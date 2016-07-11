Workerbot4? nominated for the Berlin Brandenburg innovations award

The outstanding robotic technology of pi4_robotics GmbH has also again in this year convinced the jury of the innovation award of the Berlin Brandenburg region, consisting of the Federal German States of Berlin and Brandenburg, to include the Workerb

(PresseBox) - Rapid development in the robotics industry has done justice also this year to pi4_robotics GmbH. The robot generations developed by the company are characterized by being innovative and trendsetting, having meanwhile reached the fourth generation and increasingly arousing interest of the wider public. The technology of the workerbot4 ? has asserted itself in this year?s award among 120 submissions and has been nominated together with submissions by 10 other companies for the Berlin Brandenburg region?s top-class award. The award is made by the Senate Department for Industry, Technology and Research of the City and Federal German State of Berlin, together with the MWE Ministry for Industry and Energy of the Federal German State of Brandenburg. The focus of the award is on outstanding innovations that have been developed in the region in and around Germany?s capital city, Berlin. The workerbot3 ? developed by pi4_robotics GmbH had already been nominated in 2015 for this much sought-after award and it also managed to reach second place this year in the ROBOTICS AWARD of the HANOVER FAIR.

?We hadn?t thought that we would start in a very short time with such effective publicity with the workerbot4 ? and perceive great recognition for our work through the nomination?, states Matthias Krinke, Managing Director of pi4_robotics GmbH and innovative founder of Robozän? GmbH - the first temporary employment agency for robots.

'yolandi.workerbot' is the name of the human-like (humanoid) lady robot, which represents the fourth workerbot generation and has caused a sensation right across Germany since its celebratory introduction at Pop-up-Lab Berlin. Her versatile ability, which extends beyond industry also to the services sector, even impressed the local rbb radio and TV station, which recently concluded a temporary employment contract for the ARD public broadcasting network?s ?Future of Work? theme week and contracted Yolandi for it. Yolandi can be seen and heard on ARD and rbb broadcasting channels. She shows here not only which possibilities she possesses the wider public, but she appears also as the first robot in history as a co-presenter.



Human-like (humanoid) robots can now be encountered in more and more areas. Through its enormous flexibility, the workerbot4 ? can be used rapidly and in an uncomplicated way in industry, security services and catering, or for people needing care when equipped with an avatar function. The robots can be specially equipped depending of the area of use and when required, they can also be used in temporary employment via Robozän? GmbH.

Summary of the Yolandi.workerbot broadcast schedule during the ARD theme week:

October 31, 2016: rbb Abendschau, 7:30 ? 8:00 pm

November 1, 2016: Antenne Brandenburg, 6:30 ? 7:30 pm, zibb program

November 2, 2016: Antenne Brandenburg, November 2, 2016 in the early morning program

November 2, 2016: Brandenburg Aktuell, 7:30 ? 8:00 pm

November 3, 2016: rbb UM4, 4:00 ? 5:00 pm, Matthias Krinke as studio guest

