015 and is based in Thuringia, Rudolstadt. The idesign AG develops, manufactures and distributes high-quality lifestyle products. The philosophy of the company is to detect trends in consumer behavior and to create modern high-tech products with quality and style, to close the existing gaps in the market. The products of idesign AG, such as the Loadingbar, combine innovation with technology, design and benefit.

PressRelease by

Künzer Kommunikation

Date: 11/07/2016 - 10:56

Language: English

News-ID 505225

Character count: 4761

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Künzer Kommunikation

Ansprechpartner: Frank Künzer

Stadt: Saarbrücken

Telefon: 068196863511



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 07.11.2016



Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease