Changes in the shareholding in Ahlstrom Corporation

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Ahlstrom Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 7, 2016 at 16.20



Changes in the shareholding in Ahlstrom Corporation



Ahlstrom has received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the

Securities Market Act from Virala Oy Ab, dated November 7, 2016, regarding

changes in the shareholding of the said shareholder's subsidiaries.



According to the announcement, Viknum AB has acquired the total holding in

Ahlstrom Corporation of Vimpu Intressenter Ab. Viknum and Vimpu Intressenter are

both 100% owned subsidiaries of Virala Oy Ab. The indirect holding of Virala

remains unchanged and it holds 5,725,000 shares in Ahlstrom, which represents

12.27% of the shares and voting rights.



Viknum's shareholding in Ahlstrom has on November 7, 2016, exceeded 5% (1/20)

and 10% (1/10) of the share capital and voting rights. Simultaneously, Vimpu

Intressenter's shareholding in Ahlstrom has fallen below 10% (1/10) and 5%

(1/20) of the share capital and voting rights.



Ahlstrom's share capital consists of 46,670,608 shares, each entitling to one

vote.



For more information, please contact:

Juho Erkheikki

Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager

Tel. +358 10 888 4731



Ahlstrom in brief

Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday

life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the

best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in

everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and

diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,

Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve

customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.











This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ahlstrom Oyj via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ahlstrom.com



PressRelease by

Ahlstrom Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 15:20

Language: English

News-ID 505360

Character count: 2428

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ahlstrom Oyj

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease