SpeedCast's communications and broadcast solution leads the way at 'Everest of the ocean' Vendée Globe Race

(firmenpresse) - Solution enables live video broadcast from 27 of the racing vessels



Les Sables dOlonne, France, November 7, 2016 - SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA), a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, has provided its two-way secured satellite communication and broadcast services to over 90% of competitors in this years Vendée Globe Race  one of the toughest sailing events in the world  making SpeedCast the number one provider of satellite services for this huge sporting event.



The eighth Vendée Globe Race began yesterday from Les Sables dOlonne, France, and is the only non-stop solo race around the world without assistance. This years event will see 29 skippers representing four continents and ten nations setting sail on IMOCA 60s in pursuit of beating François Gabarts record time of 78 days, 2 hours and 16 minutes set in the 2012-13 race.



SpeedCasts innovative media transmission solution and value added services have been installed on 27 out of 29 competing vessels, in order to benefit from livestreaming capabilities, monitoring and connectivity.



When the race first began 27 years ago, we would never have imagined it would be possible to broadcast live from the ocean in such challenging conditions, said Bruno Gicquel, MSS Maritime Director, SpeedCast. Today, the advances in technology coupled with the unprecedented demand for high-quality, real-time media content have made this possible. Using our world class satellite communications solution, coupled with the SpeedCast Clipway technology, developed by SpeedCasts R&D team, we have created an innovative offering that is enabling us to meet this unprecedented demand.



SpeedCasts Clipway will play a big role as the solution will allow the Race Headquarters, family members and the general audience to watch the race in real time. Clipway can store, forward and livestream broadcast quality video and can accept all broadcasting formats, including HD, SDI and GoPro, which differentiates it from competing technologies.





Piers Cunningham, Vice President, Maritime Services, SpeedCast commented: To be able to provide our satellite communication solutions to so many competitors at this incredibly challenging event is a great accolade for us at SpeedCast and is a testament to the breadth of product offerings we have in the Maritime industry.





SpeedCast International Limited (ASX: SDA) is a leading global satellite communications and network service provider, offering high-quality managed network services in over 90 countries and a global maritime network serving customers worldwide. With a worldwide network of 42 sales and support offices and 39 teleport operations, SpeedCast has a unique infrastructure to serve the requirements of customers globally. With over 5,000 links on land and at sea supporting mission critical applications, SpeedCast has distinguished itself with a strong operational expertise and a highly efficient support organization. For more information, visit www.speedcast.com.

