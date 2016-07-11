Alabama Pharmacy Association Endorses VUCA Health's MedsOnCue Video Library Service

(firmenpresse) - LAKE MARY, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- announced today that the (APA), Alabama's oldest professional pharmaceutical organization, is endorsing its MedsOnCue video library service that provides patients with on-demand prescription medication counseling videos containing comprehensive information on top-prescribed medications through convenient, digitally-accessible methods.

"VUCA's vision and advanced approach to medication information and health literacy is vital to advancing the way we deliver care. The MedsOnCue video library offers solutions that prioritize patient health and effective communication from the pharmacy counter to the kitchen," said Louise Jones, Executive Director of the Alabama Pharmacy Association. "We strongly encourage our members, and the pharmaceutical industry as a whole, to continue to deliver innovative approaches and utilize scalable technology to expand the industry's reach and improve customer care."

MedsOnCue offers pharmacy providers and patients access to an innovative library of medication-specific video briefings that deliver current information on top-prescribed medications, including proper usage, expected benefits and potential side effects. Available in English and Spanish, videos also include demonstration videos on how to use certain medications like inhalers, drops and injections. The MedsOnCue experience can be viewed on any Internet connected device and is delivered on behalf of the patient's pharmacy.

"VUCA is honored to have the support of the APA as we continue to work toward delivering quality care solutions to patients by ensuring proper and safe medication use," said VUCA Health CEO David Medvedeff, PharmD, MBA. "APA is a highly-regarded support system in the family of pharmacy professionals and we are thrilled that they have recognized VUCA's MedsOnCue as an integral part of their mission - to promote, defend, and expand the profession and its essential role in patient care."

The Alabama Pharmacy Association is a nonprofit professional organization with over 2,700 members statewide. The APA offers continuing education programs for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, and members take a leading role in lobbying for pharmacy at the state and national level. The APA was established in 1881 and is the oldest professional organization for pharmacy in the state. APA members represent all practices of pharmacy and are committed to their profession and their patients.

Based in Lake Mary, Fla., VUCA Health () provides a gateway to patient engagement that serves as an on-demand extension of pharmacists and other healthcare providers. The company's MedsOnCue solution leverages advanced mobile, web and on-demand video and communication technologies to deliver trusted patient information that enhances the medication use process. It offers a convenient and cost-effective way for clients to provide on-demand patient medication information and strengthen customer connections with video briefings, web messaging, reminders and alerts and a host of other customizable services that extend and enhance the patient relationship.

