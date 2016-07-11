Tata Communications Deploys Interconnection POP in NJFX's Colocation Campus

Tata Communications extends customers' network reach and sets new standards for international carriers

(firmenpresse) - WALL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- (NJFX), the first Tier 3 carrier-neutral subsea colocation campus linking the United States, Europe, South America and the Caribbean, announces that , a leading global, terrestrial and subsea network operator, has opened its core network presence at the NJFX Cable Landing Campus (CLC) in Wall, NJ. The POP provides interconnection to Tata Communications' carrier-grade Ethernet, MPLS, IP transit and to TGN network. This is a significant development and strategic shift in global network architecture enabling "hair pin" route design between continents for latency reduction, disaster avoidance and recovery, as well as operating cost reduction.

NJFX's Tier-3, carrier-neutral campus affords international carriers the unique opportunity to set a new standard by accessing Tata Communications' transatlantic network services, which can be handed off to U.S. carriers at the CLC. Working with one of the seven major U.S. carriers present at NJFX, international carriers and major content providers can now deliver direct routes from the CLC bypassing legacy infrastructure and avoiding New York City as a single point of failure for their global network traffic.

For Tata Communications, the POP at NJFX extends its industry leading vision to provide A New World of Communications to its entire customer base. By connecting directly, customers now can gain greater control of their networks through seamless connections and enhanced visibility, resulting in optimal network performance.

"Tata Communications has played an integral role in bringing NJFX to the market from day one and this next step is a natural progression for our relationship," states , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NJFX. "We have invited all international carriers to join us in establishing the same high standards, which Tata Communications has fully embraced."

"The deployment of an interconnection POP in the NJFX facility enables us to provide customers with enhanced connectivity options locally, regionally and internationally," adds Matthew Ma, Vice President of International Transmission Product, Engineering and Cable Planning for Tata Communications. "The option to connect directly provides customers with the ability to bypass New York City, a potential choke point, in the event of a force majeure."

NJFX is attending Capacity Europe in Paris on November 7-9, 2016. To request a meeting on-site, please email .

For more information on the NJFX colocation campus, visit .

New Jersey Fiber Exchange (NJFX) operates "Tier 3 by the Subsea," the world's first colocation campus that strategically intersects a carrier neutral subsea cable landing station meet-me room with a Tier 3, carrier neutral data center. The 64,800 square foot purpose-built data center is supported by several carriers and offers direct access to multiple independent subsea cable systems that interconnect North America, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. High and low density colocation solutions are available with 24/7 support as well as unique US fiber back-haul solutions that avoid traditional legacy network points of failure. NJFX's low latency offerings provide the flexibility, reliability and security that global carriers, content providers, enterprise and government entities require to drive revenue, reduce expenses and improve service quality. For more information, please visit . For the latest news, follow the company on , and .

