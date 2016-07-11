CommuniCast 2016 to throw spotlight on Myanmars data boom

7 November 2016  Building networks to service the growing national demand for data in Myanmar and support emerging industries  including the crucial health and education sectors  via the telecoms infrastructure will be the key focus areas at CommuniCast Myanmar 2016.



Myanmars growing demand for data was illustrated just last month when the Myamnar government announced it will issue a fourth telecoms license. The build-out of new fibre and data networks is supported by satellite technology, which acts as a major back-up for the network and increases mobile penetration in areas that are inaccessible by terrestrial infrastructure. These new networks are crucial to the country as it looks to support emerging industries such as broadcasting, financial services, retail and tourism as well as creating access to new opportunities in the crucial healthcare and education markets.



Now in its third year, the international event will feature several Myanmar companies as exhibitors, including first-time attendees data services provider KBZ Gateway and cloud computing company Myint, as well as leading telecom operator MPT. International Pavilions from India, Vietnam and Singapore will also be present, showcasing communications services from these countries and exploring how they could be relevant for Myanmar.



Koichi Kawase, Chief Commercial Officer of MPT-KSGM Joint Operations, said: MPT is looking forward to participating in CommuniCast which provides an opportunity to connect with partners in the telecommunications industry. We will be showcasing our business to business (B2B) services in particular, as well as our diverse range of solutions available to individual customers.



The show is a key event for the telecoms industry in South East Asia  with more than 75% of companies exhibiting returning to the show for at least the second time. This years event comes at a time when the telecoms industry in the region is going through an era of unprecedented growth, with more than 85% of the country now having mobile coverage.





U Thein Soe Htaik, Assistant General Manager of exhibitor Myint & Associates Telecommunications, said: Following the success of previous editions of CommuniCast Myanmar, M&ATel is very happy to exhibit at this years event. It is crucial to share and showcase the importance of data centre facilities and services in Myanmars thriving IT sector and exhibiting at the event provides great opportunities to conduct business with Asias leading companies.



CommuniCast Myanmar 2016 takes place at Novotel Yangon Max from Tuesday, December 6 to Thursday, December 8, while the associated Myanmar Satellite Forum will be held on Wednesday, December 7.



For further information on CommuniCast Myanmar 2016, please contact Fraser Hawkes in Yangon on Tel: + 95 9250931768 or at fhawkes(at)oesallworld.com or Carolyn Lee in Singapore on + 65 6233 6777 or at carolyn(at)iemallworld.com. For European enquiries, please contact Rupert Owen in London on + 44 20 7840 2121 or at rowen(at)oesallworld.com.





CommuniCast Myanmar 2016 is the third edition of the annual communications technology, enterprise and convergence solutions show. Joining forces with the Myanmar Computer Federations international ICT Exhibition and the Myanmar Satellite Forum, the event covers the full spectrum of the ICT industry, from satellite and broadband through to mobile and enterprise solutions, under one roof. For further information, visit: http://www.communicastmyanmar.com

