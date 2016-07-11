Deficit for Swedish central government in October

Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 15.8 billion in

October. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 23.1 billion.



Tax income was SEK 2 billion higher than forecast. At the same time

disbursements from a number of agencies were lower than expected.



The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was SEK 2.2 billion lower

than forecast, which is primarily explained by higher deposits.



Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.1 billion higher than

calculated.



For the twelve-month period up to the end of October 2016, central government

payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 49.7 billion.



Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,xxx billion at the end of October.



The outcome for November will be published on 7 December at 9.30 a.m.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|Central government net borrowing requirement(1) (SEK million) |

+----------------+-------------------------------------------------------------+

| | Outcome Forecast Deviation Acc. Outcome 12-|

| | Oct. Oct. Oct. Dev(2) month|

| | |

|Net borrowing | 15 752 23 116 -7 364 -7 364 -49 743|

|requirement | |

| | |

|Primary | |

|borrowing | |

|requirement | 242 5 452 -5 211 -5 211 -83 368|



|excl. net | |

|lending(3) | |

| | |

|Net lending to | 18 711 20 931 -2 219 -2 219 24 343|

|agencies etc. | |

| | |

|Interest | |

|payments on | -3 201 -3 267 66 66 9 281|

|central | |

|government debt | |

+----------------+-------------------------------------------------------------+

| - Interest on | -3 275 -3 139 -136 -136 10 372|

|loans in SEK | |

| | |

| - Interest on | |

|loans in foreign| 18 -14 32 32 517|

|currency | |

| | |

| - Realised | |

|currency gains | 56 -114 170 170 -1 608|

|and losses | |

+----------------+-------------------------------------------------------------+

(1) The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with

opposite sign.



(2) Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (October 2016).



(3) Net of the state's primary income and expenditure excluding

net lending to agencies.







