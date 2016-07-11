SDL to Address Content Management and Translation Challenges for Global Companies at SDL Connect

SDL, its customers, partners and industry peers will convene for three days of information sharing on creating and delivering digital content and emerging localization trends



Wakefield, MA and Maidenhead, U.K.  November 7, 2016  SDL today announced that it will host SDL Connect from November 16-18, 2016 at The Four Seasons in Palo Alto, CA. Customers, industry experts and partners will learn about SDLs vision and strategy for facilitating understanding between businesses and their customers. Speakers will share hands-on advice to help companies go global faster, be more locally relevant while navigating the complexity inherent in trying to do both simultaneously.



The three-day event will feature a keynote from SDL CEO Adolfo Hernandez as he highlights the company strategy for 2017 and beyond. The audience will also hear from industry analysts. Ted Schadler, Vice President, Principal Analyst at Forrester Research will reveal new findings on the challenges companies are facing while deploying global digital experiences. Scott Liewehr, Co-founder and CEO of Digital Clarity Group, will share best practices on implementing future-proof web experience management solutions. Additionally, customer speakers from NetApp, Nielsen, Wells Fargo, Blackboard and Brocade will share their insights and address content management and translation challenges.



The world is changing, and soon, managing and translating average content will be the least of everyones problems, said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. Rather, its meaningful, nuanced, understandable content that will be the necessary commodity of the very near future. At SDL Connect, well share insights and examples of how businesses can go global faster by creating powerfully relevant digital experiences.



SDL Connect is also an opportunity to see and hear directly from our partners, including Acrolinx, Building Blocks, Content Rules, Dakota Systems, NMQ Digital, Oberon and Tahzoo. Additionally, developer communities and user groups will convene to share best practices and discuss solutions for addressing their content management and translation challenges.





What: SDL Connect

What: SDL Connect

When: November 16-18, 2016

Where: The Four Seasons in Palo Alto, CA

More Information: http://www.sdl.com/event/sdl-connect/palo-alto/







