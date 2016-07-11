TELUS unleashes Netflix 4K programming on Optik TV

Hundreds of hours of Netflix content now available in 4K, including Stranger Things, Marvel's Luke Cage, Narcos and new series The Crown

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) customers can now access some of the biggest and most buzzed-about new shows in stunning 4K with the launch of the Netflix app on Optik TV 4K set-top boxes. With a Netflix Premium subscription, users can stream 4K content directly from their Optik TV 4K set-top boxes, eliminating the hassle of switching inputs, fumbling for additional remotes or purchasing additional hardware.

With four times the resolution of HD, 4K delivers a more realistic viewing experience, bringing an awe-inspiring, immersive entertainment experience right into customers' homes.

"4K is the ultimate way to immerse yourself in your favourite TV shows and introducing hundreds of hours of top-tier 4K Netflix programming is a huge step forward in the evolution of Optik TV," said Blair Miller, Vice President, Content for TELUS. "We're making it easy for TELUS customers to enjoy the most binge-worthy 4K content on the market by offering convenient access to all of their favourite shows in one place."

TELUS launched Optik TV 4K earlier this summer and is the first, and only, carrier in Western Canada to offer 4K programming. Netflix in 4K adds to TELUS' growing 4K lineup, which includes TSN 4K, adrenaline sports On Demand (e.g., snowboarding, surfing and dirt biking), Stingray Ambiance and an expanding collection of Optik Local productions and blockbuster new movie releases.

"Our partnership with TELUS provides a seamless experience for Netflix members to find and watch their favourite Netflix shows and films through Optik TV," said Paul Perryman, Director of Business Development at Netflix. "Now members will be able to enjoy hundreds of hours of their favourite Netflix originals in stunning 4K picture quality on Optik 4K set-top boxes, including Stranger Things, Marvel's Luke Cage, Narcos and The Crown, which recently premiered on Friday, November 4."

TELUS 4K PVRs are available at no additional cost with a two-year commitment. For more information on Optik 4K, please visit .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $12.6 billion of annual revenue and 12.5 million subscriber connections, including 8.4 million wireless subscribers, 1.6 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.4 million residential network access lines and 1.0 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment and video, and is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $440 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 6.8 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 12 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $54 million in support of over 4,900 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

For more information about TELUS, please visit .

