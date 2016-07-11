(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
* New features, including push-to-video, enhance situational awareness and are
pre-integrated on public safety devices
* Solutions are aligned with 3GPP standards to ensure long term investment
protection, optimized network integration and support for a wide range of
LTE handsets
7 November 2016
Espoo, Finland - Nokia is expanding its range of LTE-based public safety
solutions with the launch of the Nokia Group Communications portfolio, which
will enable first responder teams to securely communicate through new
applications such as instant video connectivity alongside traditional push-to-
talk features on a single device, to enhance operations and safety.
Within the Nokia Group Communications portfolio, Nokia has pre-integrated
applications onto a range of devices to meet the high-quality, high-security
demands of public safety agencies around the globe. Fast call set-up times will
allow groups of field workers and command controllers to share live video feeds
with each other to enhance their knowledge and ability to react in any
situation.
Compatibility with 3G and Wi-Fi(® )networks ensures high service availability
even if there is no LTE network coverage. Nokia Group Communications can be used
with the Nokia Compact Network, the rapidly deployable solution which allows
first responders to quickly deploy a private network in emergency situations.
The Nokia Group Communications portfolio is fully aligned with 3GPP, ready for
mission critical push-to-talk standards. This ensures compatibility with future
standards releases as well any devices being made available on the market in the
future, allowing public safety operators to protect their investment. It also
ensures easy integration with any LTE network.
Nokia Group Communications features
* High-capacity platform supports real-time push-to-video for 1,000 active
users and 20,000 push-to-talk active users per single server with the
ability to scale. Software license is offered on a pay-as-you-grow basis.
* Dispatch consoles incorporate voice, video and mobile CCTV features.
* Push-to-talk/push-to-video features are pre-integrated within a compelling
range of secured and certified devices supporting a wide range of LTE
frequencies.
* Aligned with 3GPP standards, ready for mission critical push-to-talk and
push-to-video standards.
* Fast call set up with latency below 300 milliseconds
* Secured communications with end-to-end encryption at the application layer.
Thomas Lynch, Director for Security and Critical Communications Research at
I.H.S. Markit said: "LTE provides new opportunities for the public safety market
and as more agencies leverage mobile network technologies Nokia, as a market
leader in LTE, is in a strong position to take advantage thanks to its growing
and extensive portfolio. With the company's latest addition - the Nokia Group
Communications - it is moving this portfolio to another level, adding an end-to-
end encryption layer to deliver the high-level security demanded by public
safety markets around the world. And by being fully aligned with 3GPP standards
the portfolio allows a smooth evolution to MC-PTT standards and can operate with
any vendor's LTE network."
Henri Tallon, Head of Public Sector at Nokia, said: "Nokia Group Communications
further bolsters our comprehensive public safety offer with capabilities that
will help first responders react more effectively in a crisis. With new
applications like push-to-video, fully standards-ready, we can ensure public
safety teams are better informed of a situation and therefore enhance safety and
security for all concerned."
Did you know
* Earlier this year Nokia was identified as 'number one vendor of LTE public
safety technology' in a global study of 100 operators by Current Analysis
* Nokia is matching the high-availability, security and quality needs of
public safety agencies with a comprehensive portfolio of technology
solutions, applications and network management and services expertise
About
Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.
Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company
is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are
increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.
With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,
Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,
governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and
the Internet of Things. http://nokia.com
Media Enquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services(at)nokia.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: NOKIA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://company.nokia.com
Date: 11/07/2016 - 09:00
Language: English
News-ID 505234
Character count: 6760
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: NOKIA
Stadt: Espoo
Number of hits: 28
