(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
07 November 2016 - N° 28
SCOR strengthens its commitment to diversity with the signing of a Global
Charter on Professional Equality between Women and Men
SCOR marks a new milestone in its commitment to diversity with today's signing
of a Global Charter on Professional Equality between Women and Men. This Charter
extends the commitments of the European Charter signed in 2015 to all of the
Group's offices throughout the world, in terms of recruitment and hiring, career
development, access to the highest levels of responsibility for women and men,
professional training, pay equality and work-life balance.
The Group's commitment to diversity is moreover supported by a whole set of
initiatives, including:
* The promotion and monitoring of diversity in the management of human
capital;
* The organisation of dedicated diversity days in all of the Group's offices;
* Participation, in France, in the Trophées de la femme dans l'assurance
("Women in Insurance Awards"), in which SCOR enters candidates and sponsors
the "Best Manager" award;
* Membership of Financi'Elles, the French network for the promotion of gender
diversity in the Banking, Finance and Insurance sectors.
In addition to these initiatives, an internal network for the promotion of
gender diversity, SIGN (SCOR International Gender Network) has been created on
the initiative of several women within the Group. Supported by SCOR's Executive
Committee, this network will work towards the implementation of a global
mentoring programme dedicated to women, and to the roll out of numerous gender
diversity actions at a local level.
Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the SCOR group, comments:
"SCOR is a global Group and, as such, places great importance on the diversity
of talent. With this in mind, in 2015 the Group signed a European Charter on
Professional Equality between Women and Men, which has now been extended to all
of our offices throughout the world. The commitments made in this Charter set a
course and open the way for numerous actions in favour of gender diversity.
SCOR's commitment to professional equality between women and men is fully in
line with our values, constituting a source of dynamism for our teams and
enhancing the collective performance of the Group".
*
* *
Contact details
Marie-Laurence Bouchon
Group Head of Communications
+33 (0)1 58 44 75 43
mbouchon(at)scor.com
Ian Kelly
Head of Investor Relations
+44 203 207 8561
ikelly(at)scor.com
http://www.scor.com/
SCOR photo gallery
Twitter: (at)SCOR_SE
Forward-looking statements
SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC)
Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-.looking
statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding
to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include
"forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are
predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on
certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to
a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically
identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate",
"assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may
increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or
conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and
"could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by
their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and
other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from
any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other
hand.
Please refer to the 2015 reference document filed on 4 March 2016 under number
D.16-0108 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR's
website www.scor.com (the "Document de Référence"), for a description of certain
important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the
SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and
disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to
significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in
interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes
in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial
strength or other ratings.
The Group's financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and
interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial
information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim
period as defined by IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting".
SCOR Press Release:
http://hugin.info/143549/R/2054665/769258.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SCOR via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.scor.com/en.html
Date: 11/07/2016 - 09:32
Language: English
News-ID 505237
Character count: 6340
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SCOR
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 27
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.275
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|8
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|283
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.