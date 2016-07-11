BioSyent Schedules Q3 2016 Earnings Release for November 23, 2016

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- BioSyent Inc. ("BioSyent") (TSX VENTURE: RX) will be reporting its financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2016 on Wednesday, November 23(rd). A presentation on the Company's third quarter 2016 results by Mr. Rene Goehrum, BioSyent President and CEO, will also be available on the Company's website on the date of release.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 14,101,087 shares issued and outstanding.

