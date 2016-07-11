HCi Viocare awarded Start-Up Grant for the 10th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes

(firmenpresse) - GLASGOW, SCOTLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- (OTCQB: VICA), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary is the of a for the Technology Fair at the taking place in Paris, France, February 15th-18th, 2017.

Over the past 9 years, the International Conference of ATTD has become synonymous with top caliber scientific programs that have provided participants with cutting edge research and analysis into the in .

A unique and innovative conference, the attracts the researchers, clinical practitioners and industry/corporate professionals for a lively exchange of ideas and information related to the technology, treatment and prevention of diabetes and related illnesses.

has been distinguished for its innovative solution which addresses important gaps in the diabetes care field. The Company's . The ground breaking pressure and shear sensing technology, , can help people with diabetes monitor their feet in order to prevent ulcerations that can lead to amputation. The patented technology uses a multitude of micro sensors to detect pressure as well as shear, that is unique over other sensing technologies. The sensors are wirelessly connected to smart devices providing real time and on demand information.

awarded participation at the include a booth in which the Company will demonstrate the unique features of the , and a related presentation at the Technology Fair.

co-founder and CTO, stated: "We are honored to be a sponsored participant at the and to be given the opportunity to demonstrate our diabetic foot ulceration prevention technology. Our is designed to substantially improve care for people with diabetes, by helping them protect their feet, without interrupting their lifestyle."

HCi Viocare has a dual, complementary business model of 1) creating the first cross-border independent chain of Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) and Diabetic Foot clinics in Europe and the Middle East and 2) developing a wide portfolio of proprietary hardware solutions with first in line the Flexisense sensor system, aiming to empower the user by providing on demand information in the fields of Digital Health, Prosthetics, Orthotics, Diabetes, Assistive Devices, Sports and Wellbeing, and licensing to established industry participants. HCi Viocare is listed on the OTC Markets in the USA, has its executive office in Athens, Greece and R&D center in Glasgow, UK.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to future developments in the areas of athletic shoes and the information and performance of the Company's technology in such applications. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove correct, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company has acquired its first operational Prosthetics & Orthotics (P&O) clinic and is continuing development efforts for its other biomedical technologies, including a "smart insole" and its Flexisense TM sensing technology with several potential applications. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in its ongoing expansion and development efforts, or that it will find suitable commercialization partners for its technologies. Except as required by law, HCi Viocare disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that HCi Viocare files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

