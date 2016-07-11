B-TEMIA launches the b-Klinic Mobility, to educate, train and support Keeogo(TM) users and healthcare providers

(firmenpresse) - QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- B-TEMIA Inc., a leader in the human augmentation market with its proprietary dermoskeletal technology, announces today the launch of its new business unit, the "b-Klinic Mobility". The unit will offer clinical services, knowledge, training, assessment and on-going support to patients and the medical community that use the Keeogo walking assistance device. The first clinic opened in Quebec City and additional clinics are scheduled to open soon in Montreal and Toronto.

"Keeogo is an advanced motorized walking assistance device with flexible features that allow, with the same apparatus, many configurations to adapt the device to most medical indications involving mobility impairment. In order to strengthen our presence in the medical community and foster adoption of the device by a greater number of people, we are proud to launch our b-Klinic Mobility," stated Stephane Bedard, Founder and CEO of B-TEMIA. "The certified kinesiologists and applied engineers of the b-Klinic Mobility will offer direct clinical services to train and support patients and healthcare providers in using Keeogo so they can take full advantage of its capacities," Mr. Bedard added.

About Keeogo

Keeogo is a powered walking assistance device developed by B-TEMIA. It has been used by individuals with degenerative medical conditions such as knee/hip osteoarthritis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, stroke, incomplete SCI and other conditions that limit mobility. Used as rehabilitation equipment or as a daily commodity for walking, Keeogo is commercially available for purchase or rental in Canada. It is currently under investigation in a multicenter pivotal clinical trial aiming for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, a prerequisite to enter the US market.

About B-TEMIA

Founded in 2010, B-TEMIA Inc. is a medical device manufacturer that develops and markets cutting-edge products for the growing market of human augmentation systems. B-TEMIA operates through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, B-TEMIA Inc. and B-TEMIA USA Inc., in the medical, industrial and military fields. B-TEMIA owns a patented technology called Dermoskeleton that restores, maintains or enhances the mobility of users.

