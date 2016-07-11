(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
LONDON, Nov. 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation
(NYSE:NOC) welcomes the announcement by the F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) in
the U.S. that it has assigned the U.K. to provide global maintenance, repair,
overhaul and upgrade (MRO&U) services for F-35 Lightning II Air Vehicle Depot-
Level Repairable Components.
Northrop Grumman is part of the innovative partnership between the U.K.
government-owned, Defence Electronics and Components Agency, and BAE Systems
that will provide these services. The MRO&U services will be operational in
early 2018 and will be based at MoD Sealand in northeast Wales.
"The selection of the U.K. to undertake this work is a notable achievement and
recognises the military aircraft support skills and capabilities that we have
here in the U.K.," said Andrew Tyler, chief executive, Northrop Grumman Europe.
"Northrop Grumman has proven experience working alongside global customers
delivering innovative support solutions and we look forward to working closely
with our partners and the JPO to bring that experience to F-35 component MRO&U
services."
"MRO&U components are one element of the Northrop Grumman F-35 global
sustainment solutions. As the U.S., partner nations, and global customers
activate their fleets, Northrop Grumman and the industry team will continue to
ensure F-35 Lightning II weapon systems are available for tasking and mission
training," said Steve Hogan, vice president, Global Sustainment, Northrop
Grumman Technology Services.
This announcement builds upon the contribution made by Northrop Grumman's
crucial role in the development and production of the aircraft as a principal
member of the F-35 industry team, together with our strong pedigree in platform
support, upgrade and sustainment.
Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative
systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and
logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please
visit www.northropgrumman.com for more information.
