(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Ahlstrom Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE November 7, 2016 at 16.20
Changes in the shareholding in Ahlstrom Corporation
Ahlstrom has received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the
Securities Market Act from Virala Oy Ab, dated November 7, 2016, regarding
changes in the shareholding of the said shareholder's subsidiaries.
According to the announcement, Viknum AB has acquired the total holding in
Ahlstrom Corporation of Vimpu Intressenter Ab. Viknum and Vimpu Intressenter are
both 100% owned subsidiaries of Virala Oy Ab. The indirect holding of Virala
remains unchanged and it holds 5,725,000 shares in Ahlstrom, which represents
12.27% of the shares and voting rights.
Viknum's shareholding in Ahlstrom has on November 7, 2016, exceeded 5% (1/20)
and 10% (1/10) of the share capital and voting rights. Simultaneously, Vimpu
Intressenter's shareholding in Ahlstrom has fallen below 10% (1/10) and 5%
(1/20) of the share capital and voting rights.
Ahlstrom's share capital consists of 46,670,608 shares, each entitling to one
vote.
For more information, please contact:
Juho Erkheikki
Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager
Tel. +358 10 888 4731
Ahlstrom in brief
Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday
life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the
best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in
everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and
diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,
Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve
customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ahlstrom Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.ahlstrom.com
Date: 11/07/2016 - 15:20
Language: English
News-ID 505360
Character count: 2428
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Ahlstrom Oyj
Stadt: Helsinki
Number of hits: 31
