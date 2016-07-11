Aspect Partners With Sapient Global Markets To Meet Growing Demand For E/CTRM

(firmenpresse) - Aspect, a leading provider of multi-commodity trade, risk and operations management applications delivered in the cloud, today announces a new strategic global partnership with Sapient Global Markets, a leading global provider of business technology and consulting services for the financial and commodity markets.



Aspect, which recently announced record sales for the first half of 2016, addresses the needs of commodity traders of all sizes who - in the face of increasing regulatory and shareholder scrutiny - are abandoning spreadsheets and similar unstructured tools in favor of more robust E/CTRM (Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management) solutions.



Even the smallest commodity trading companies can have broad and complex requirements demanding fully-fledged applications, but at a total cost of ownership (TCO) that reflects their IT budget and the size of their business.



This, in turn, has led firms to consider alternatives to the traditional on premise implementation model. Formalizing a closer collaboration between the two firms under Aspects Partner Program, combines Aspects market-leading cloud-based E/CTRM solution with Sapient Global Markets extensive track record for delivery and expertise in the energy and commodity markets.



Welcoming Sapient Global Markets as a strategic partner, Aspect CFO Seetha Bansil said the two organizations together made for a formidable global alliance on the commodities landscape: Our respective market insights, approaches and ways of thinking fit well together, and our different strengths complement each other perfectly. Theres no doubt that well make a partnership that is much stronger than each of its component parts.



Commodity and energy trading firms are facing a number of challenges in todays marketplace including decreasing profit margins and increased regulation, which has placed additional pressures on budgets, commented Joseph Tabita, vice president at Sapient Global Markets. Delivering proven C/ETRM software through a SaaS model is an increasingly compelling option for firms. Partnering with a proven firm in Aspect, we believe that together we can support these firms to deliver a more cost-effective approach that improves time to market and helps to lower TCO.





About Aspect

Aspect is a leading global provider of multi-commodity trade, risk and operations management applications delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in the cloud. With almost 500 customers in 90 countries, its one of the fastest growing providers with rapid deployment, affordable subscriptions, and immediate ROI for all size companies. Solutions include AspectCTRM®, a full-featured commodity trading and risk management enterprise suite for front, middle and back office. Its available in three editions: Lite, Standard and Enterprise, expanding in functionality according to the needs and budgets of clients. Aspect is the only ETRM/CTRM solutions provider with market data and analytics tools delivered with its trade and risk functions on the same platform. This provides users with a seamless packaged solution beginning with pre-trade pricing analysis and market assessments via AspectDSC. Aspects solutions are available on desktop, tablets and mobile devices and through its new Aspect Partner Program (APP).

