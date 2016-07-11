FacilityONE Relaunches as FacilityONE Technologies

(firmenpresse) - LOUISVILLE, KY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- FacilityONE has relaunched as FacilityONE Technologies, LLC following its acquisition by The Louisville, Ky.-based facility asset management software company will leverage the resources available as one of Rainmaker's portfolio companies to expand its reach in the healthcare sector.

provides a cloud-based Facility Information Solution (FIS) that simplifies facility management and enhances the functional and economic lifespan of the physical plant. By automating key asset management activities including preventive maintenance, the FacilityONE FIS extends the life of equipment by up to 40%, reducing capital expenditures and minimizing equipment downtime and associated costs. Further, by eliminating productivity losses associated with unplanned or poorly planned maintenance, the FIS reduces labor and overtime costs and increases "wrench time" productivity of technicians by up to 60%.

"Organizations worldwide are already utilizing the FacilityONE FIS to organize and transform management of millions of square feet of infrastructure and are benefiting handsomely from the associated costs savings and productivity optimization," said Cathy Powell-Voigt, Executive Chair, FacilityONE. "Our affiliation with Rainmaker enables us to continue providing significant value to our existing customers while expanding our reach into new markets."

Adds Chandler Rapson, Chairman, Rainmaker Partners: "FacilityONE has a loyal customer base and passionate employees who are dedicated to its success. That, coupled with the huge growth potential within the healthcare sector, made FacilityONE a highly attractive addition to the Rainmaker portfolio."

The FacilityONE FIS offers the only Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) and asset management solution enhanced by SmartPrint technology to support data aggregation, compliance and risk mitigation. It also handles emergency management and planning, and features a robust mobile work order system that improves response times and promotes more efficient maintenance.

Based in Louisville, Ky., FacilityONE Technologies provides web-based Facility Information Solutions (FIS) that simplify facility management by enhancing a building's functional and economic lifespan and employee productivity. It offers the only Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), Computer-Aided Facility Management (CAFM) and asset management solutions enhanced by SmartPrint technology to support data aggregation, compliance and risk mitigation. The FacilityONE FIS is suitable for buildings and organizations of all sizes, and is currently being utilized to organize and transform facility management of millions of square feet worldwide. For more information, visit .

Liz Goar



813-333-2844

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 505346

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: FacilityONE Technologies, LLC?

Stadt: LOUISVILLE, KY





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease