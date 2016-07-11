RTI Presents "Scaling IoT Applications Panel Discussion Part II--Industry Examples & Architecture" Complimentary Webinar

Ayla Networks, Intel, McObject and Red Hat Join RTI in Sharing Key Considerations in Addressing Scaling Challenges and Security Issues in IoT Deployments

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity platform company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, "Scaling IoT Applications Panel Discussion Part II--Industry Examples & Architecture," in partnership with , a manufacturer of cloud-based software for the Internet of Networks; , a multinational technology company and a leading provider of semiconductor chips; , an embedded database software company; and , a leading provider of open-source software solutions for the enterprise.

Understanding how to scale IoT applications from prototype to production is a critical component to IoT deployment success. In part one of this webinar sequence, speakers from each of these companies discussed scaling by sensors, performance, users, and geography. In part two, these industry experts will pick an IoT industry or application, describe the scaling considerations and illustrate tools, architectures and key components used to move the application from prototype to successful deployment. They will cover a range of scaling topics from scaling dimensions and associated challenges, such as field upgrades, deployment management and security issues, as IoT deployments scale.

"Scaling IoT Applications Panel Discussion Part II--Industry Examples & Architecture" complimentary webinar

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET

Ayla Networks, Intel, McObject, Red Hat and RTI

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit:

RTI provides the connectivity platform for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Our RTI Connext® messaging software forms the core nervous system for smart, distributed applications. RTI Connext DDS allows devices to intelligently share information and work together as one integrated system. RTI was named "The Most Influential Industrial Internet of Things Company" in 2014 by Appinions and published in Forbes.

Our customers span the breadth of the Internet of Things, including medical, energy, mining, air traffic control, trading, automotive, unmanned systems, industrial SCADA, naval systems, air and missile defense, ground stations, and science.

RTI is committed to open standards, open community source and open architecture. RTI provides the leading implementation of the Object Management Group (OMG) Data-Distribution Service (DDS) standard.

RTI is the world's largest embedded middleware provider, privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

RTI, Real-Time Innovations, RTI Data Distribution Service, Connext and 1RTI are of Real-Time Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective companies.

