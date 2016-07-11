oneclick AG joins eco - the Association of the Internet Industry

(PresseBox) - There are an increasing number of IT innovations that change our daily life and work in a breathtaking way. The internet expands its reach of activity at a rapid speed. The physical world is more and more connected to the net. Eco, the Association of the Internet Industry, has set itself a big challenge: to shape the internet with all its facets. The industry?s renowned experts and decision makers are all represented in eco expert & competence groups to drive current and future internet related topics forward. eco is dedicated to developing Germany into an attractive location for secure and trustworthy internet services. And cloud computing provides many opportunities for all sectors in the German economy.

"Together with eco, we are very close to what?s happening with the cloud?, says Florian Bodner, CIO of oneclick AG. "We are actively involved in shaping the future of this industry. A particular focus of ours is the expert & competence group regarding security?, adds Mathias Meinke as CTO of oneclick. Security in the internet and IT is one of eco?s key focal points. The expert & competence group looks at all questions around the security of IT infrastructures. Topics range from personnel and organisational security to the protection of IT systems (servers, networks), the security of mobile communication technology (pads, smartphones, wifi) to security management and employee training and awareness. "Our application delivery and streaming platform really comes into play for these particular topics?, continues Mathias Meinke. "Through our platform, we enable secure remote access from any device to central hosting environments and cloud services of third party providers.?

Applications and data from any infrastructure source can be delivered in the browser via oneclick? in a 100% web-based desktop. Via the platform, which is available as a service, oneclick? also provides the complete user and licence management functions. With the help of oneclick?, applications are rolled out worldwide within a few minutes. The connection of a target infrastructure is isolated from the internet in the backend and only an encrypted stream is transmitted to the end devices.



To find out more about the application delivery and streaming platform of oneclick AG, visit https://oneclick-cloud.com for further information and to register for a test account.

About eco

Since 1995, eco is the Association of the Internet Industry in Germany and represents its interests in the realm of politics and in international committees. Internet service providers, application service providers, telecommunication businesses, domain providers, hardware and software vendors, cloud service providers, data centre operators, content providers and many more contribute to the more than 800 member companies. The Association develops markets, supports technologies and shapes the industry.



oneclick AG with headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, and an innovation motor in Prien am Chiemsee, Germany, is specialized in the development of a platform for the automated and secure deployment of digital workspaces. The goal of oneclick AG is to play a major role in shaping and improving end user computing. oneclick AG has been founded 2015 and has 25 employees.





Company information / Profile:

