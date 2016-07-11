Charlotte Metro Credit Union Relocates Branch into Downtown Matthews

Relocated Branch and Expanded Administrative Offices in Matthews Furthers Charlotte Metro's Continued Growth

(firmenpresse) - CHARLOTTE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union (), a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution based in Charlotte, today announced the opening of its branch relocation in Matthews. The new branch office, which will also be home to the credit union's accounting, operations and mortgage departments, opened its doors today. A formal grand opening celebration will follow on Saturday, December 3 at the new location.

"Our roots in the Charlotte area continue to strengthen and grow. With the opening of our new branch in downtown Matthews, we're furthering our commitment to exceeding the personal banking needs our members want from their trusted financial partner," said Bob Bruns, President and CEO, CMCU. "It's one more way Charlotte Metro is showing we're not just a place to bank, but a true partner in the long-term financial success of both families and businesses throughout the greater Charlotte region."

The new branch opens today at 9:00 a.m. Charlotte Metro will also host a grand opening celebration at the new Matthews branch on Saturday, December 3 starting at 12:00pm.

The new Charlotte Metro Matthews Branch is located at 435 N. Trade Street, Matthews, NC 28105. It replaces the credit union's previous location at 11110 Independence Blvd., Matthews, NC 28105.

Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution based in Charlotte, N.C. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan or Union counties in N.C. or Chester, Lancaster or York counties in S.C. can open an account. As a not-for-profit cooperative, Charlotte Metro is wholly owned by its more than 50,000 depositors and operates under a federal charter. Each depositor is insured up to $500,000; $250,000 by the National Credit Union Association (NCUA) and up to an additional $250,000 through Excess Share Insurance (ESI). Founded in 1962, Charlotte Metro has eight branch locations throughout the region. Learn more at .

Erin Jones



Avista Public Relations for CMCU

704-664-2170





More information:

http://www.cmcu.org



PressRelease by

Charlotte Metro Credit Union

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 505271

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Charlotte Metro Credit Union

Stadt: CHARLOTTE, NC





Number of hits: 34



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease