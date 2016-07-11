Fundamental Applications Corp. to Sponsor Air + Style Festival

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Fundamental Applications Corp. ("" or the "") (CSE: FUN) (FRANKFURT: 2FA) (OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative smartphone applications targeted toward millennials, announces it has signed a sponsorship agreement with Air + Style Festival to be held in Los Angeles, California, on February 18-19, 2017.

Fundamental's wholly owned subsidiary and developer of the Foro Student Marketplace app, Foro Technologies Inc. ("Foro"), will sponsor the 3rd annual Air + Style Festival ("Air & Style"), a global Big Air snowboard competition and music festival that features world-class action sports athletes and musicians along with art, community and culture during a two-day event series in Los Angeles. Air + Style is owned by two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Shaun White. As part of the sponsorship, Foro will have an onsite booth, as well as event media branding on video walls and the Big Air Jump. In addition, Foro will participate in Air + Style's digital sponsorship program and social media events prior to and during the event. In 2016, Air + Style Los Angeles attracted over 45,000 attendees.

Fundamental's CEO, Brad Moore, states, "We are so excited to be part of Air + Style Los Angeles! This is an incredible opportunity to get the Foro brand in front of tens of thousands of festival attendees and engage with them, most of whom perfectly fit the Foro App user demographic."

Air + Style is a two-day festival featuring music on two stages along with fashion, art installations and the world's best snowboarders going head to head on Air + Style's signature 16-story-high snowboard jump. Air + Style originated in 1993 and has taken place in Innsbruck, Austria, since that time, Beijing since 2010, and Los Angeles since 2015. Air + Style events are exclusively live streamed on a free mobile-first, social-entertainment platform that can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play. Air + Style owner, Shaun White, was the winner of 24 Winter and Summer X Games medals in snowboarding and skateboarding. Mr. White is CEO of Shaun White Enterprises and the face of many others.

Fundamental Applications Corp. (CSE:FUN FSE:2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF) designs, develops, markets, and acquires innovative mobile applications targeted at the "Millennial" generation, people born in an age of digital technology, internet access, and smart phones. This demographic is an early adopter of mobile technology, has significant discretionary income, is lifestyle driven, and has a willingness to try new things. Fundamental's three leading mobile platforms are Foro, a peer-to-peer mobile ecommerce marketplace; Truth, a one-to-one anonymous messaging app previously listed in the top 100 social networking apps in the Apple App Store; and Opinit, an app that enables users to create and share emotion driven content.

For more information about Fundamental Applications Corp., visit online at , or review its company profiles on the SEDAR website () and on the CSE website ().

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Fundamental. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Fundamental. Although Fundamental believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Fundamental can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Fundamental disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Richard Krueger



TallGrass Public Relations





More information:

http://www.funappcorp.com/



PressRelease by

Fundamental Applications Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 14:25

Language: English

News-ID 505334

Character count: 4594

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fundamental Applications Corp.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BC





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease