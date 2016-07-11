Gold Eagle Co. Receives Two New Packaging Showcase Awards at AAPEX 2016

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- . ("Gold Eagle"), makers of America's #1 selling brand of fuel stabilizers and ethanol treatments, ® and the leading line of protectants and cleaners, , today announced that its products, Gas-Line Antifreeze and Fuel System Revitalizer, have received top awards in the New Packaging Showcase at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo () 2016 Awards in Las Vegas.

"We are honored to receive such great recognition from the industry for the new packaging of both Start Your Engines! and HEET," said Marc Blackman, CEO of Gold Eagle Co. "We take great pride in providing high-quality and innovative products for our customers and from the development of the products down the packaging, every detail matters."

The APPEX New Packaging Showcase Awards are comprised of five categories, including environmental impact, innovation, marketing, performance and protection. Start Your Engines! and HEET both captured top recognition in the Performance and Protection categories respectively.

stood out from the competition and received the Performance Award for fulfilling all the following criteria: The package is easily filled, opened dispensed, reclosed and stored. It can be run on existing packaging machinery. It is easily integrated into the existing distribution system. This package offers significant new benefits in handling, storage and warehousing.

rose above the other entries and received the Protection Award for fulfilling all the following criteria: The package successfully protects that biological, chemical and/or physical integrity of the product. The original product protection requirements, as specified, are sufficiently addressed by this package design. The testing specified sufficiently addresses the need for protection for this application. The package successfully meets the test requirements expressed.

Judging of this year's entries for AAPEX New Packaging Showcase were Tom Egan, vice president, Industry Services, PMMI -- the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies -- and Sean Riley, editor of Packaging Machinery Technology (PMT) magazine.

AAPEX featured more than 2,200 exhibitors, 40+ AAPEXedu sessions and 45,000-targeted buyers. Approximately 160,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from more than 140 countries were projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX.

To learn more about Gold Eagle and its industry leading products, please visit .

For more than 80 years, Gold Eagle® Co. has been an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of aftermarket fluids and additives. We create products that help preserve, protect and enhance the performance of engines everywhere. We are a leader in the product development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded engine performance and maintenance chemicals. Privately held and headquartered in Chicago, Gold Eagle Co. is the manufacturer of leading brands, including STA-BIL® Fuel Stabilizer, HEET® Gas-Line Antifreeze, NO LEAK® Treatments, 104+® Octane Boost, Start Your Engines!®, DieselPower!® Diesel Additives, 303® Aerospace Protectant and 303® Fabric Guard. To view our complete line of Gold Eagle products or learn more about the Company, please visit or "like" our STA-BIL, 303 Products, Start Your Engines! or Engine Answerman pages on Facebook. For product questions, please call us at 800-621-1251 or follow us on Twitter (at)GoldEagleHelp.

All trademarks, service marks and trade names, including STA-BIL®, HEET®, Start Your Engines!®, NO LEAK®, ALUMASEAL®, Gold Eagle®, DieselPower!®, Golden Touch®, 104+®, Cool Rides Online® and 303® Products used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. The aforesaid families of related marks, images and symbols are the exclusive properties and trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

