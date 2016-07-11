Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Phase 2 Allergic Conjunctivitis Results at the 2016 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting

(firmenpresse) - LEXINGTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company focused on the development of products to treat diseases related to aldehydes, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the 2016 American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting to be held November 10th -14th in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will summarize the results of a Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX-102 topical ophthalmic solution in a challenge model of allergic conjunctivitis in 100 subjects.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: A Randomized Double-Masked Phase 2 Clinical Trial of NS2 Ophthalmic Solution in Allergic Conjunctivitis

Date: Saturday November 12that 1:00 p.m.

Location: Moscone West Convention Center - Monitor No. 8

Presented by: David Clark, M.D., M.R.C.P., A.F.P.M, Chief Medical Officer of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Poster #: P316

The data represent the first demonstration of the clinical efficacy of aldehyde trapping in human disease, and support the continued development of ADX-102 in allergic conjunctivitis and other inflammatory diseases.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company devoted to improving lives by inventing, developing and commercializing products that treat diseases thought to be related to endogenous aldehydes, a naturally occurring class of pro-inflammatory and toxic molecules. Aldeyra's lead product candidate, ADX-102, is an aldehyde trap in development for ocular inflammation, as well as for Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome and Succinic Semi-Aldehyde Dehydrogenase Deficiency, two inborn errors of aldehyde metabolism. Aldeyra's product candidates have not been approved for sale in the U.S. or elsewhere.

Allergic conjunctivitis is a common allergic disease that is thought to be mediated in part by pro-inflammatory aldehydes, and is characterized by inflammation of the conjunctiva (a membrane covering part of the front of the eye), resulting in ocular itching, excessive tear production, lid swelling and redness.

Aldeyra cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Aldeyra, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Aldeyra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2016, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at . Additional factors may be set forth in Aldeyra's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending September 30, 2016, to be filed with the SEC in the fourth quarter of 2016.

