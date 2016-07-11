Cineplex Digital Media Launches Innovative, Interactive Signage Network at Ivanhoé Cambridge Shopping Centres Across Canada

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- (TSX: CGX) - Today Cineplex Digital Media ("CDM") announced that it has been selected to install, maintain and operate a leading edge digital display network at 21 Ivanhoe Cambridge shopping centres across Canada. After an extensive audit and request for proposal process, CDM was selected based on its experience in the strategic management of large, complex digital networks, as well as its ability to offer premium media sourcing, content creation and sales through Cineplex Media.

"CDM's expertise, insight and know-how provide an innovative media solution to deliver premium advertising, and informational content to our visitors," said Tracy Smith, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Innovation, Ivanhoe Cambridge. "CDM's solutions and skill-set include creating engaging shopper experiences, which is a strong asset as we are continuously looking for ways to deliver impactful and differentiated experiences for our discerning customers."

"We are very pleased to have been selected by Ivanhoe Cambridge, a company clearly dedicated to creating engaging shopper experiences and deriving incremental value in its retail environments," said Fab Stanghieri, Senior Vice President, Business Development and Client Service at Cineplex Digital Media. "Innovative property developers are turning to interactive digital display solutions more and more because they're effective, fully-customizable and shoppers love them."

CDM is developing, installing, operating and supporting a network of nearly 230 digital displays at 21 Ivanhoe Cambridge retail properties across Canada. Each property is receiving a customized display solution made-up of a combination of double-sided 86" Floor Media Displays, Wall Media Displays, Interactive Digital Media Posters and Digital Spectacular screens. The highly visible displays will be situated in concourses and high- traffic areas of the shopping centres providing digital wayfinding and advertising media networks that will support new store openings, promotions and upcoming events.

Ivanhoe Cambridge is also working with Cineplex Media to source and program unique advertising content within the network. This content can be centralized and managed from a single access point and deployed to displays at all of its properties simultaneously across Canada at the touch of a button. Installation has already begun at several properties and the network of digital displays will be operational by the end of the year.

On a mission to revolutionize digital experiences where people work, shop and play, Cineplex Digital Media has made a name for itself in the Out-of-Home, Retail, Financial and Quick Service Restaurant industries by providing strategic, digital display and network solutions for its clients, including Ivanhoe Cambridge. CDM's industry leadership stems from its expertise in offering clients a full-service, end-to-end digital signage solution, including research and creative strategy, content production, installation and technical support, digital asset management, media sales and data analytics. For more information on Cineplex Digital Solutions, visit .

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc. ("Cineplex") is one of Canada's leading entertainment companies and operates one of the most modern and fully digitized motion picture theatre circuits in the world. A top-tier Canadian brand, Cineplex operates numerous businesses including theatrical exhibition, food service, amusement gaming, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), Cineplex Media, Cineplex Digital Media, The Rec Room and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices. Cineplex is also a joint venture partner in SCENE - Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Cineplex is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates 165 theatres with 1,683 screens from coast to coast, serving approximately 77 million guests annually through the following theatre brands: Cineplex Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon, Cineplex VIP Cinemas, Galaxy Cinemas, SilverCity Cinemas, and Scotiabank Theatres. Cineplex also owns and operates the UltraAVX, Poptopia, and Outtakes brands. Cineplex trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CGX. More information is available at

