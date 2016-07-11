SCOR strengthens its commitment to diversity with the signing of a Global Charter on Professional Equality between Women and Men

SCOR strengthens its commitment to diversity with the signing of a Global

Charter on Professional Equality between Women and Men







SCOR marks a new milestone in its commitment to diversity with today's signing

of a Global Charter on Professional Equality between Women and Men. This Charter

extends the commitments of the European Charter signed in 2015 to all of the

Group's offices throughout the world, in terms of recruitment and hiring, career

development, access to the highest levels of responsibility for women and men,

professional training, pay equality and work-life balance.



The Group's commitment to diversity is moreover supported by a whole set of

initiatives, including:



* The promotion and monitoring of diversity in the management of human

capital;

* The organisation of dedicated diversity days in all of the Group's offices;

* Participation, in France, in the Trophées de la femme dans l'assurance

("Women in Insurance Awards"), in which SCOR enters candidates and sponsors

the "Best Manager" award;

* Membership of Financi'Elles, the French network for the promotion of gender

diversity in the Banking, Finance and Insurance sectors.



In addition to these initiatives, an internal network for the promotion of

gender diversity, SIGN (SCOR International Gender Network) has been created on

the initiative of several women within the Group. Supported by SCOR's Executive

Committee, this network will work towards the implementation of a global

mentoring programme dedicated to women, and to the roll out of numerous gender

diversity actions at a local level.





Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the SCOR group, comments:

"SCOR is a global Group and, as such, places great importance on the diversity



of talent. With this in mind, in 2015 the Group signed a European Charter on

Professional Equality between Women and Men, which has now been extended to all

of our offices throughout the world. The commitments made in this Charter set a

course and open the way for numerous actions in favour of gender diversity.

SCOR's commitment to professional equality between women and men is fully in

line with our values, constituting a source of dynamism for our teams and

enhancing the collective performance of the Group".







