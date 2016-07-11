Canadian Zeolite Targets Medical Marijuana Industry



Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian Zeolite Corp. (the Company) (TSX.V: CNZ) (OTCQB: CNZCF) (FSE: ZEON) is pleased to report it will begin shipping its natural zeolite to several medical marijuana growers in Canada and the United States. Currently, the Canadian Zeolite team is proceeding with developing zeoponics and zeoponic substrates specifically for use in the growing of medical marijuana. Zeoponics allows the plant to absorb the nutrients as it needs them, which improves the plant quality, produces higher yields and shortens production cycles. In addition, natural zeolite aids in control of mould and moisture issues in standard plant growing operations.



Natural zeolite has emerged as having considerable potential in a wide variety of agricultural processes. The unique ion-exchange, dehydration/re-hydration and absorption properties of zeolite materials promise to contribute significantly to agriculture and aquaculture technology. Zeolites are fast becoming the subject of serious investigation in dozens of agricultural laboratories both here and abroad. Zeolites have been proven to contribute to more efficient crops, plant health, significant yield and agricultural productivity.



Ray Paquette CEO states, with the explosive growth of the medical marijuana industry, Canadian Zeolite is well-positioned to become a leading supplier of natural zeolite to this expanding market as well as becoming an innovator of new products to compliment the growing process.



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. Canadian Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.







