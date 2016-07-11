Netmining Partners with LiveRamp, Delivers Enhanced Data Solution to Data-Driven Marketers and their Agencies

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Netmining, a leading provider of programmatic data-driven cross-platform targeting solutions, today announced the next evolution of its partnership with , an Acxiom® company and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution services. This partnership gives Netmining the ability to activate first- and third-party data sets for people-based marketing campaigns, enabling clients to reach consumers with relevant messages at scale.

"We have found that onboarding CRM data sets has provided tremendous value for our brand marketers. As unique data sets grow in importance, this has emerged as a great way to add campaign performance and scale," said Dean Vegliante, President of Netmining.

The partnership between Netmining and LiveRamp enables marketers to augment customer data from their transactional data files with data from a broad range of third-party data providers. The combination of first- and third-party data makes it easy for marketers to create custom segments and reach their audience at scale with greater efficiency.

"Many companies struggle to reach their customers and prospects in digital channels," said Jeff Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at LiveRamp. "We're excited to provide omnichannel identity resolution that will allow Netmining clients to augment their understanding of consumers with third-party data, and activate that understanding in people-based marketing campaigns that produce superior results."

Netmining provides intelligent audience targeting, powered by data and shaped by the best analytical minds in the business. We believe your marketing should be driven by human insights using data as a tool, not the other way around. This approach creates a deeper understanding of your brand. With the challenge of fragmented consumer media habits, Netmining's cross-device targeting and attribution allows marketers to find their high-value consumers wherever they are across all screens of engagement. The result is your most important audience, delivered. Netmining is a member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI) and the Digital Advertising Alliance (DAA).

For more information, please visit .

LiveRamp offers brands and the companies they work with identity resolution that is integrated throughout the digital ecosystem, and provides the foundation for omnichannel marketing. Our services transform the technology platforms used by our clients into people-based marketing channels that improve the relevancy of marketing, and ultimately allow consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love. LiveRamp is an Acxiom company, delivering privacy-safe solutions to market and honoring the best practices of leading associations including the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) ICON and App Choices programs. For more information, visit.

