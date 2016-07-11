Generali Global Corporate & Commercial U.S.A. Launches Global Construction Insurance Practice

Company appoints Greg Mason as Vice President of Construction; provides Builder's Risk insurance solutions to North American contractors and owners

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- ("GC&C" or "the Company"), a leading provider of multinational property, casualty, and specialty insurance and part of the global Generali Group, today announced that its United States branch launched a practice focused on providing builder's risk solutions. The Company also disclosed today that it has hired Greg Mason as VP of Construction.

GC&C U.S.A.'s Construction team serves as the local access point to the Generali Group's Global Construction practice, one of the world's leading construction insurance organizations that is the insurance partner for many of the largest global construction companies. The Generali Group has significant expertise in industrial and civil projects in the United States, the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Latin America, and GC&C U.S.A. leverages this robust infrastructure and expertise to provide the highest quality solutions to its North American clients. GC&C's Construction team is initially focused on CAR type projects including infrastructure, high rise residential, and civil engineering projects. The Company's customizable Builder's Risk solutions include:

Catastrophe Perils

Commissioning & Hot Testing

Contractor Expenses

Delay in Start Up (DSU)

LEG & DE Endorsements

Andrew Sims, Senior Vice President, Property & Construction at Generali Global Corporate & Commercial U.S.A., commented on today's news, "The launch of our Global Construction Insurance practice is a key step forward as the U.S. branch of Generali Global Corporate & Commercial continues to expand. Our New York-based team serves as the local access point for Generali's construction insurance solutions, and underscores the Group's commitment to bringing its global products and resources to the North American market through an empowered local point of sale."

GC&C U.S.A. also disclosed today that it has appointed Greg Mason as Vice President of Construction. Mr. Mason, who will help lead the Company's dedicated Construction team, has 26 years of experience in the construction insurance industry. Prior to GC&C U.S.A. he served as Executive Underwriter at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mason worked for American International Group and Zurich Insurance, and has held positions in claims, account management, and underwriting as they pertain to construction insurance. He is a designated Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter, and also holds designations of Associate in Risk Management and Construction Risk Insurance Specialist. Mr. Mason graduated Magna Cum Laude from the New York Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree and is a veteran of the New York Army National Guard.

Mr. Mason commented, "I look forward to helping to lead the Global Construction Insurance practice at Generali Global Corporate & Commercial U.S.A. With contractors increasingly operating at an international level, we seek to offer complete and specialized construction insurance and risk management solutions by leveraging the resources of the global Generali Group."

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial offers property and casualty, construction, marine, aviation, financial lines, and loss control solutions to multinational organizations operating around the world. The Company's strong international team provides corporate and commercial clients with industry-leading risk management solutions and services. GC&C's proprietary global network has policy issuance capability in 150 countries and has nine main offices in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. The Company's worldwide operations are backed by a Central Team in Milan that is fully dedicated to supporting its global network, brokers and customers.

The Generali Group is among the world's leading insurers, with total premium income exceeding EUR 74 billion in 2015. With above 76,000 workers in the world, present in over 60 Countries, the Group has a leading position in Western European Countries and an ever more significant presence in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe and in Asia. In 2015, Generali was the sole insurance company included among the 50 smartest companies in the world by the MIT Technology Review.

Jay Morakis



Generali Global Corporate & Commercial U.S.A.

M Group Strategic Communications

+1 212.266.0191

PressRelease by

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 505275

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Generali Global Corporate & Commercial

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease