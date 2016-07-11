Cherrystone Auctions Hosts A Highly Successful Public Auction

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc., a stamp auctioneering company based in New York City, hosted a very successful public auction on September 20-21, 2016.

(firmenpresse) - Cherrystone Auctions, Inc. is a world renowned stamp company that has been operating in New York City since it was established in 1967. The company hosts huge philatelic sales, commonly called public auctions, on its galleries every six to eight weeks; roughly every two months. The company held such an event late last month, which brought together sellers and buyers of rare stamps and other philatelic materials from all over the world.



Cherrystone Auctions has been organizing public auctions in New York City for a very long time, as can be seen on its "Gallery of Rarities website page. The massively popular events held by the company draw philatelists from all corners of the world in their bid to acquire rare philatelic items. The company held a public auction from 9 a.m. Tuesday on September 20th till the end of following day, 4 p.m. September 21st. Billed/themed as the "U.S. and Worldwide Stamps & Postal History" auction, the event featured philatelic materials from various historical sites and regions in the world including the United States itself, Russia, Poland, South America, Germany and its Colonies, British Commonwealth, Asia, and France and its Colonies. Stamp sellers were able to fetch great prices by selling their collections by consignment at the auction. The company has outlined  and even offers a free-for-download brochure  its entire consignment policy on its website. Details can be found at https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com/consignment.asp



The September 20-21 "U.S. and Worldwide Stamps & Postal History" public auction featured Lots 1-1253. The prices realized ranged from several hundred dollars to several thousand dollars for the rarest collections. Among the notable philatelic collections on offer were rare postal stamps, postal history, covers, revenue stamps, reproductions and postal stationery among others. During the auction, Cherrystone Auctions offered several bidding options or platforms to all its clients. Some clients travelled to the company's galleries to participate in person and to enjoy some of the on-the-floor live bidding action. Other clients used the company's online bidding platform to place live bids and to compete with on-the-floor bidders. The company maintains a highly functional and interactive web-based bidding portal called CherrystoneLIVE. Online bidders could also delegate their live bids to the company's staff. Other clients placed pre-auction bids via email, phone, mail, fax, or by registering with any of the company's authorized auction agents.





Cherrystone Auctions is one of the most influential philatelic auctioneers in the United States. In addition to its New York City storefront activities, the company also maintains a fully stocked and fully functional online stamp store, where its clients can access all its philatelic collections in real-time. Due to its progressive activities within the stamp collection industry, the company has earned its place among other industry giants. As such, the company belongs to many prestigious and highly acclaimed philatelic organizations and associations including the American Stamp Dealers Association (ASDA), Philatelic Traders Society, U.S. Philatelic Classics Society, The Collectors Club of New York, and the American Philatelic Society (APS) among others.



Contact:

Cherrystone Auctions, Inc.

Address: 119 West 57th Street, Suite 316, New York, NY 10019

Phone: 212-977-7734 or 800-886-9313

Email: info(at)cherrystoneauctions.com

Website: https://www.cherrystoneauctions.com





