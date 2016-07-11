J-Pac Medical Announces New Allograft Processing Products for Tissue Banks

Mesh Bag and Filter Components can be Combined with Other Sterile Process-related Components for Ready-to-use Kits

(firmenpresse) - SOMERSWORTH, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- , a trusted manufacturing and packaging outsourcing partner to medical device and diagnostic companies, today announced new custom fabricated mesh bags and filters for tissue bank allograft processing. J-Pac's custom shaped and assembled medical-quality textile components can be tailored to specific allograft processing needs and combined with other sterile devices in a single kit for quality improvement, processing efficiency and cost savings.

The company's well-crafted fabricated mesh bags and filters are manufactured and sterilized to the highest quality standards for customers to decontaminate and prepare allograft products for implantation. Components are made with medical quality textiles, and incorporate easy closing and opening mechanisms that preclude the need for particulate generating cutting and fashioning that is common within these processes. Custom shaped and assembled components are terminally sterilized and are provided in ready-to use formats and packaging. By combining several medical apparatuses into a single sterile component kit, J-Pac enables faster preparation of allografts for medical and surgical applications and is able to meet unique tissue bank allograft processing needs.

"At J-Pac, we recognize that providing multiple, custom shaped medical components in a single sterile kit will help enable tissue banks to perform faster and more organized allograft processing," said Jeff Barrett, president and CEO, J-Pac Medical. "By uniquely combining mesh bags and filters with other sterile medical apparatuses we're able to enhance our customer's efficiency and provide cost savings for them."

To order or request pricing, please contact Rick Crane at 1.603.692.9955 or .

J-Pac Medical is a trusted manufacturing and packaging outsourcing partner to medical device and diagnostic companies seeking to deliver superior quality, improve time-to-market and simplify the supply chain for single-use medical devices. With more than 30 years of experience in complex thermoplastic devices and packaging, J-Pac Medical has the unique technology that allows it to manufacture anatomically correct, class III implantable textile assemblies, lab-on-chip reagent blisters, and complex thermoformed packaging. Additionally, the company offers full-service supply chain management, packaging and sterilization.

The largest medical device companies in the world rely on J-Pac Medical to help meet the most difficult development, manufacturing, and logistics and supply chain challenges. For more information, visit .

J-Pac Medical is FDA Registered (#1221051) as a Medical Device Manufacturer and a Device Labeller/Relabeller; and Certified to ISO 13485 standards through BSI.

Kay Kelly



SVM Public Relations

401-490-9700





More information:

http://www.j-pacmedical.com



PressRelease by

J-Pac Medical

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 505347

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: J-Pac Medical

Stadt: SOMERSWORTH, NH





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease