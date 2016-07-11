Vance Kirkland Studio Transported to New Location of Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

Building moved Nov. 6 via remote control to Golden Triangle Neighborhood

(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- In an engineering feat, the existing Vance Kirkland Studio moved yesterday via eight sets of remote-controlled articulating wheels. The building traveled eleven and a half blocks from the original site at 13th Avenue and Pearl Street to the location of the future home of Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art at 12th Avenue and Bannock Street.

"We are appreciative of our partners, Mammoth Moving & Rigging, Inc. and Shaw Construction, who meticulously and gently prepared the building to transport it eight blocks west to its new home. We also extend a special thanks to the many city agencies who helped make this feat possible," said Hugh Grant, Kirkland Museum Founding Director & Curator.

Vance Kirkland's studio & art school building (built 1910-1911 for Henry Read's Students' School of Art) is the heart of the Kirkland Museum experience. Kirkland (1904-1981) was among the most important Colorado and regional painters of the 20th century and painted in the studio for most of his 55-year career.

Grant explains, "Because of the prestige that Kirkland carries for the reputation of Colorado art, it was essential that we saved his historic studio. The studio has always been an integral part of the visiting experience at Kirkland Museum."

Kirkland Museum worked closely with the historic preservation community to ensure that the move and the condition of the three-room studio are maintained.

Kirkland Museum's new facility near the Denver Art Museum and the Clyfford Still Museum is on schedule to open in fall 2017.

The expanded space at the museum's new location offers far greater visibility for the museum's three collections (international decorative art, Colorado and regional art and works by Vance Kirkland) and will make it even more convenient for art lovers to experience all the internationally important artwork Denver offers in the Golden Triangle Neighborhood.

