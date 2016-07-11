CORRECTION - Canna Shea 420 to be Acquired by New Generation Consumers Group, Inc. (NGCG)

(firmenpresse) - SACRAMENTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- In the news release, "Canna Shea 420 to be Acquired by New Generation Consumers Group, Inc. (NGCG)" issued Friday, November 4th by New Generation Consumers Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG), please be advised that the company ticker in the first paragraph should read (NGCG) rather than (NCGC) as originally issued. Complete corrected text follows.

SACRAMENTO, CA -- Novmeber 4, 2016 -- New Generation Consumers Group, Inc. (OTC: NGCG) -- Canna Shea 420 products are designed for medical purposes related to the relief of pain. Our products are being tested in clinical trials by Doctors specializing in the treatment of HIV.

Our products include Canna Shea Body Butter which aids in the treatment of arthritis and nerve pain, Canna Quik Pain Reliever which is a spray that offers quick relief of muscle pain and Canna Shea All Natural Anal Cream which offers superior lubrication and the CBD has the added benefit of not degrading a condom.

Canna Shea 420 CEO, Andria Williams, is pleased to announce that Canna Shea 420 has agreed in principle to become part of the NGCG Holding company. We are extremely excited to be part of the initial three companies that will be part of NGCG. We are very excited about the opportunity to have access to funding that will accelerate our growth.

Williams stated that in the first 7 months of operations they have generated over $300,000 in revenue. She stated the company has been working with a major National distributor to produce a CBD only version of our products.

Williams said, "With the help from NGCG we want to be positioned with a National distributor when marijuana is legalized."

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, the ability to secure additional sources of finance, the ability to reduce operating expenses, and other factors described in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets Group. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:



Tom Kim

CEO

New Generation Consumers Group, Inc.

