Westmont Philatelic Company, Rasdale Stamp Company, Hosts A Wildly Successful Public Auction

Rasdale Stamp Company, a stamp auction house based in Illinois, organized an extremely successful Public Auction #429 on August 20-21, 2016. The event was held in the company's Westmont gallery.

(firmenpresse) - Rasdale Stamp Company is an internationally celebrated stamp company that has been operating in Illinois since it was founded in 1932. The company unites philatelists from all over the world in Westmont four times a year, during its quarterly public auctions. Recently, the company hosted a very successful public sale in its auction gallery in the same location.



Recently, Rasdale Stamp Company hosted its 429th Public Auction in Illinois. The tremendously successful event ran for a whole weekend in the company's auction gallery on Chestnut Ave. Clients were able to view lots at the same location from Saturday, August 13th, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, August 15th to 17th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Thursday-Friday, August 18th to 19th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The live public auction kicked off at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20 (New York time). By then, pre-auction bidding by phone, email, mail and fax had already been closed the previous day at 7 p.m. August 19 (New York time). Bids were updated for the last time at 6.49 p.m. (New York time) on the final day of pre-auction bidding.



Rasdale's Public Auction #429 contained 1,623 lots all from 123 different owners presented in one session. The session featured some of the following lots among others: Supplies and Literature, Coins and Currency, United States Postage, Miscellaneous Collectibles, Picture Postcards, and United States & General (Foreign Cover, Foreign Collections, Accumulations, Stocks, and Individual Covers). In this auction, Rasdale changed the order of selling lots by moving individual covers to the end of the auction. According to the company's website, this was done to accommodate different time demands between live internet bidders and bidders on the floor. When it came to large lots, the company realized that online bidders were taking more time and that bidders on the floor needed to finish early so that they could travel on time. Rasdale claims that the "highlight of the single cover section was a continuation of the China holding from the Peninsular estate and an impressive German group." The preliminary prices realized for this auction ranged from less than a hundred dollars to several thousand dollars.





Rasdale clients had two live biding options during the August 20-21 public sale. Some customers travelled all the way to the company's auction gallery in order to participate in the auction on the floor. Other customers opted to use the more convenient option: Rasdale Live Auctions. Rasdale offers an interactive online bidding system that enables clients to view, participate, and compete in the public auction in real-time. Despite the expected bandwidth lags, the company assures its customers that they can be able to compete with bidders on the gallery floor at the same time for all items on sale. More details can be found at http://www.rasdalestamps.com/auction.asp



For this auction, the company sent many updates, news, and sales promotions via its social media accounts, such as Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Google+. Clients could also send queries, requests and even comments via email.



