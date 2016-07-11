Nokia enhances mission-critical LTE public safety portfolio with launch of Nokia Group Communications

7 November 2016



Espoo, Finland - Nokia is expanding its range of LTE-based public safety

solutions with the launch of the Nokia Group Communications portfolio, which

will enable first responder teams to securely communicate through new

applications such as instant video connectivity alongside traditional push-to-

talk features on a single device, to enhance operations and safety.



Within the Nokia Group Communications portfolio, Nokia has pre-integrated

applications onto a range of devices to meet the high-quality, high-security

demands of public safety agencies around the globe. Fast call set-up times will

allow groups of field workers and command controllers to share live video feeds

with each other to enhance their knowledge and ability to react in any

situation.



Compatibility with 3G and Wi-Fi(® )networks ensures high service availability

even if there is no LTE network coverage. Nokia Group Communications can be used

with the Nokia Compact Network, the rapidly deployable solution which allows

first responders to quickly deploy a private network in emergency situations.



The Nokia Group Communications portfolio is fully aligned with 3GPP, ready for

mission critical push-to-talk standards. This ensures compatibility with future

standards releases as well any devices being made available on the market in the

future, allowing public safety operators to protect their investment. It also

ensures easy integration with any LTE network.



Nokia Group Communications features





* High-capacity platform supports real-time push-to-video for 1,000 active

users and 20,000 push-to-talk active users per single server with the

ability to scale. Software license is offered on a pay-as-you-grow basis.

* Dispatch consoles incorporate voice, video and mobile CCTV features.

* Push-to-talk/push-to-video features are pre-integrated within a compelling

range of secured and certified devices supporting a wide range of LTE

frequencies.

* Aligned with 3GPP standards, ready for mission critical push-to-talk and

push-to-video standards.

* Fast call set up with latency below 300 milliseconds

* Secured communications with end-to-end encryption at the application layer.



Thomas Lynch, Director for Security and Critical Communications Research at

I.H.S. Markit said: "LTE provides new opportunities for the public safety market

and as more agencies leverage mobile network technologies Nokia, as a market

leader in LTE, is in a strong position to take advantage thanks to its growing

and extensive portfolio. With the company's latest addition - the Nokia Group

Communications - it is moving this portfolio to another level, adding an end-to-

end encryption layer to deliver the high-level security demanded by public

safety markets around the world. And by being fully aligned with 3GPP standards

the portfolio allows a smooth evolution to MC-PTT standards and can operate with

any vendor's LTE network."



Henri Tallon, Head of Public Sector at Nokia, said: "Nokia Group Communications

further bolsters our comprehensive public safety offer with capabilities that

will help first responders react more effectively in a crisis. With new

applications like push-to-video, fully standards-ready, we can ensure public

safety teams are better informed of a situation and therefore enhance safety and

security for all concerned."



Did you know



* Earlier this year Nokia was identified as 'number one vendor of LTE public

safety technology' in a global study of 100 operators by Current Analysis

* Nokia is matching the high-availability, security and quality needs of

public safety agencies with a comprehensive portfolio of technology

solutions, applications and network management and services expertise



About

Nokia is a global leader in the technologies that connect people and things.

Powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs and Nokia Technologies, the company

is at the forefront of creating and licensing the technologies that are

increasingly at the heart of our connected lives.



With state-of-the-art software, hardware and services for any type of network,

Nokia is uniquely positioned to help communication service providers,

governments, and large enterprises deliver on the promise of 5G, the Cloud and

the Internet of Things. http://nokia.com



