GROUP MOBILE AND RUGGON ANNOUNCE U.S. MARKET PARTNERSHIP

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Group Mobile Partners with RuggON to be Strategic Premier US Distributor and

Solutions Provider for Best-in-Class Rugged Tablet Portfolio



Chandler, AZ - November 7, 2016 - Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding and growing

premiere provider of innovative, full service mobile technology solutions today

announced a new strategic distribution and service partnership with RuggON, a

leader in the design and manufacturing of ruggedized computing products. This

strategic performance based first rights partnership agreement enables Group

Mobile to act as both the distribution, service and solutions provider of

RuggON's extensive tablet line to the United States.



RuggON is a recognized leader in engineering best-in-class, rugged mobile

technology built for a variety of industries including public safety, logistics

and field service. RuggON manufactures and delivers exceptional products, with

optimal screen clarity, advanced fingerprint reading, encryption options and a

snap-on MRZ + MSR reader that can read up to three lines of MRZ data. Through

this partnership, Group Mobile is expanding its rugged technology portfolio to

meet the growing demand for rugged tablets across all vertical industries.



"RuggON, as a CORE OEM/ODM manufacturer, offers state of the art, cutting edge

rugged tablet products. We are excited to launch the RuggOn product platforms in

the US market coupled with Group Mobile's premier service offerings. This year

we've seen tremendous growth in the demand for rugged tablets and expect this

growth to accelerate as Group Mobile and RuggON help businesses leverage the

many benefits of a true mobile technology supported with end to end lifecycle

support solutions," said Darin White, President of Group Mobile.



"RuggON and Group Mobile share the same vision: 100% dedication to providing

exceptional value to customers and building long lasting and trusted



relationships. We are excited to partner with Group Mobile as they will broaden

our access to the U.S. market, as well as provide support and top tier service

to our customers. We expect that the Group Mobile's infrastructure of industry

experienced sales teams, services and proven years of SEO/SEM web based demand

messaging expertise will bring swift results to US market development" said Sean

Lee, Executive Director at RuggON.



Group Mobile is a wholly owned subsidiary of FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH).



About RuggON



RuggON stands alone as the only rugged tablet provider focused on Rugged Mobile.

Founded with the mission to improve productivity of ruggedized tablets for

demanding professionals working in extreme environments, RuggON's engineering &

design team has over a decade of rugged experience. RuggON's focus means better

products for its customers and its dedicated engineers deliver intuitive and

user-friendly designs by listening to the needs of users.



About Group Mobile



Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings, headquartered in

Phoenix, AZ, serves

customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a rapidly expanding and growing and

innovative full end-to-end solution provider of rugged mobile hardware,

lifecycle services, system integration, hardware

service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer

support helpdesk and

more - all constructed to solve pressing problems and ensure our customers are

receiving

exceptional value, return on investment and a trusted long-lasting partnership.

Group Mobile has

mastered the true challenges of mobility through understanding the key elements

required for a

successful mobile deployment - hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-

end network

infrastructures.



About FORM Holdings Corp.



FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company

that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with

superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include Group Mobile, FLI

Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. Group Mobile is a provider

of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers

worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets

wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading

provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to

mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property

division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual

property. To learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: www.FormHoldings.com.



Contacts



FORM Holdings

212-309-7549

info(at)FORMHoldings.com



Group Mobile

480-705-6100

information(at)GroupMobile.com



RuggON

1-886-2-87971778

info(at)RuggON.com







