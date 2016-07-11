K-Group continues to recruit digital talent - nearly 20 vacancies in the K Digital unit

Last summer's recruitment of 50 digital talents continues as Kesko now recruits

nearly 20 new digital experts.



Kesko is employing different digital business experts in new jobs. New talent is

sought for web, marketing and business analytics, targeted marketing,

programmatic buying, Plussa concept development and customer service as well as

project management.



The K Digital unit supports the digitisation of business operations in the K-

Group's strategic growth areas and its operations are based on the customer and

data. The focus areas are management by data and targeted marketing. The renewal

of Plussa towards the most personally rewarding customer loyalty scheme

continues in the form of, for example, better acknowledgement of customers who

concentrate their purchases and the expansion of the Plussa cooperation network.





K-Group is building customer experience into superior competitive advantage



The K-Group's strategic objective is to provide the K-Group's customers with the

best digital services. High-quality, multi-channel digital services help

strengthen the customer experience and the competitiveness of the K-Group's

business operations.



"As a centre of expertise, our unit plays an important part in promoting the

change of the entire K-Group. We offer interesting challenges and the

opportunity to influence for digital business professionals," says Kesko's Chief

Digital Officer Anni Ronkainen.



Leveraging customer data gives significant competitive advantage. The K-Group

develops the customer experience by making use of the possibilities of digital

marketing as well as mobile and online services.



"We have the privilege of witnessing the digital transition. Witnessing how

technology changes the world and improves the quality of life for even billions



of people. No similar transition will take place during our lifetimes. The work

we do in the K-Group influences the daily lives of all Finnish people. That

keeps our attitude humble," says Ronkainen.



Further information:

Chief Digital Officer Anni Ronkainen, Kesko Corporation, tel. +358 105 322 259,

anni.ronkainen(at)kesko.fi



http://kesko.fi/digital



The about 45,000 exceptionally nice people of the K-Group work daily to make

shopping fun for customers in our stores in the Nordic countries, the Baltic

countries, Poland, Russia and Belarus. We help our more than 1,500 stores serve

their customers in the grocery trade, the building and technical trade, and the

car trade. We do our work with a big heart while paying attention to society and

the environment. We are already the most responsible food retailer in the world

and always eager to try out something new. We are doing this to offer good

choices both on the shelves of the local stores and online. www.kesko.fi







