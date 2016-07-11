Auxilio, Inc. Named one of the Fastest-Growing Public Companies in Orange County with more than 40% Growth in Two Years

Auxilio ranks No. 18 in its Small Companies Category and the only Document Solutions and Cybersecurity Company among Public Companies listed

(firmenpresse) - MISSION VIEJO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) 2016 Special Report ranked Auxilio, Inc. (OTCQB: AUXO) No. 18 fastest-growing public company, in the small companies category and No. 32 overall. The prestigious ranking represents a unique look at the most successful companies with headquarters based in Orange County. Companies such as Boot Barn, Autobytel and CommerceWest Bank and many other well-known names gained exposure in the OCBJ 2016 Special Report.

"Over the past two years, Auxilio has experienced dynamic growth and we're extremely proud of our employees for keeping their eye on the ball as we continued to deliver excellent customer service to our customers and grow our existing Document Solutions business as we diversified into cybersecurity with acquisitions of two IT Security companies, one being an Orange County start-up, says Joe Flynn, CEO and President. During this time, Auxilio experienced more than 40% growth due to rapid adoption of its Managed Print Services program among many of the nation's largest health systems and the demand for its cybersecurity services in healthcare.

Auxilio is the only Healthcare exclusive provider offering a scalable and customized Document Solutions strategy that analyzes, remediates and manages document and print workflows from start to finish. This strategy drives out costs, improves operational efficiency and safeguards PHI.

In 2016, Auxilio added software to its Document Solutions strategy, that acts as a delivery agent changing the way digital and document information is tracked, processed and received. Through its workflow automation suite, iPLATFORM and other software solutions, hospitals are creating a better patient experience. "With 60-70% of a hospital's print volume generated from the Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, we continue to see a need for an all-inclusive strategy and solution to greatly reduce waste and with the ever-increasing concern of a breach, hospitals are placing a strong focus on securing PHI through our Print Fleet Security, Assessment and Consulting services, "says Flynn.

Since 2004, over 220 of the nation's leading hospitals and health systems have turned to Auxilio to solve broken document and digital workflow processes. Auxilio's Document Solutions are proven to reduce waste, safeguard PHI, and improve operational efficiency while driving incredible cost savings for a healthcare organization. Auxilio delivers its proven results through its core services lines, Managed Print Services, Document Consulting and iPLATFORM, an intelligent workflow automation suite.

Auxilio's Managed Print Services' business model is vendor neutral, provides full-time, on-site customer service and technical experts while guaranteeing 20% cost savings starting day-one of the contract. Auxilio's Document Consulting analyzes and remediates inefficient document workflow programs bringing transparency of what is printed, by department, by user and how much to find opportunities for process improvement and increased security for HIPAA compliance. iPLATFORM, helps make clinical and administrative tasks easier and faster, improving the patient experience by 50%, creating a 99% registration accuracy rate and producing practical cost-effective digital workflows, eliminating 90% of fax documents.

Auxilio's cybersecurity arm, Redspin, helps hospitals, health systems and Business Associates find and fix network and application security issues. Their fully comprehensive portfolio of services and technology include HIPAA security risk assessments, penetration testing, risk and compliance consulting and a SaaS technology solution, Delphiis  IT Risk Manager.

For more information about Auxilio, visit .

