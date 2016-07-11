K-Group continues to recruit digital talent - nearly 20 vacancies in the K Digital unit

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Last summer's recruitment of 50 digital talents continues as Kesko now recruits
nearly 20 new digital experts.
Kesko is employing different digital business experts in new jobs. New talent is
sought for web, marketing and business analytics, targeted marketing,
programmatic buying, Plussa concept development and customer service as well as
project management.
The K Digital unit supports the digitisation of business operations in the K-
Group's strategic growth areas and its operations are based on the customer and
data. The focus areas are management by data and targeted marketing. The renewal
of Plussa towards the most personally rewarding customer loyalty scheme
continues in the form of, for example, better acknowledgement of customers who
concentrate their purchases and the expansion of the Plussa cooperation network.
K-Group is building customer experience into superior competitive advantage
The K-Group's strategic objective is to provide the K-Group's customers with the
best digital services. High-quality, multi-channel digital services help
strengthen the customer experience and the competitiveness of the K-Group's
business operations.
"As a centre of expertise, our unit plays an important part in promoting the
change of the entire K-Group. We offer interesting challenges and the
opportunity to influence for digital business professionals," says Kesko's Chief
Digital Officer Anni Ronkainen.
Leveraging customer data gives significant competitive advantage. The K-Group
develops the customer experience by making use of the possibilities of digital
marketing as well as mobile and online services.
"We have the privilege of witnessing the digital transition. Witnessing how
technology changes the world and improves the quality of life for even billions
of people. No similar transition will take place during our lifetimes. The work
we do in the K-Group influences the daily lives of all Finnish people. That
keeps our attitude humble," says Ronkainen.
Further information:
Chief Digital Officer Anni Ronkainen, Kesko Corporation, tel. +358 105 322 259,
anni.ronkainen(at)kesko.fi
http://kesko.fi/digital
The about 45,000 exceptionally nice people of the K-Group work daily to make
shopping fun for customers in our stores in the Nordic countries, the Baltic
countries, Poland, Russia and Belarus. We help our more than 1,500 stores serve
their customers in the grocery trade, the building and technical trade, and the
car trade. We do our work with a big heart while paying attention to society and
the environment. We are already the most responsible food retailer in the world
and always eager to try out something new. We are doing this to offer good
choices both on the shelves of the local stores and online. www.kesko.fi
